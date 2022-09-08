ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Southern New Englanders set to remember 9/11 21 years later

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Remembrance ceremonies are scheduled across the country, including throughout Southern New England. Gov. Dan McKee ordered that flags throughout the state fly at half-mast in honor of those who lost...
SCITUATE, RI
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, RI
nrinow.news

The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
FUN 107

Enjoy the Best Bristol Views Inside This Converted Lighthouse

Historic homes are nothing new in New England, but finding one that was once an actual working lighthouse is pretty rare. Probably why this unique home in Bristol didn't last long on the market. Sitting literally under the Mount Hope Bridge between Narrangansett and Mount Hope bays is this two-bedroom,...
BRISTOL, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Thanksgiving#Labor Day#Cider#Food Drink#Do Nut Forget To Visit#Windmist Farm
WPRI 12 News

Local charity event raises money for cancer research

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two-time Olympic medalist, Elizabeth Beisel, hosted the annual Swim Across America event at Roger Wheeler State Beach Saturday.  Swimmers of all ages were invited to take part in the open water swim which raises money for cancer research at Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island.  Around thirty members of the University of Rhode Island […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 9-11)

Although it’s still technically summer, fall festivals and more are in the air. Check out some fun activities to do around the state this weekend. Saturday: The twelfth annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival takes place this weekend at Providence’s India Point Park. The event features delicious seafood from around RI with vendors including Melville Grille and Blue Rocks Catering. There will be a beer tent with drinks and live music from bands including Funkademic, Avi Jacob and Young Rust. Complete details here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
johnstonsunrise.net

Sixth annual Goodfellas Bike Run kick starts Saturday in Johnston

There are few, if any, motorcycle clubs like the Johnston-based Goodfellas. Fact: Since 2017 the Goodfellas Bike Run has raised over $60,000 for Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. Fact: The Goodfellas Motorcycle Club will hold its 6th annual run this Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with registration...
JOHNSTON, RI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

South County Psychiatry opens weight, wellness program in Cranston – as Lifespan closes theirs

Hope for hundreds of patients left without services in Rhode Island. Dr. Vincent Pera has joined South County Psychiatry to open The Weight and Wellness Institute. The offices will be in Cranston, on Pontiac Avenue, right off Route 95. Dr. Pera is the past director of the Centers for Weight and Wellness at Lifespan, which closed suddenly, with little notice to its patients. The Lifespan program offered the Optifast nutrition supplement, and when the program closed there was no other provider in Rhode Island.
CRANSTON, RI
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy