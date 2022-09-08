ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sample craft beer from more than 45 NC breweries at Biere de Femme in Charlotte

By Heidi Finley
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
Enjoy music, food and beverages from more than 45 North Carolina breweries during the Bière de Femme festival at NoDa Brewing Company on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The event — which rotates to different cities each year — raises scholarship funds for the Pink Boots Society , an international nonprofit organization of women and non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry. Those scholarships pay for things like courses, seminars and immersion trips.

Festivalgoers can expect fermented beverages including beer, cider and seltzer, along with a few nonalcoholic options such as kombucha, said Razia Gonzalez, a Pink Boots Society member who is the events and experiences coordinator at Resident Culture Brewing and is helping plan the event.

The event will also feature vendors, educational booths and woman-owned and operated food trucks, including vegan option Soul Miners Garden and charcuterie by Board-eaux and Co. , plus Tacos Don Coyotl . A female DJ from Radical Grove will provide the music.

Festival details

WHAT: Support women and non-binary beverage professionals while sipping small batch products at Biére de Femme.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2-6 p.m.

WHERE: NoDa Brewing Company, 2921 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28206

HOW TO GO: Attendees must be 21+ and purchase tickets online .

  • VIP tickets ($75) include early admission at 1 p.m., a festival tasting glass, access to a VIP area with specialty pours and a meal ticket to redeem at one of the food trucks.
  • General admission tickets ($45) include a festival tasting glass.

INSTAGRAM: @PinkBootsNC and @bieredefemmefestival

