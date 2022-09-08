Read full article on original website
US Open day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will fight for title and world No1 spot
Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will do battle for the US Open trophy and world number one ranking on Sunday.Ruud was a convincing four-set winner over Karen Khachanov while Alcaraz survived his third straight night session five-setter, beating American hope Frances Tiafoe.Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram successfully defended their men’s doubles title, beating another British player, Neal Skupski, and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof 7-6 (4) 7-5 in the final.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayFound a fourth for doubles. pic.twitter.com/fb9UnClNnI— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2022Point of the dayCARLOS ALCARAZ IS A HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL pic.twitter.com/2ySEIlloEp— US Open...
SkySports
US Open: Frances Tiafoe through to a Grand Slam semi-final on home soil after beating Andrey Rublev
Frances Tiafoe followed up his victory over Rafael Nadal by beating Andrey Rublev to become the first American man to reach the US Open semi-finals for 16 years. Not since Andy Roddick in 2006 has a home player reached the last four in the men's singles, and Tiafoe is attempting to become the first home champion since Roddick won his only Grand Slam title in 2003.
Francis Tiafoe Becomes First American Man Since 2006 to Reach US Open Semifinals
"This court is unbelievable," Tiafoe said after his historic win at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday Francis Tiafoe made history when he advanced to the US Open men's semifinals on Wednesday at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 24-year-old tennis player is the first Black American man to reach the semifinals since Arthur Ashe's 1972 appearance in the round, according to Today. Tiafoe is also the first American man to reach the semifinal round since Andy Roddick in 2006. Roddick, who retired in 2012, was in attendance to...
Jessica Pegula sipped a beer during her US Open press conference after a tough loss to the world No. 1
The 28-year-old American explained that the can of Heineken was meant to help her "pee for doping" but that "it does help ease the loss."
thecomeback.com
Tennis world reacts to Frances Tiafoe’s US Open semifinal match
Frances Tiafoe was a real life Rocky Balboa Friday night. As Rocky went up toe-to-toe against Apollo Creed, Rocky might have lost the fight but his heart and determination made him a beloved character even in defeat. That was what happened to Tiafoe as the world saw his heart and determination as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five set, four-plus hour epic US Open semifinal match.
Ons Jabeur confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek in US Open final
Ons Jabeur is confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek as the two best players of the season prepare to battle it out for the final grand slam title.Swiatek is a long way clear at the top of the rankings but Jabeur will climb from fifth to second after reaching her second successive slam final at the US Open.The Tunisian swatted aside Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3 in the semi-finals on Thursday night and is ready to learn from her Wimbledon experience, when she won the first set of the final against Elena Rybakina but lost out in three.Jabeur has...
FOX Sports
Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both
NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek came back to beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the U.S. Open semifinals Thursday night to reach her first title match at Flushing Meadows. Swiatek will meet No. 5 Ons Jabeur for the championship on Saturday. Swiatek, a...
Swiatek bathroom break sets up Jabeur US Open title showdown
An emergency bathroom break powered world number one Iga Swiatek into a US Open final showdown with trailblazing Tunisian fifth-seed Ons Jabeur on Thursday. But Swiatek was rejuvenated after a quick dash to the bathroom following the opening set.
Iga Swiatek downs Sabalenka to set up US Open final against Ons Jabeur
Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur won their US Open semi-final matches on Thursday night, setting the stage for a delicious title showdown at Flushing Meadows
