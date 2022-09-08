Read full article on original website
Tiverton Sanctuary a Home for Neglected Animals [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Wendy Taylor has a story to tell. After a fire in 2003 in which nine of her beloved pets perished, the former medical malpractice attorney pushed her profession aside and devoted her life to the care and protection of animals. She founded the West Place Animal Sanctuary at 3198 Main...
ABC6.com
‘This is not just some harmless prank,’ community center fence vandalized in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Democratic Town Committee said that the fence of the Common Fence Point Community center was vandalized. The community center is scheduled to be the location of the committee’s annual fundraiser Sunday. Ahead of the event, messages reading, “Not welcome demon rats,” “LBQT...
ABC6.com
Southern New Englanders set to remember 9/11 21 years later
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Remembrance ceremonies are scheduled across the country, including throughout Southern New England. Gov. Dan McKee ordered that flags throughout the state fly at half-mast in honor of those who lost...
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
nrinow.news
The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
Enjoy the Best Bristol Views Inside This Converted Lighthouse
Historic homes are nothing new in New England, but finding one that was once an actual working lighthouse is pretty rare. Probably why this unique home in Bristol didn't last long on the market. Sitting literally under the Mount Hope Bridge between Narrangansett and Mount Hope bays is this two-bedroom,...
Arrivederci, Pasta House: Fairhaven’s Beloved Italian Restaurant Is Rebranding
There have been a lot of rumors floating around about one of the SouthCoast's most popular restaurants. We received news this week that one of those rumors is actually true. Mario Ribeiro, the owner of The Pasta House in Fairhaven, reached out to Fun 107 to tell us he has some big news.
Remembering the local victims of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
GoLocalProv
Pizza or Seafood? The Best of Both Worlds Can Be Yours at This Providence Restaurant
Now, you can have the best of both worlds at this Providence restaurant. Pizza Marvin on Wickenden Street in Fox Point announced their new collaboration — featuring locally sourced ingredients — that will be available next week, and for a limited monthly appearance moving forward. Marvin on the...
Local charity event raises money for cancer research
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two-time Olympic medalist, Elizabeth Beisel, hosted the annual Swim Across America event at Roger Wheeler State Beach Saturday. Swimmers of all ages were invited to take part in the open water swim which raises money for cancer research at Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island. Around thirty members of the University of Rhode Island […]
‘Warm and funny’: Providence man describes working with King Charles III
Before he became King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative, with a goal to create a global partnership between government and the private sector, focused on a sustainable future.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 9-11)
Although it’s still technically summer, fall festivals and more are in the air. Check out some fun activities to do around the state this weekend. Saturday: The twelfth annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival takes place this weekend at Providence’s India Point Park. The event features delicious seafood from around RI with vendors including Melville Grille and Blue Rocks Catering. There will be a beer tent with drinks and live music from bands including Funkademic, Avi Jacob and Young Rust. Complete details here.
johnstonsunrise.net
Sixth annual Goodfellas Bike Run kick starts Saturday in Johnston
There are few, if any, motorcycle clubs like the Johnston-based Goodfellas. Fact: Since 2017 the Goodfellas Bike Run has raised over $60,000 for Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. Fact: The Goodfellas Motorcycle Club will hold its 6th annual run this Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with registration...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
South Kingstown swears in first compassion dog
Leo, a 10-week-old Bernedoodle puppy, was sworn in as the department's first-ever compassion dog Thursday morning.
rinewstoday.com
South County Psychiatry opens weight, wellness program in Cranston – as Lifespan closes theirs
Hope for hundreds of patients left without services in Rhode Island. Dr. Vincent Pera has joined South County Psychiatry to open The Weight and Wellness Institute. The offices will be in Cranston, on Pontiac Avenue, right off Route 95. Dr. Pera is the past director of the Centers for Weight and Wellness at Lifespan, which closed suddenly, with little notice to its patients. The Lifespan program offered the Optifast nutrition supplement, and when the program closed there was no other provider in Rhode Island.
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – Earl, at the Providence Animal Control Center
Hi! I’m Earl and I am about 2 to 3 years old. I came in injured, but I am feeling better, I was bit in the leg, can you believe it?! That’s probably where I got the FIV from 🙁 no worries, that doesn’t bother me at all!
Free Fun Friday: Family Four-Pack to Southwick’s Zoo and Gift Card to Galliford’s Restaurant & Tavern
Southwick's Zoo in Mendon can take care of that. "Spanning over 200 acres, Southwick’s Zoo is New England’s largest zoological experience," the Blackstone Valley zoo's website boasts. "Southwick’s is home to over 850 animals in naturalistic habitats including lions, tigers, giraffes, chimpanzees, white rhinos, two-toed sloths and more."
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
