Family Handyman

How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?

My partner and I began our dive into solar power for two reasons. We want to build a workshop in a rural area without access to grid power, and my mom keeps asking if she should install solar panels on her house in the city. These two scenarios have different...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW

Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Verge

Tesla quietly built a virtual power plant in Japan

Tesla’s latest virtual power plant is in Japan. The company announced Friday that it has been quietly installing its Powerwall batteries at homes on the island Miyako-jima since 2021 and now has over 300 installed. It’s the largest commercial virtual power plant in Japan, according to the statement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Maine State
pv-magazine-usa.com

Agrivoltaics: Co-locating solar and agriculture yields mutual benefits

Solar energy is central to models of environmental sustainability, but not all projects are built the same. One concern in energy development, renewable or otherwise, is the concept of “energy sprawl,” which is the dedication of land for energy production and distribution. Environment California estimates rooftop solar could...
AGRICULTURE
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorTrend Magazine

The Need for Dead Cells: EV Battery Recycling Market Faces Its Own Supply Challenges

As the electric vehicle industry grows, the demand for lithium batteries will grow with it. While the lithium-ion batteries used by vehicles like the Tesla Model S are made with less nickel and cobalt than before, and other nickel and cobalt-less batteries like lithium iron phosphate (LFP/LiFePo4) become the norm, the mining of other battery minerals is still problematic. The solution to reducing mining is recycling those minerals from used batteries. Except the recycling industry faces its own problem with a supply chain. Rather than raw, new materials, it's the lack of those used materials that is hampering this burgeoning business to make EVs even cleaner and greener than they are now. There is light at the end of this supply tunnel, it's just that this tunnel might be a decade long.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Lightyear Secures $80M Investment As It Prepares For Solar EV Production

Lightyear, the solar electric vehicle startup from the Netherlands, has just announced that it has secured an additional €81- / $80.2-million in capital from a consortium comprised of the province of North Brabant and several other regional development agencies, as well as Invest-NL, an investment company based in Amsterdam. The money will help Lightyear stay on track to begin production of its first model this year and also continue development of its upcoming affordable second model.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

This ‘solar tree’ may be the EV charging station of the future

London-based SolarBotanic Trees officially launched its “solar tree” prototype today, and the company wants to use it to power EV charging stations first. The SolarBotanic energy tree, which features what the company says is the “world’s first” 3-D leaf-shaped photovoltaic nanotechnology, utilizes thin-film solar cells and has a power generation capacity of 5 kilowatts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Toyota to invest $2.5 billion to expand battery manufacturing in North Carolina

Toyota announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina. This investment follows the company’s announcement that it is increasing electric vehicle production. The expanded manufacturing facility will not only provide the needed batteries, but will add 350 jobs, bringing the total employment to approximately 2,100. Scheduled to begin production in 2025, the facility will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and BEVs.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Tesla ramps up hiring for Megafactory, aiming to produce 40 GWh per year

Tesla is ramping up hiring for its Megafactory in California, where it aims to produce 40 GWh of Megapacks per year. Last year, Tesla broke ground on a new “Megafactory” to produce Megapack batteries in Lathrop, California. The goal is to have a new factory focused only on building the large battery pack for utility-scale energy storage projects.
LATHROP, CA
rigzone.com

U.S. Solar Market Recovering After Rough First Half Of 2022

The Inflation Reduction Act will help the US solar market grow 40 pct over baseline projections through 2027, equal to 62 GW of additional capacity. — The Inflation Reduction Act will help the U.S. solar market grow 40 percent over baseline projections through 2027, equal to 62 GW of additional solar capacity, according to a forecast by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Ionic Mineral Technologies Emerges from Stealth Mode to Scale Domestic Supply of Nano-Silicon for Electric Vehicle Batteries

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a domestic advanced battery materials technology company, today emerges from stealth mode to debut its breakthrough halloysite-derived nano-silicon, Ionisil™, which can be used as a drop-in replacement for graphite in lithium-based batteries. Nearly all automakers are seeking nano-silicon to unlock significantly longer range and faster charging for electric vehicles (EVs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005237/en/ Halloysite’s naturally occurring nanotubular structure enables Ionic Mineral Technologies to take a “top-down” approach to manufacturing nano-silicon. (Photo: Ionic MT)
ECONOMY

