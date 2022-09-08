ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Shenandoah Hosts Atlantic in Non-District Play on Friday Night

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYHQb_0hmmH95F00

(Shenandoah) Shenandoah enters week three with a 2-0 record, with wins over Missouri Valley (36-24) and Nodaway Valley (20-6). The Mustangs matchup against (0-2) Atlantic on Friday night.

Mustangs Head Coach Ty Ratliff says they have done an excellent job of staying balanced, running, and passing the football with a new quarterback Cole Scamman at the reins this year.

The team is built around three players, Jayden Dickerson, Beau Gardner, and Blake Herrold.

Coach Ratliff calls Dickerson and Gardner a one-two punch in the backfield.

Ratliff says they are preparing for an Atlantic team that can pass and run the football.

The Trojans have piled up 782-yards of offense through the first two weeks. Atlantic leads Class 3A in passing yards with 554. Trojan quarterback Caden Andersen spreads the ball around, having targeted eight different receivers. Colton Rasmussen leads the receiving corps with nine catches for 291 yards. Carter Pellett and Jackson McLaren each have 12 catches for 116 yards and 72 yards, respectively.

The kicks off at 7:00 p.m. We will have the broadcast on 95.7 F.M. and video streamed on westerniowatoday.com. The pre-game starts at 6:00 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Breaks into the Win Column with Win over Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) Isaac Henson carried the ball 20 times and rushed for 178 yards, and the Trojans played stingy defense in a 26-0 road win over Shenandoah on Friday night. Despite a slow start in the first half, the Trojans’ offense came to life in the second half and ended the night with 339 yards of total offense, 259 on the ground, and 80 yards through the air. Atlantic held Shenandoah to 81 yards of offense, 131 yards passing, and a minus 50 yards rushing.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

West Harrison holds off CAM for statement win

(Anita) West Harrison stayed undefeated with a 29-22 victory at defending state champion CAM on Friday. The Hawkeyes never trailed on their way to ending the Cougar’s 15 game win streak. A pair of first quarter TD passes from Mason McIntosh got the visitors off to a good start....
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan girls and IKM-Manning boys top the field at Audubon

(Audubon) Lindsey Sonderman earned the individual title and the Harlan girls scored 21 point to take the team championship on Thursday night in Audubon. Sonderman crossed the finish line in 21:41. She was one of five Cyclones in the top ten. All of Harlan’s runners placed in the top 15. Brylee Schechinger ran 3rd, Jenna Gessert 4th, Emily Schechinger 6th, Kayla Anderson 7th, Lily Schechinger 11th, and Taylor Bieker 13th.
HARLAN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shenandoah, IA
Shenandoah, IA
Football
City
Atlantic, IA
Atlantic, IA
Football
City
Missouri Valley, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
kmaland.com

Miss Shenandoah registration deadline approaches

(Shenandoah) -- Friday is the deadline for prospective Miss Shenandoah Pageant contestants to return registration forms. Leading off the community's Shenfest activities, the annual pageant takes place September 18 at 4 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Shenandoah's Rotary Club once again sponsors the event. Pageant spokesperson Julie O'Hara says for Miss Shenandoah and Little Miss Shenandoah must meet certain requirements. Contestants from kindergarten through 3rd grade are eligible for Little Miss Shenandoah, while freshman through senior high school students may compete for Miss Shenandoah. Participants must be students in the Shenandoah School District this school year. Prior to the pageant, O'Hara says the contestants go through an interview process....
SHENANDOAH, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Mower Mayhem approaches Brownville

NEBRASKA CITY - Marcus in the Morning is approaching Brownville around 3:14 p.m. on a lawn mower starting in Nebraska City. Marcus reports he is "going strong," -- maybe 7 miles per hour -- toward Missouri. Marcus says he expected the three-gallon tank to barely get him to Auburn, but...
BROWNVILLE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#Shenandoah Hosts Atlantic#F M
Western Iowa Today

Mike James Mikels Obituary

Mike James Mikels, son of Michael and Sanda (Beauchamp) Mikels was born on December 17, 1965 in Harlan, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan. He attended Harlan Community High School, graduating with the class of 1984. After high school, Mike joined the United States Army, he served his country honorably until April 1986.
HARLAN, IA
North Platte Post

Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more

LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
ALVO, NE
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Steven P Wessling Obituary

Steven Paul Wessling, age 63, of Anita, IA, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Caring Acers Nursing Home in Anita, IA. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anita, IA at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Interment will take place following the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, IA.
ANITA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
WOWT

One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake

It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year. Updated: 8 hours ago. Ashland celebrates 75 years of football. Nebraska therapy dog deployed to Uvalde. Updated: 8 hours ago. School...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Historic Nebraska City home slated for improvements

(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
newwaysministry.org

Three Catholic Schools Reject Omaha Archdiocese’s New Anti-Transgender Policy

Officials with the three schools—Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Marian High School—all released statements distancing their institutions from the archdiocesan document that was issued last month and then quickly retracted for further review. The document included prohibitions against affirming trans and nonbinary youth, mandating instead that students, staff, and volunteers all be treated according to assigned sex, among other restrictions.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Kenneth Kohl Obituary

Funeral services for 75 year old Kenneth E. Kohl, of Avoca, Iowa, will be held Thursday, September 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery in Harlan, Iowa. Family will greet friends on Wednesday, September 14 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AVOCA, IA
WOWT

Family: Omaha Public Schools addresses bussing issue on their route

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly one month into the new school year, one OPS family is finally seeing changes to their bussing issues. Kione Lowe told 6 News that the bussing issues started on the very first day of classes for Omaha Public Schools and haven’t stopped. “All parents...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy