Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
OBJ and the Buffalo Bills

Should the Bills add OBJ or not? In the world of “Big Threes” and super-teams, it has become more and more common to see big name players link up with hot teams. (Cough, cough, LeBron James.) They communicate, get together, and bolster their roster and make a postseason push. It is more commonly found in the NBA where players have more control over their own destinations, but this trend is carrying into NFL as well. The most recent example being the Rams of last season selling their future to “win now” and fortunately for them, it worked out.
ESPN

Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- — The Buffalo Bills have fallen short in enough playoff games in recent years to know the season is long and the opener doesn't mean much in January. They still felt justified in their championship aspirations after going into the Super Bowl winners' home stadium and completely wrecking their banner-raising party on the NFL's opening night.
NBC Sports

Bills vs. Rams: 6 things to know about the 2022 NFL opening game

The 2022 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with a heavyweight showdown in primetime on NBC. The preseason Super Bowl favorites will visit the defending Super Bowl champions as MVP favorite Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills meet Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Here are six storylines to...
