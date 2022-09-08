Vonn Bell Recalls 2020 Hit On JuJu Smith-Schuster As ‘A Tone Setter’ For Success That Followed For Bengals

Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers will battle one of their top division rivals as they open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and execute a Steelers-Bengals prediction and pick. The Steelers went 9-7-1 last season before falling in the wildcard...
Minkah Fitzpatrick recalls Tyler Boyd's Steelers quitting comments from last year
Last season, Cincinnati Bengals players made some off-handed comments about the Pittsburgh Steelers quitting toward the end of a contest. It was a rather fair thing to say given the happenings on the field itself during a massive blowout. But obviously, some Steelers players just haven’t forgotten those comments.
Joe Burrow: 3 bold predictions for Bengals QB in season opener vs. Steelers
With the Cincinnati Bengals set to open their season on Sunday, it is time for some Joe Burrow Week 1 bold predictions. The reigning AFC Super Bowl representatives will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, and expectations are very high for their franchise quarterback in 2022. Last season was almost perfect for...
If Diontae Johnson is out, who will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver in Week 1?
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
Steelers’ Three Ways to Win Week 1 vs Bengals
Let’s get right to it, shall we? The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in both games last season. The Bengals also won the game before that in 2020, so they’re going for four wins in a row vs the Steelers this Sunday. Those two games last season weren’t close either. With the Bengals taking the game in Pittsburgh 24-10, and the game in Cincinnati 41-10. So, as hungry as the Bengals may be after losing Super Bowl LVI to the Los Angeles Rams… the Steelers are ravenous. That said, we’ll see if the hungry dog runs faster at 1 pm on Sunday.
Bengals issue final injury report before Week 1 vs. Steelers
TE Mitch Wilcox (questionable) Asiasi, the waiver claim the team loves, never really looked like he had a legit shot at playing and might not have been active if healthy, anyway. As for Wilcox, he went full practice on Friday and should be good to go. Taylor is a little...
Pittsburgh Steelers To Honor Dwayne Haskins With Helmet Sticker: PHOTOS
The NFL season got underway last night as the defending champions Los Angeles Rams faced off against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. The Bills dominated the game, ultimately winning 31-10. The rest of the NFL Week 1 slate kicks off this Sunday, September 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers start their season...
Watch: Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Sunday's Season Opener Against Steelers
"Last year was close, but in this business close doesn't cut it"
Larry Ogunjobi Reveals Difference Between Steelers, Bengals Sides of Rivalry
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals rivalry has been more intense in recent years. Two of the top dogs in the AFC North seemingly battle each year for a shot at the crown, with Cincy taking over last season. The rivalry isn't dead, though - by no means. It's felt...
Steelers to honor Dwayne Haskins with special gesture throughout 2022 season
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a great man a few months ago when Dwayne Haskins was killed in a road accident. Haskins was brought in by the team to compete for the open quarterback spot on the roster. The former Washington Commanders player was well-loved by his teammates, and his death profoundly impacted those who interacted with him.
