Las Vegas, NV

1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
The North Las Vegas Police reported a motor-vehicle crash that occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened on Craig Road outside of a crosswalk.

The old man riding in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a car while crossing the road.

The police stated that the victim suffered major injuries and was rushed into UMC in critical condition. The identity of the victim was not revealed by the officials.

The officials are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Las Vegas Police.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Nevada police reports will provide information about the exact location and time of the accident, cause of accident, parties involved, witness statements, insurance information, and more.

Reports and Claim Estimates are collected by a local legal advocate in your area. Please read through our Accident Report terms and conditions before submitting.

Nationwide Report™ and it’s affiliate brands help bring awareness to Nevada communities and assist in finding accident reports online every day. By requesting an accident report or claim estimation, you’ll have the option of speaking with a Nevada accident attorney if you wish. For more information, visit our legal connection network; Valiant Advocates.

