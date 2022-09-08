ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Here’s your guide to Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh: Lineup, day parties and more

By Colleen Hammond
 2 days ago

As Hopscotch Music Festival returns to Raleigh for its 12th year of performances, expect throngs of people to take to the streets for live music, art and more.

Here’s what you need to know when navigating downtown during festival weekend Sept. 8 to 10. Note that it’s a rain or shine event.

Who is playing the festival?

There are at least 43 Hopscotch acts set to play at two main stages and at clubs across downtown, according to the festival website. There are other acts scheduled at “day parties.”

Headliners for the three-day event include bedroom pop artists Perfume Genius, Sonic Youth alum and art-punk soloist Kim Gordon, Australian singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett and Davy Crockett’s distant relative, Charley Crockett.

Other notable acts include jazz fusion artist Makaya McCraven, R&B and electronica blender Dawn Richards and Cactus Lee, fresh off the release of his new EP “Perfect Middle Hall.”

Kim Gordon is co-founder of the band, Sonic Youth. She will perform as a headline act at the Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh, NC. Natalia Mantini

Hopscotch Music Festival stages, venues

Hopscotch will be held at two main stages at City Plaza on the 400 block of Fayetteville Street and Moore Square (at the intersection of East Blount and South Blount streets). Shows start at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 1 p.m. Saturday. Act times are staggered across both stages.

Free club shows will be held Thursday to Sunday at the Pour House, 224 S. Blount St., and at Slims, 227 S. Wilmington St.

Day parties are scheduled at Ruby Deluxe, Transfer Co. Food Hall, D.H. Hill Jr. Library, The Pour House, Boxcar Bar + Arcade, The Night Rider, Slim’s Downtown, Unlikely Professionals, Junction West, Kings, Schoolkids Records, Crank Arm Brewing Co., Longleaf Hotel, Anisette, State of Beer and Berkeley Cafe.

There will be a Pop-Up Market with locally made art, crafts and vintage pieces in Moore Square. Shopping is limited to ticket holders. The market is open Friday, 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 1 to 9 p.m. For a list of vendors, go to popupraleigh.com .

There will be food trucks outside the festival entrance along East Martin Street.

Concert-goers listen to Animal Collective at City Plaza in Raleigh during the third day of the Hopscotch Music Festival Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Hopscotch Tickets

Attendees can buy passes for one day, all three days or specific headline shows.

Day Passes

  • 3-Day General Admission Pass: $175

  • Single-Day Pass: $79

Individual tickets

  • Charley Crockett - $39, Moore Square, Sept. 8, 8:45 p.m.
  • Courtney Barnett - $49, City Plaza, Sept. 8, 9:30 p.m.
  • Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - $39, Moore Square, Sept. 9, 8:45 p.m.
  • Perfume Genius - $45, City Plaza, Sept. 9, 9:45 p.m.
  • Makaya McCraven - $49, Moore Square, Sept. 10, 8:45 p.m
  • Kim Gordon - $59, City Plaza, Sept. 10, 9:30 p.m.

Children 12 and younger are admitted free.

Club shows at Pour House and Slims are free to the public but passholders are given preferred entry.

Tickets can be bought at hopscotchmusicfest.com or at Wristband City, which is in a new location this year. It will be at the gates to the City Plaza stage at East Davie and Fayetteville streets from 12 noon to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Makaya McCraven is a drummer, composer and producer. Sulyiman

What roads will be closed for Hopscotch?

  • Fayetteville Street between Davie and Lenoir streets will be closed from 6 p.m. on Thursday until 2 a.m. on Sunday.

  • 500 Block of Fayetteville Street will remain open for local traffic.

Where is parking in Downtown Raleigh?

  • There is metered parking and parking decks throughout downtown.

  • Go to raleighnc.gov/parking to find parking, parking rates and learn about the city’s Passport Parking app . The app allows users to extend parking time remotely.

Charley Crockett released his latest album, “Jukebox Charley,” in April. He’s known for his “Gulf & Western” sound, which his website describes as “old school blues, R&B, soul, cajun, western swing and country.” Brooks Burris

What kind of bag can I bring?

  • Fanny packs measuring up to 16.5” x 6.5” x 4”

  • Single-pocket drawstring bags up to 13” x 15”

  • Any bags larger than 13” x 15”must be clear plastic, clear vinyl or clear PVC.

Information

For more information, go to hopscotchmusicfest.com or download the festival’s app.

Hopscotch Music Festival Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 8

Moore Square

3:45 p.m. Cactus Lee

5:15 p.m. Jaime Wyatt

7 p.m. Amythyst Kiah

8:45 p.m. Charley Crockett

City Plaza

4:30 p.m. Friendship

6 p.m. MJ Lenderman

7:45 p.m. Black Country, New Road

9:30 p.m. Courtney Barnett

Friday, Sept. 9

Moore Square

3:45 p.m. Reese McHenry

5:15 p.m. Flock of Dimes

7 p.m. Wand

8:45 p.m. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

City Plaza

4:20 p.m. Al Riggs

5:30 p.m. Yaya Bey

6:45 p.m. Hand Habits

8 p.m. Dawn Richard

9:45 p.m. Perfume Genius

Saturday, Sept. 10

Moore Square

1 p.m. HNDCLW

2:15 p.m. Eric Slick

3:45 p.m. Quelle Chris

5:15 p.m. Tomberlin

7 p.m. Lightning Bolt

8:45 p.m. Makaya McCraven

City Plaza

3:15 p.m. Noah Deemer

4:30 p.m. Good Looks

6 p.m. Nation of Language

7:45 p.m. DEHD

9:30 p.m. Kim Gordon

