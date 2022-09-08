ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro

By Dave James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edH7W_0hmmDa4100
(Image: © Future)

For

  • Great price with regular discount
  • Good battery life
  • Responsive game mode

Against

  • Weak audio
  • No sound isolation

I will admit I wasn't expecting a lot from the most budget of wireless gaming earbuds that I've tested recently, but honestly they're not bad. At full price I would absolutely recommend spending that little bit extra on the Creative Outlier Pro (opens in new tab), but if you're willing to ship from Tronsmart via its AliExpress storefront (opens in new tab) you're looking at almost half the $60 sticker price.

And at that level these are some great budget wireless buds. They have a decent battery life, solid Bluetooth 5.2 connection, and come with a dedicated gaming mode accessible directly through the headphones rather than enabled via a separate app.

And that gaming mode is actually pretty impressive, too. It perfectly matches the gunshots in Hitman 3 via Bluetooth on the Steam Deck (opens in new tab) or a gaming laptop (opens in new tab), and makes for a great, super portable gaming experience. Tronsmart recommends disabling gaming mode for music as it won't offer the best audio experience, but I noticed nowhere near the same strange aural artefacts as with the Gravastar Sirius Pro buds.

Generally speaking, the audio is good. Not great, but it's only really a lack of direct oomph in the low ends that marks the sound out. I don't love an overly bass-heavy tuning anyway, but the Onyx Ace Pro buds do still feel lightweight on that front. The highs and mids are crisp, however, and the audio nicely detailed despite that slight bass tone failing.

Onyx Ace Pro specs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZv68_0hmmDa4100

Drivers: 13mm

Frequency response: 20Hz - 20,000Hz

Weight: 0.14oz | 4g

Connection: Bluetooth 5.2

Battery life: 6.5 hours | 27 from charging case

Price: $55 (opens in new tab) | £55 (opens in new tab)

But, because they're aping the popular EarPod design, with no silicone ear-tips, they rest in your ears rather than get pushed into your ear canal. That will arguably make them more comfortable for people who cannot stand the feeling of intrusive earbuds, but it sure does kill any chance of noise cancelling.

These things are leaky as a colander that's been sieving shotgun pellets direct from the muzzle. You can hear everything. If you're concerned about being oblivious to traffic when you're crossing the road, fine, but if you want to use the Onyx Ace Pro buds to game on the go you're going to suffer.

Sat on a bus playing Stray (opens in new tab) on the Steam Deck and I can hear the youths mocking my failure to find the right path around this feline dystopia over the strained mews of my frustrated kitteh. Sat on a plane all I can hear is the general roar of the aircraft, and barely anything of the game I'm playing.

Image 1 of 4

And that's a problem, because most of the situations where I want to be using a set of wireless earbuds for gaming will find me on some sort of transport or in a public place. And generally not sat in a quiet room with a level of noise that isn't going to aurally intrude upon my play time.

I mean, I love a good pair of open-back headphones when I'm after an expansive open-world soundscape, but I'm not going to wear those in a LAN party.

If you're after a good budget set of AirPod-a-likes for your Steam Deck, however, the Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro will make for a solid purchase. So long as you pick it up with that AliExpress discount, that is.

The Verdict

71

Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro

A great budget set of wireless earbuds. The Onyx Ace Pro offers great battery life, a responsive gaming mode, but a distinct lack of sound dampening.

Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Get this 17-inch HP laptop for just $330 in the HP Labor Day sale

If you’re looking for one of the more appealing yet inexpensive laptop deals going on right now, you’re going to love this HP laptop deal we’ve spotted. When you buy direct from HP, you can buy a 17-inch HP laptop for just $330, saving you $160 off the usual price of $490. This isn’t a high-end laptop by any means, but if you simply want a Windows-based system that can handle all your key productivity tasks, you’ll appreciate how well-designed it is. Let’s take a look at why it’s so good, particularly for college students on a budget.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is $1,309 off in the Labor Day sales

Lenovo has been having a great last few years when it comes to the massive variety of laptops they offer; with everything from 2-in-1s to gaming laptops, there’s a little something for everybody, and there are quite a few great Labor Day sales for the brand’s laptops. Take, for example, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, an excellent business laptop that has been discounted by Lenovo down to $1,600 from $2,909, a certainly impressive sale.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onyx#Design#Laptop#Aliexpress
GeekyGadgets

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose has this week made its new QuietComfort Earbuds II available to preorder from the official Bose website for $299 throughout the US and £280 in the United Kingdom. The QC Earbuds II feature an all-new design and a form factor that is about 33% smaller than its predecessor.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Lenovo Slim 9i review: glass on top, quality underneath

“The Lenovo Slim 9i is fast, incredibly well-built, gorgeous, and sports a spectacular 4K+ OLED display.”. I’d forgive you if you haven’t heard of the Lenovo Slim 9i. Among Lenovo’s many lines and sub-brands of laptops, the name hardly stands out. Contents. You can get a good...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Edifier W240TN Bluetooth 5.3 wireless ANC earbuds feature dual dynamic drivers

The new Edifier W240TN true wireless earbuds are priced at just $80 and feature dual dynamic drivers together with Bluetooth 5.3 technology and hybrid ANC functions enabling users to block out unwanted sounds. Featuring both 6 mm and 10 mm Dual Dynamic Drivers the Edifier wireless earbuds can provide up to 8.5 hours of playtime and a further 17 hours using the charging case.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW review

Audio-Technica's ATH-SQ1TW true wireless earbuds are so chic and good at the basics across the board, we find ourselves double-taking at that affordable price tag. Want the best-looking buds for $79? Your search has ended, friend. (opens in new tab)at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Adorama...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Laptops
TechRadar

New Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card rumor is hard to believe

Nvidia might be planning to launch a pair of different RTX 4080 graphics cards, supposedly equipped with 12GB and 16GB of video RAM, with both being released simultaneously if the latest from the rumor mill is to be believed. This comes from MEGAsizeGPU on Twitter (via VideoCardz (opens in new...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Lowest price ever: $550 off Apple's M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple Authorized ResellerB&H Photo has issued a staggering $550 discount on a loaded 16-inch MacBook Pro, complete with 64GB of memory and 4TB of storage.
COMPUTERS
reviewed.com

NZXT’s first gaming monitor is a 1440p value winner

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. NZXT’s Canvas 27Q is a triumphant entrance to the monitor market. About the NZXT Canvas 27Q. Here are the specs of the monitor we tested:. Display size: 27 inches. Resolution:...
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Insane new Samsung deal can knock the Galaxy Tab S7 FE AND Buds 2 down to $230

Despite this year's release of the unquestionably superior Galaxy Tab S8 family and some absolutely mind-blowing recent deals on at least two members of that high-end Android tablet trio, last year's Tab S7 FE had never received truly substantial discounts... until today. Regularly priced at $530 and up, the 12.4-inch...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are $50 off

If you’re interested in preordering the $249 second-gen AirPods Pro today but their price is holding you back, you may want to check out today’s deal on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Today, we’ve come across one of the first discounts on the new set of noise-canceling wireless earbuds. Right now, they’re on sale for just $179.99 ($50 off) at Woot with a 90-day limited warranty.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4090 leak suggests a powerful GPU that could be a nightmare for PC builders

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card is the subject of a fresh benchmark leak showing that it could be nippy indeed, if the spillage is genuine, of course. Arm yourself with plentiful skepticism, then, particularly as the source is the Chiphell forums (opens in new tab) (over in China) – an outlet which has certainly provided some useful info in the past, but not one of the most reliable in our experience.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

The first Zen 4 motherboard BIOS fixes are already here and the platform isn't even out yet

ASRock has announced that it has created a post-launch BIOS that will decrease the previously too-long cold boot times. ASRock is out to put you mind at ease about reports of long boot times on its AMD Ryzen 7000-series (opens in new tab) motherboards. ASRock has informed us that it's rectified a previous issue that meant cold boots could take up almost seven minutes. That's an eternity in modern PC gaming.
COMPUTERS
Robb Report

Bowers & Wilkins’s Newest Headphones Deliver Stellar Sound and Stellar Noise Cancellation

No matter where you go, it seems that people everywhere have something in, on or over their ears. Earbuds are everywhere; like tiny white fangs protruding from either side of the head. More astute music listeners might enjoy a pair of stealthy in-ear ’phones, some of which are truly outstanding. Over-ear headphones can be comfortable, but annoyingly audible to others while letting ambient noise from the outside in. Sometimes, a listener just wants to get away from it all. That’s exactly what the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones allow. Those on the lookout for a “better mousetrap” when...
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy