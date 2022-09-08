ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

TechCrunch

Crypto’s biggest powerhouse flexes on its competition

Welcome to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain the latest in crypto news, drama and trends, breaking things down block by block for the crypto curious. For our Thursday episode this week, we discussed the latest drama surrounding crypto mega exchange Binance, which is shaking up the stablecoin ecosystem as it looks to muscle its way to supremacy. We also covered:
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
Mandeep Singh
Satoshi Nakamoto
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
Business Insider

Elon Musk subpoenaed Jack Dorsey as part of his Twitter lawsuit, but the two have had a crypto bromance stretching back years. Here's how it started.

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk are vocal crypto enthusiasts and have been friendly to each other online. Most recently, Dorsey tweeted his support for Musk as he joins Twitter's board of directors. Their friendship stands out against other tech execs' feuds, like Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook's. See more stories...
u.today

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Thanks SHIB Community: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Veteran Anthony Pompliano Disavows Crypto Price Predictions After Incorrect $100,000 BTC Forecast

Responding to recent social media criticism, longtime Bitcoin (BTC) advocate Anthony Pompliano says BTC showed him that price predictions are a fool’s game. Pompliano, who co-founded investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, recently received backlash from some members of the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid the top crypto asset’s current price woes.
The Independent

Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins

The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s...
investing.com

Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Mark Cuban 'Drunk The Kool-Aid' With Crypto And NFTs

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Jackson Palmer said that billionaire investor Mark Cuban and some high-profile venture capitalists have “drunk the Kool-Aid” with respect to cryptocurrencies and NFTs. What Happened: In a recent interview with Business Insider, Palmer said that unlike celebrities that get paid to promote certain crypto...
NEWSBTC

How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)

Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
investing.com

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
cryptopotato.com

Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin Academy Airdrops $1000 in BTC to All Attendees

The philanthropic initiative helped educate and bootstrap some of Marcy’s residents onto the Bitcoin network. The first iteration of The Bitcoin Academy – Jack Dorsey and Jay Z’ (Shawn Carters) ‘s Bitcoin education program – has come to a close. After 12 weeks, the initiative...
