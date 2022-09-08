Read full article on original website
Related
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer
Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
The US’ New 2022 Winter Forecast Tells Eastern States To Brace For Brutally Frigid Weather
The full 2022-2023 winter weather report for the United States was released today, and the Farmer's Almanac is warning the eastern and southern parts of the country to prepare for temperatures so cold you'll feel it in your bones. The expected wintry temperatures could also bring above-average snowfall to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEXT Weather: Weekend feels more like fall after Friday's heat
MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures near 90 degrees are in store for Friday, but the weekend will feel more like fall.Along with the heat, Friday will be muggy with a marginal chance of severe weather in the southeastern part of the state in the afternoon. Storms will be isolated.Then, the weekend cools down, feeling a bit more like fall with dry conditions. High temperatures in the mid-70s. Meteorological fall began on Thursday.
Wet weather moves into Northeast as thunderstorms sweep Gulf Coast, Southeast
Heavy rain has moved into the Northeast, where flooding has already caused issues for Rhode Island. The wet weather will continue through Wednesday. Dangerous record-breaking heat remains a big story for the West, including California. The high temperatures combined with dry conditions have elevated the fire risk for the Northwest...
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
Rain forecast for Clay County high school football games Friday night
Rainy weather is in the forecast for high school football games in Clay County on Friday night. The National Weather Service forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The low is predicted to be around 73 degrees.
Comments / 0