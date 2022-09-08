Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Crypto’s biggest powerhouse flexes on its competition
Welcome to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain the latest in crypto news, drama and trends, breaking things down block by block for the crypto curious. For our Thursday episode this week, we discussed the latest drama surrounding crypto mega exchange Binance, which is shaking up the stablecoin ecosystem as it looks to muscle its way to supremacy. We also covered:
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
dailyhodl.com
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum Merge Could Trigger ‘Free Money’ Opportunity for Crypto Traders
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is detailing his outlook on the crypto landscape after the Ethereum (ETH) merge is executed. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, Hayes analyzes the potential success of a forked Ethereum token backed by proof-of-work miners whose business model will be abandoned once Ethereum moves on to proof-of-stake.
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?
The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
Elon Musk subpoenaed Jack Dorsey as part of his Twitter lawsuit, but the two have had a crypto bromance stretching back years. Here's how it started.
Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk are vocal crypto enthusiasts and have been friendly to each other online. Most recently, Dorsey tweeted his support for Musk as he joins Twitter's board of directors. Their friendship stands out against other tech execs' feuds, like Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook's. See more stories...
u.today
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Thanks SHIB Community: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Crypto Markets Are Disconnected From Reality Amid ‘Sea of Red’
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson says the true worth of crypto projects is not being reflected in the prices of their respective tokens. Hoskinson says that Cardano and “many other” crypto projects have strong fundamentals but the market is painting a different picture. “A universal truth about crypto...
This Cryptocurrency Surged Ahead of Ethereum's Upcoming 'Merge.' Is Now the Time to Buy?
The long-anticipated transition of Ethereum's network is only days away.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Veteran Anthony Pompliano Disavows Crypto Price Predictions After Incorrect $100,000 BTC Forecast
Responding to recent social media criticism, longtime Bitcoin (BTC) advocate Anthony Pompliano says BTC showed him that price predictions are a fool’s game. Pompliano, who co-founded investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, recently received backlash from some members of the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid the top crypto asset’s current price woes.
Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins
The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Price Crashes Like Terra’s (LUNA) Are Good for Crypto – Here’s Why
The creator of Ethereum (ETH), Vitalik Buterin, is suggesting that a decline in the prices of crypto assets has benefits. Buterin says in an interview with former Bloomberg Opinion columnist Noah Smith that the fall in prices is “good” at exposing weaknesses. “I do think that price drops...
Lamar Wilson Encourages Blacks to Build Their Net Worth With Bitcoin
Black Bitcoin Billionaire is a crypto club created to bring diversity to the crypto community. Co-founder Lamar Wilson has grown his net worth in Bitcoin and loves to share his knowledge with others. Article continues below advertisement. “It’s not about the price for me. It’s all about the freedom and...
Will Shiba Inu Benefit More From Ethereum's Upcoming Merge or Shibarium?
Shiba Inu has a few catalysts coming in the not-too-distant future.
investing.com
Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Mark Cuban 'Drunk The Kool-Aid' With Crypto And NFTs
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Jackson Palmer said that billionaire investor Mark Cuban and some high-profile venture capitalists have “drunk the Kool-Aid” with respect to cryptocurrencies and NFTs. What Happened: In a recent interview with Business Insider, Palmer said that unlike celebrities that get paid to promote certain crypto...
NEWSBTC
How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)
Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
When bitcoin plunges, Buttcoin cheers: the online community praying for the end of crypto
As bitcoin plunged below $20,000 in mid-June, many cryptocurrency users were distraught over massive losses – with some reporting they had lost their life savings. But one corner of the internet was cheering: Buttcoin, a Reddit subforum launched in 2011 to poke fun at cryptocurrency. “I’m addicted, I need...
dailyhodl.com
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum (ETH) Can’t Compete With Bitcoin (BTC) as a Digital Gold – Here’s Why
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says that Ethereum (ETH) can’t compete with Bitcoin (BTC) as digital gold as the top smart contract platform was never designed to be a bare form of money. In a new interview with Laura Shin on the Unchained podcast, Hayes says that Ethereum is solving...
investing.com
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
cryptopotato.com
Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin Academy Airdrops $1000 in BTC to All Attendees
The philanthropic initiative helped educate and bootstrap some of Marcy’s residents onto the Bitcoin network. The first iteration of The Bitcoin Academy – Jack Dorsey and Jay Z’ (Shawn Carters) ‘s Bitcoin education program – has come to a close. After 12 weeks, the initiative...
