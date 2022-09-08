Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Popculture
Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy
LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
Will The Buffalo Win Super Bowl LVII? 2022 NFL Predictions Are In!
AFC East Winner - Buffalo Bills - Quarterback Josh Allen and Defensive End Von Miller deliver for the Bills faithful. AFC North Winner - Baltimore Ravens - Quarterback Lamar Jackson will have a career year. It still won't get them far in the playoffs. AFC South Winner - Indianapolis Colts...
Yardbarker
OBJ and the Buffalo Bills
Should the Bills add OBJ or not? In the world of “Big Threes” and super-teams, it has become more and more common to see big name players link up with hot teams. (Cough, cough, LeBron James.) They communicate, get together, and bolster their roster and make a postseason push. It is more commonly found in the NBA where players have more control over their own destinations, but this trend is carrying into NFL as well. The most recent example being the Rams of last season selling their future to “win now” and fortunately for them, it worked out.
NBA・
Time to Schein: A CHAMPIONSHIP Statement from Josh Allen and The Bills!
Adam Schein recaps the incredible victory from Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills last night over the Los Angeles Rams.
Buffalo Bills, Jordan Poyer agree to reworked deal
The Buffalo Bills and All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer have agreed to rework Poyer’s 2022 contract, and he could earn up
ESPN
Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- — The Buffalo Bills have fallen short in enough playoff games in recent years to know the season is long and the opener doesn't mean much in January. They still felt justified in their championship aspirations after going into the Super Bowl winners' home stadium and completely wrecking their banner-raising party on the NFL's opening night.
NBC Sports
Bills vs. Rams: 6 things to know about the 2022 NFL opening game
The 2022 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with a heavyweight showdown in primetime on NBC. The preseason Super Bowl favorites will visit the defending Super Bowl champions as MVP favorite Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills meet Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Here are six storylines to...
Video: Bills score first touchdown of NFL season on beautiful fake
The Buffalo Bills were a popular Super Bowl pick for many NFL analysts. It didn’t take long for them to show why. The Bills scored on a 9-play, 75-yard drive to open up their game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Buffalo...
