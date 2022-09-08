ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
ambcrypto.com

‘In-loss’ Shiba Inu holders should look forward to September because…

Shiba Inu‘s trending token, SHIB saw some important burning initiatives in August as demand continued to flood in. From metaverse developments to adoption rate (retail and institutional)- all seem to be lining up for this memecoin. But with one exception- its low price. This pup is on FIRE. Shiba...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu holders should brace for potentially big move after…

Shiba Inu [SHIB] price action delivers a major price move every once in a while. It has been relatively dormant until the end of August. But there was a notable increase in price activity in the first week of September. New observations indicate an increase in whale activity as the...
