ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta hits back at Bernd Leno's 'politics' jibe and admits he is 'really surprised' that the German goalkeeper felt he 'had to get out' of Arsenal after losing his place to Aaron Ramsdale

Mikel Arteta has hit back at Bernd Leno after the goalkeeper claimed that 'politics' forced him out of Arsenal this summer. Leno moved to Fulham last month in a deal worth up to £8million, after losing his spot as the Gunners' No 1 to Aaron Ramsdale. But the 30-year-old...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernd Leno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Fulham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0, Chelsea, Player Ratings: A sad trombone for the Tuchel Era

NB. Sort of forgot about this game; in fairness, so did the players. Anyway... 1. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (6.5) Kepa was probably always likely to rotate in for this game, being one of our easier Champions League group stage matches, at least on paper (and with only one domestic Cup match scheduled before the World Cup overall), but given Édouard Mendy’s form, nagging injuries, and seemingly flagging confidence, it turned into not only an obvious choice but a potential audition as well given what’s happened since. Graham Potter loves to involve his goalkeeper in build-up and passing, and that just might be Kepa’s music.
SOCCER
90min

90min

835
Followers
9K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy