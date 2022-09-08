Read full article on original website
Five Chelsea players who could be given new lease of life under Graham Potter including Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher
A KEY factor in Thomas Tuchel's sacking at Chelsea was the frustration brewing within the squad and a disconnect between the academy and first team. After the youth revolution under Frank Lampard his successor turned to older stars brought in for huge fees, some of which were pushed to the fringe.
Arsenal fans all saying the same thing as Brazilian wonderkid Marquinhos scores minutes into debut in Europa League
ARSENAL signing Marquinhos took just 16 minutes to score on his debut for the club. The Gunners needed little more than a quarter of an hour to go in front against FC Zurich in their opening Europa League game of the season. And it was a lovely counter-attacking move which...
Mikel Arteta hits back at Bernd Leno's 'politics' jibe and admits he is 'really surprised' that the German goalkeeper felt he 'had to get out' of Arsenal after losing his place to Aaron Ramsdale
Mikel Arteta has hit back at Bernd Leno after the goalkeeper claimed that 'politics' forced him out of Arsenal this summer. Leno moved to Fulham last month in a deal worth up to £8million, after losing his spot as the Gunners' No 1 to Aaron Ramsdale. But the 30-year-old...
Jurgen Klopp blasts 'blatant' refereeing mistakes that cost Liverpool last season
Jurgen Klopp reveals he still thinks about the refereeing decision that cost Liverpool the Premier League title last season.
Karim Benzema sends message after Real Madrid confirm injury
While his injury could rule him out of some key matches, Karim Benzema is remaining positive.
Dortmund director relieved to have sold 'burden' Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl is happy to have sold Erling Haaland, claiming that the striker became a "burden" on the club.
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
Graham Potter agrees to become new Chelsea manager
Graham Potter has agreed to take over at Chelsea.
Richarlison spares Tottenham & Antonio Conte from Champions League backlash
Richarlison scored a match-winning brace in Tottenham's 2-0 Champions League win against Marseille.
Graham Potter can be the long-term manager Chelsea have been crying out for
Graham Potter can be the long-term manager Chelsea need.
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Player ratings as late Richarlison brace saves Spurs
Player ratings from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille in the Champions League.
Graham Potter arrives at Cobham ahead of Chelsea unveiling
Graham Potter has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground in Surrey ahead of his unveiling as the club's new manager.
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds embarrassed in Champions League
Player ratings from the Champions League group stage clash between Napoli and Liverpool at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Denmark striker Jonas Wind begs Arsenal to sign him in ‘dream’ transfer just months after joining Wolfsburg
DENMARK striker Jonas Wind has admitted he wants to play for Arsenal, just months after moving to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. Wind, 23, joined the Bundesliga outfit from FC Copenhagen in January but following his five league goals last season, he has got off to a nightmare start this season. The...
Gio Queiroz joins Arsenal from Barcelona
Barcelona have confirmed that Brazilian international Gio Queiroz has departed the club to join Arsenal.
Premier League and EFL yet to confirm fixture plans after death of The Queen
The Premier League and EFL will hold meetings with the Government over whether this weekend's fixtures will be postponed.
Premier League Player of the Month nominees for August revealed
The Premier League have announced their eight-man shortlist for the Premier League Player of the Month award for August.
Edwin van der Sar turned down Premier League advances to extend Ajax stay
Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar snubbed the chance to move to England before signing a two-year contract extension with the Dutch champions, 90min understands.
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0, Chelsea, Player Ratings: A sad trombone for the Tuchel Era
NB. Sort of forgot about this game; in fairness, so did the players. Anyway... 1. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (6.5) Kepa was probably always likely to rotate in for this game, being one of our easier Champions League group stage matches, at least on paper (and with only one domestic Cup match scheduled before the World Cup overall), but given Édouard Mendy’s form, nagging injuries, and seemingly flagging confidence, it turned into not only an obvious choice but a potential audition as well given what’s happened since. Graham Potter loves to involve his goalkeeper in build-up and passing, and that just might be Kepa’s music.
