Finding the best hair colors for your skin tone can be exciting, as is a trip to the salon for a fresh turn-of-the-season style. With that said, we checked in with a professional hair stylist and expert for tips on what hair colors and dyes to avoid over 40 for a more youthful look, and other helpful tips to keep in mind before heading to the salon. Read on for insight and advice from Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.

HAIR CARE ・ 21 DAYS AGO