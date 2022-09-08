Shenandoah Hosts Atlantic in Non-District Play on Friday Night

(Shenandoah) Shenandoah enters week three with a 2-0 record, with wins over Missouri Valley (36-24) and Nodaway Valley (20-6). The Mustangs matchup against (0-2) Atlantic on Friday night.

Mustangs Head Coach Ty Ratliff says they have done an excellent job of staying balanced, running, and passing the football with a new quarterback Cole Scamman at the reins this year.

The team is built around three players, Jayden Dickerson, Beau Gardner, and Blake Herrold.

Coach Ratliff calls Dickerson and Gardner a one-two punch in the backfield.

Ratliff says they are preparing for an Atlantic team that can pass and run the football.

The Trojans have piled up 782-yards of offense through the first two weeks. Atlantic leads Class 3A in passing yards with 554. Trojan quarterback Caden Andersen spreads the ball around, having targeted eight different receivers. Colton Rasmussen leads the receiving corps with nine catches for 291 yards. Carter Pellett and Jackson McLaren each have 12 catches for 116 yards and 72 yards, respectively.

The kicks off at 7:00 p.m. We will have the broadcast on 95.7 F.M. and video streamed on westerniowatoday.com. The pre-game starts at 6:00 p.m.