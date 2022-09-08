1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada)

The North Las Vegas Police reported a motor-vehicle crash that occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened on Craig Road outside of a crosswalk.

The old man riding in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a car while crossing the road.

The police stated that the victim suffered major injuries and was rushed into UMC in critical condition. The identity of the victim was not revealed by the officials.

The officials are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Las Vegas Police.

