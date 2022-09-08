ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
COMPUTERS
itechpost.com

Samsung's Older Foldable Phones, Smartwatches are Getting New Features

The One IU update from Samsung gave its earlier foldable phones and smartwatches new capabilities like taskbars for phones and watch faces for smartwatches. Samsung is Providing Its Previous Foldable Phones and Smartwatches with New Features. Starting on Sunday, September 4, Samsung began giving its older foldable phones and smartwatches...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Samsung says its foldable phones will overtake the Galaxy S series by 2025

"Foldables will become the new standard of smartphones," according to Samsung. Samsung says its foldable phones will be its most popular phones in the next three years. The company’s mobile chief believes foldables will become the new standard of smartphones. If you didn’t know this already, Samsung is all...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Lg Gram#Hustle#Intel 12th
TechRadar

Do you need a speaker setup for your PC?

Investing in a speaker setup for your PC was absolutely necessary 20 years ago. But a lot has changed over the years as laptops have become the go-to computer of choice, more monitors come with their own built-in speakers, and headsets have become the de facto audio solution for gamers or those who want more than what a pair of laptop speakers can offer.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 Pro: is the older Pro model a better bet?

Apple has announced its latest smartphone line, led by the iPhone 14. With the inevitable improvements that have been made, it would be instructive to see how the phone matches up to last year’s flagship, the iPhone 13 Pro. There are some surprising similarities between these two phones, separated...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

How much will Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2 cost?

If you're wondering how much will the Apple Watch Series 8 cost, along with the Apple Watch Ultra and the new Apple Watch SE, you're not alone - and now we know, with Apple announcing that the Apple Watch Series 8 will start at $399 / £419 / AU$629, with the Ultra at $799 / £849 / AU$1,229 and the SE2 starting at $249 / £259 / AU$399.
YOGA
notebookcheck.net

Brydge SP MAX Plus is a new accessory that purports to turn the Surface Pro 8 tablet into a rugged laptop

Accessory Business Convertible / 2-in-1 Launch Tablet Windows. At a starting price of no less than US$229.99, the Brydge SP Max+ costs 1.3 times more than its predecessor the SP+ at the time of writing. However, its OEM defends this difference by touting the up-to-4-foot (or MIL-STD-810H-compatible) drop protection a Surface Pro 8 owner can attain for their tablet by installing it in the 'case' part of this new accessory.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4090 leak suggests a powerful GPU that could be a nightmare for PC builders

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card is the subject of a fresh benchmark leak showing that it could be nippy indeed, if the spillage is genuine, of course. Arm yourself with plentiful skepticism, then, particularly as the source is the Chiphell forums (opens in new tab) (over in China) – an outlet which has certainly provided some useful info in the past, but not one of the most reliable in our experience.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Raspberry Pi fans have a new OS build to try out

Raspberry Pi owners will soon be able to use an updated OS, one that looks to bring significant updates in a number of areas on this highly customizable computing device. The latest version of the Debian-based operating system (opens in new tab) brings an improved camera interface and better tools to help you turn your Raspberry Pi into a wireless access point.
COMPUTERS
LiveScience

Study, work and play with this Acer Nitro 5 laptop, now $140 off

There are a wealth of back-to-school deals on laptops, but if they’ve all felt a little tame for you, this Acer Nitro 5 laptop is well worth a look. Eschewing the sleek look of the likes of Dell’s XPS or Apple's MacBooks, the Nitro 5 makes a statement with its red keyboard, angular sides, and full-HD display. It’s got power to back it up, too, making it a very capable laptop for both work and play – and you can save $140 (opens in new tab) (that’s 15% off the MSRP).
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Vivo's new foldable appears on the Google Play Supported Devices List

Last month, Samsung announced its latest generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4. They come with the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which gives them some serious firepower. However, Samsung's latest foldables might soon face some heavy competition. It...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple Watch Ultra preorders: where to buy the new premium sports watch

It turns out the leaks and rumours were right. A premium sports watch is set to join the lineup of Apple's wearables and Apple Watch Ultra preorders are now live following the latest Apple event. We're tracking all the major retailers and will share where it's available to buy right here.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

AirPods Pro 2 preorders: where to buy Apple's new wireless earbuds

AirPods Pro 2 preorders are now open ahead of the release of Apple's latest earbuds on September 29. We've spotted them at the official Apple Store and a handful of other retailers right now, but we fully expect even more to have them very soon. Stick with us for updates.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple iPhone 14 plans and deals: these are the best offers now available

Should you buy the iPhone 14 from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone or outright? We’ve weighed up what’s on offer. The iPhone 14 has finally landed. If you’re looking to buy one of the new devices (of which there are four), we’ve curated all the available iPhone 14 pre-order deals from retailers and telcos right here.
CELL PHONES

