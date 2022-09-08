Read full article on original website
How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?
My partner and I began our dive into solar power for two reasons. We want to build a workshop in a rural area without access to grid power, and my mom keeps asking if she should install solar panels on her house in the city. These two scenarios have different...
electrek.co
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW
Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
The Verge
Tesla quietly built a virtual power plant in Japan
Tesla’s latest virtual power plant is in Japan. The company announced Friday that it has been quietly installing its Powerwall batteries at homes on the island Miyako-jima since 2021 and now has over 300 installed. It’s the largest commercial virtual power plant in Japan, according to the statement.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Agrivoltaics: Co-locating solar and agriculture yields mutual benefits
Solar energy is central to models of environmental sustainability, but not all projects are built the same. One concern in energy development, renewable or otherwise, is the concept of “energy sprawl,” which is the dedication of land for energy production and distribution. Environment California estimates rooftop solar could...
MIT’s new aluminum-sulfur batteries could provide low-cost storage for renewable energy
Renewable energy is great, but what do you do when the sun doesn't shine, or the wind does not blow? You could use lithium-ion batteries but they are expensive and contain a flammable electrolyte, making them less than ideal for transportation as they run a fire risk. However, there may...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Autoweek.com
V2G (and Hydrogen) Could Save the Electric Grid as EVs Arrive En Masse
As summer heat peaks and demand for electricity peaks with it, the need for a smarter grid has never been greater. Part of the increased demand comes from electric cars, which have to plug in to the grid to “refuel.”. EVs and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can actually help...
MotorTrend Magazine
The Need for Dead Cells: EV Battery Recycling Market Faces Its Own Supply Challenges
As the electric vehicle industry grows, the demand for lithium batteries will grow with it. While the lithium-ion batteries used by vehicles like the Tesla Model S are made with less nickel and cobalt than before, and other nickel and cobalt-less batteries like lithium iron phosphate (LFP/LiFePo4) become the norm, the mining of other battery minerals is still problematic. The solution to reducing mining is recycling those minerals from used batteries. Except the recycling industry faces its own problem with a supply chain. Rather than raw, new materials, it's the lack of those used materials that is hampering this burgeoning business to make EVs even cleaner and greener than they are now. There is light at the end of this supply tunnel, it's just that this tunnel might be a decade long.
insideevs.com
Lightyear Secures $80M Investment As It Prepares For Solar EV Production
Lightyear, the solar electric vehicle startup from the Netherlands, has just announced that it has secured an additional €81- / $80.2-million in capital from a consortium comprised of the province of North Brabant and several other regional development agencies, as well as Invest-NL, an investment company based in Amsterdam. The money will help Lightyear stay on track to begin production of its first model this year and also continue development of its upcoming affordable second model.
Making EV Batteries In US Will Be 'Nicely Profitable' For Decades To Come, Says Munster: Could These 5 Stocks Gain Big?
Asia is currently the electric vehicle battery-making hub, and all the top manufacturers are based out of the continent. The U.S. could play catch-up, according to Loup Funds’ Gene Munster. U.S. Focus: Munster expects EV battery manufacturing to take off in the next decade, the venture capitalist said on...
electrek.co
This ‘solar tree’ may be the EV charging station of the future
London-based SolarBotanic Trees officially launched its “solar tree” prototype today, and the company wants to use it to power EV charging stations first. The SolarBotanic energy tree, which features what the company says is the “world’s first” 3-D leaf-shaped photovoltaic nanotechnology, utilizes thin-film solar cells and has a power generation capacity of 5 kilowatts.
Maximizing the impact of a history-making federal clean energy investment program
At about a half-trillion dollars, the clean energy investments contained in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act present a game-changing down payment toward the United States’ climate goals. Analysts are now asking: How can we assure the most effective use of these funds?. Permitting reform...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Toyota to invest $2.5 billion to expand battery manufacturing in North Carolina
Toyota announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina. This investment follows the company’s announcement that it is increasing electric vehicle production. The expanded manufacturing facility will not only provide the needed batteries, but will add 350 jobs, bringing the total employment to approximately 2,100. Scheduled to begin production in 2025, the facility will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and BEVs.
electrek.co
Tesla ramps up hiring for Megafactory, aiming to produce 40 GWh per year
Tesla is ramping up hiring for its Megafactory in California, where it aims to produce 40 GWh of Megapacks per year. Last year, Tesla broke ground on a new “Megafactory” to produce Megapack batteries in Lathrop, California. The goal is to have a new factory focused only on building the large battery pack for utility-scale energy storage projects.
rigzone.com
U.S. Solar Market Recovering After Rough First Half Of 2022
The Inflation Reduction Act will help the US solar market grow 40 pct over baseline projections through 2027, equal to 62 GW of additional capacity. — The Inflation Reduction Act will help the U.S. solar market grow 40 percent over baseline projections through 2027, equal to 62 GW of additional solar capacity, according to a forecast by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.
A unique ferroelectric and lead-free material may change solar cell manufacturing
Solar cell manufacturing just became easier, more efficient, and less costly. A team of researchers at DOE’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), in collaboration with UC Berkeley, has discovered a unique material that can be used as a simpler approach to solar cell manufacturing, the team reported. This...
Ionic Mineral Technologies Emerges from Stealth Mode to Scale Domestic Supply of Nano-Silicon for Electric Vehicle Batteries
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a domestic advanced battery materials technology company, today emerges from stealth mode to debut its breakthrough halloysite-derived nano-silicon, Ionisil™, which can be used as a drop-in replacement for graphite in lithium-based batteries. Nearly all automakers are seeking nano-silicon to unlock significantly longer range and faster charging for electric vehicles (EVs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005237/en/ Halloysite’s naturally occurring nanotubular structure enables Ionic Mineral Technologies to take a “top-down” approach to manufacturing nano-silicon. (Photo: Ionic MT)
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
Report: Inflation Reduction Act will boost solar energy growth by 40%
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. solar energy market will get a 40% boost from the Inflation Reduction Act, according to a report released Thursday by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie. The report estimated the legislation would result in an additional 62 gigawatts of solar installations over...
