Ryanair plans to withdraw its planes from an airport in Brussels amid a row over higher charges and a new flight tax.Chief executive Michael O’Leary announced the move at a press conference in the Belgian capital on Wednesday.He said that a planned hike in rates at Brussels Airport in Zaventem, as well as an introduction of a flight tax, will see Ryanair move its two planes from the airport from the end of this month until at least March 2023.Mr O’Leary said Zaventem’s charges are between four and five times the amount charged by Charleroi Airport, which is Brussels’ other...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO