BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Greater Manchester pays tribute
People in Greater Manchester have been sharing their memories of the Queen following her death at the age of 96. Trevor Barton, who received an MBE for his work setting up Leigh Sports Village, said she was "a terrific example of how human beings should behave to each other". He...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
Ryanair to quit Brussels Airport as CEO Michael O’Leary warns of ‘extremely challenging winter’
Ryanair plans to withdraw its planes from an airport in Brussels amid a row over higher charges and a new flight tax.Chief executive Michael O’Leary announced the move at a press conference in the Belgian capital on Wednesday.He said that a planned hike in rates at Brussels Airport in Zaventem, as well as an introduction of a flight tax, will see Ryanair move its two planes from the airport from the end of this month until at least March 2023.Mr O’Leary said Zaventem’s charges are between four and five times the amount charged by Charleroi Airport, which is Brussels’ other...
BBC
Oxfordshire: Chinese university plans referred to government
A leading Chinese university's plan to revamp its UK campus has been approved, but the government will likely have the final say. Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) bought Foxcombe Hall in Boars Hill, Oxford, in 2017. Despite hundreds of objections planning permission was granted for a change of use...
BBC
'Heartbreak' after biker killed in crash involving USAF worker in Norfolk
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a US Air Force worker said his family were "heartbroken". Father-of-one, Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August. Mikayla Hayes, 23, based at RAF...
BBC
Worcester flood campaigner's praise for 'Queen who cared'
A flood campaigner has praised the Queen for the concern she showed about issues affecting the nation. Mary Dhonau, from Worcester, met Her Majesty twice - the first in 2001 when she talked to her about the victims of recent flooding in the city. She was "across absolutely everything that...
BBC
Public advised to check Leicestershire events
People who were due to attend events in Leicestershire and Rutland this weekend are being advised to check if they are still proceeding. While some organisers have cancelled their plans, following the death of the Queen, others have made the decision to continue. The government has said such decisions are...
BBC
Queen was in good spirits at weekend, church moderator says
The Queen seemed frail but in "really good spirits" when he met her at the weekend, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has said. The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent the weekend at Balmoral, where he had dinner with the Queen on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin to travel by road from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin will travel through Scotland accompanied by her daughter Princess Anne, it has been announced. A cortege will leave Balmoral at 10:00 on Sunday then make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh. The Queen will then lie at rest in The Palace of...
BBC
Offshore worker rescued after falling into sea
An offshore worker has been rescued after falling from a rig support vessel in the North Sea. The independent lifeboat crew at Caister, Norfolk, was called to the incident at 19:00 BST on Friday by the Humber Coastguard. An RNLI Cromer lifeboat, a rescue helicopter and various supply ships attended...
Buckingham Palace: Easiest bus and tube routes and nearest stations to royal residence
Masses of people have flocked to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.Britons, tourists, and superfans of the royal family have laid flowers and tributes outside her residence after she died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.Many more people are expected to make a trip to the palace over the weekend amid a 10-day national mourning period announced today (Friday 9 September) by her heir King Charles III.Police have closed the roads to traffic around Buckingham Palace in anticipation of bigger crowds.A number of public transport stops lend themselves to the palace’s central...
BBC
George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School
The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
U.K.・
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
BBC
Tunbridge Wells Hospital: Baby death inquest told of 'communication errors'
An inquest into the death of a three-day-old baby has heard there were "errors in communication" between midwives and a woman during labour. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Kent, in November 2020. Rachel Thomas, then deputy head of gynaecology and midwifery said...
BBC
Edinburgh roads close as city prepares for Queen mourners
Major roads in the centre of Edinburgh have now closed as the city prepares to become a focal point for people mourning the death of the Queen. In the coming days, her coffin will travel from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh - the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.
BBC
Air route between Aberdeen and Oslo reinstated by Loganair
Flights between Aberdeen and Oslo - seen as important for the energy sector - have been reinstated. The direct route was operated by Scandinavian Airlines but was left vacant amid the pandemic. Loganair has now introduced six year-round flights per week to Oslo Gardermoen Airport from Sunday to Friday. The...
investing.com
Ongoing labour dispute brings Dutch trains to a halt again
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch railway workers went on strike again on Friday, bringing trains across the country to a halt as a wage dispute between unions and state-owned NS Railways continues. Talks between NS and unions continue on Saturday. If unsuccessful, further regional actions are planned for Sept. 13 and...
BBC
Queen to lie in state for four full days before state funeral
The Queen will lie in state for four days before her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September. The public will be allowed to view the coffin during that time. Before this, the Queen will be at rest in St Giles Cathedral Edinburgh, for 24 hours from Monday 12 September, with people able to pay their respects.
U.K.・
BBC
Sheffield to host county's proclamation to new king
Sheffield will host South Yorkshire's proclamation to the new King on Sunday, it has been announced. The public are invited to witness the ancient ceremony, which is the county's official declaration of King Charles III's ascension to the throne. The King was officially proclaimed monarch during an elaborate ceremony at...
BBC
Downpatrick: police officer injured during trouble
A police officer has been injured and a police car damaged during trouble in Downpatrick, County Down. Petrol bombs, masonry and bottles were thrown at officers and police vehicles by a group of up to 30 young people during the disorder in the Flying Horse Estate. The trouble began on...
