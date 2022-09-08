ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

NY Board of Regents approves name change to Roberts Wesleyan University

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York Board of Regents on Tuesday granted Roberts Wesleyan College’s request to change the name to Roberts Wesleyan University. A statement from Roberts Wesleyan said the name change is effective immediately. The statement included the new logo for Roberts Wesleyan University. This comes...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Urban League of Rochester will hold summit to interrupt racism, News10NBC’s Lynette Adams will moderate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Urban League of Rochester will hold a three-day summit next week to help community members identify, interrupt, and dismantle racism. The summit runs from Monday, Sept. 19th until Wednesday, Sept. 21. The summit will be held virtually on Monday and Wednesday. It will be held in-person at the Hyatt Regency, 125 E. Main Street, on Tuesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Hilton Man Gets $7,622 Bill from RG&E

HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — For months, News10NBC has been reporting on major billing issues at RG&E. Some of you have told us you’ve gone months without being billed and then gotten clobbered with a huge one, or RG&E hasn’t shown up for scheduled appointments and trying to get through to customer service has been a nightmare.
HILTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County will hold clinics to distribute Omicron variant-specific boosters this week

ROCHESTER. N.Y. – Beginning this week, the Monroe County Department of Public Health is offering free Pfizer Omicron variant-specific COVID-19 boosters at various community locations and events. In addition, the MCDPH mobile unit will be providing bivalent boosters at affordable housing locations, senior living facilities and shelters throughout the fall.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Genesee Brew House celebrates ten years in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Genesee Brew House celebrated its tenth birthday on Saturday. Thousands of people showed up to celebrate. There were food trucks, live music, and some special Genesee brews. There was also a celebratory dessert beer, the salted caramel chocolate porter. “You know I’ve been doing this...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Firefighters extinguish house fire on Clifford Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire on Clifford Avenue. They say when they arrived they found a fire in one of the bedrooms. They were able put it out quickly, and say that fire was started by kids playing with matches on a pile of clothes.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

27-year-old hospitalized after shooting outside of Roxie Ann Sinkler Rec Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was shot in the park outside the Roxie Ann Sinkler Rec Center on Grover Street at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Rochester police said there were many shots fired around the park, where there was a small group of men and a child. The man was taken to Strong Hospital in a private car for treatment and he is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has obtained new video of the moments after a Rochester Police Investigator made a controversial arrest of an EMT inside the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. The incident happened back in July, the investigator is currently on administrative leave and the Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC the internal investigation is ongoing.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Checks Sent to Monroe County Clerk’s Office Stolen, Altered and Cashed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Money sent to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to pay mortgage discharge fees has been stolen. At least 16 checks, sent by banks on behalf of their customers to the Clerk’s office in late May were taken, altered, forged and cashed. The known-theft currently amounts to about $32,000 but investigators believe there may be other victims.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rand Street shooting Saturday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At approximately 6:45 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Rand Street for the report of a person shot. Officers located a 25-year-old male city resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Christopher Moody sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The judge sentenced Christopher Moody to three to nine years in prison and a fine of $3000 in the death of Lisa Dambra. Moody was behind the wheel of a car that jumped the curb on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road in Greece and struck Dambra. Police say moody was speeding.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man dies after car crashes into St. Paul Street underpass

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 38-year-old has died in a Tuesday morning car crash at the underpass of the St. Paul Street and CSX Railroad, near the Inner Loop. Rochester police first responded at around 1:30 a.m. The car spun around and slammed into the bridge column. Police said there was only one person inside the car.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: RPD ATF gun arrest tactic nets 19 suspects in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’ve wondered what the police are doing to stop the record-breaking gun violence in our city, you just had to watch our investigative reporting. For a month, we’ve told you how the RPD is using the ATF to make some cases federal so that suspects stay in jail after they’re arrested. And today the Rochester Police chief confirmed the reporting.
ROCHESTER, NY

