WHEC TV-10
NY Board of Regents approves name change to Roberts Wesleyan University
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York Board of Regents on Tuesday granted Roberts Wesleyan College’s request to change the name to Roberts Wesleyan University. A statement from Roberts Wesleyan said the name change is effective immediately. The statement included the new logo for Roberts Wesleyan University. This comes...
WHEC TV-10
Urban League of Rochester will hold summit to interrupt racism, News10NBC’s Lynette Adams will moderate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Urban League of Rochester will hold a three-day summit next week to help community members identify, interrupt, and dismantle racism. The summit runs from Monday, Sept. 19th until Wednesday, Sept. 21. The summit will be held virtually on Monday and Wednesday. It will be held in-person at the Hyatt Regency, 125 E. Main Street, on Tuesday.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Hilton Man Gets $7,622 Bill from RG&E
HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — For months, News10NBC has been reporting on major billing issues at RG&E. Some of you have told us you’ve gone months without being billed and then gotten clobbered with a huge one, or RG&E hasn’t shown up for scheduled appointments and trying to get through to customer service has been a nightmare.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County will hold clinics to distribute Omicron variant-specific boosters this week
ROCHESTER. N.Y. – Beginning this week, the Monroe County Department of Public Health is offering free Pfizer Omicron variant-specific COVID-19 boosters at various community locations and events. In addition, the MCDPH mobile unit will be providing bivalent boosters at affordable housing locations, senior living facilities and shelters throughout the fall.
WHEC TV-10
Longtime News10NBC employee dies after a battle with pancreatic cancer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our crew at News10NBC is remembering our colleague and friend, Warren Stam. This is a video from May when we talked to him during a Warrior’s Walk in his honor. Warren died on Monday, after battling pancreatic cancer and cancer on his liver. Warren worked...
WHEC TV-10
Honor Flight Rochester’s Mission 73 provides 57 veterans with “the trip of a lifetime”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Veterans returned to the Rochester Airport on Sunday after an Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. Dozens of volunteers and community members were there to welcome them back from Mission 73. Honor Flight Rochester Missions provide local veterans with what has been described as “the trip...
WHEC TV-10
Referee shortage fueled by sideline incidents amid football season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Incidents on the sidelines are holding people back from wanting to ref local high school football games. Friday night lights aren’t the same this year for Section V. The referee shortage has forced a schedule change. Peter McCabe assigns refs to hit the fields across...
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of RCSD student killed in Webster Ave double shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that Cahj’miere Robinson is the name of the 17-year-old who was killed in a double shooting on Sunday morning. The Rochester City School District said he was a student. A 16-year-old boy was the other victim in the shooting outside the Thomas Ryan...
WHEC TV-10
Genesee Brew House celebrates ten years in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Genesee Brew House celebrated its tenth birthday on Saturday. Thousands of people showed up to celebrate. There were food trucks, live music, and some special Genesee brews. There was also a celebratory dessert beer, the salted caramel chocolate porter. “You know I’ve been doing this...
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters extinguish house fire on Clifford Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire on Clifford Avenue. They say when they arrived they found a fire in one of the bedrooms. They were able put it out quickly, and say that fire was started by kids playing with matches on a pile of clothes.
WHEC TV-10
27-year-old hospitalized after shooting outside of Roxie Ann Sinkler Rec Center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was shot in the park outside the Roxie Ann Sinkler Rec Center on Grover Street at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Rochester police said there were many shots fired around the park, where there was a small group of men and a child. The man was taken to Strong Hospital in a private car for treatment and he is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has obtained new video of the moments after a Rochester Police Investigator made a controversial arrest of an EMT inside the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. The incident happened back in July, the investigator is currently on administrative leave and the Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC the internal investigation is ongoing.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Checks Sent to Monroe County Clerk’s Office Stolen, Altered and Cashed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Money sent to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to pay mortgage discharge fees has been stolen. At least 16 checks, sent by banks on behalf of their customers to the Clerk’s office in late May were taken, altered, forged and cashed. The known-theft currently amounts to about $32,000 but investigators believe there may be other victims.
WHEC TV-10
NY State Troopers said authorities chased a stolen car from Canada to Ontario County
PHELPS, N.Y. — New York State Troopers said that authorities chased a stolen car from Canada all the way to Ontario County on Sunday morning. Troopers said the driver of the stolen car blew through the inspection booths at the Peace Bridge on the border with Canada. The ordeal slowed a lot of people down on the thruway on Sunday.
WHEC TV-10
Waterloo man arrested again for defrauding people who hired him to do work for them
WATERLOO, N.Y. – A Waterloo man was arrested on Friday, and charged with scheme to defraud, and petit larceny. Brian Macgill (49) is accused of taking money from several people in the Town of Seneca Falls to complete residential work, which he never started. The money was not returned.
WHEC TV-10
Rand Street shooting Saturday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At approximately 6:45 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Rand Street for the report of a person shot. Officers located a 25-year-old male city resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Christopher Moody sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The judge sentenced Christopher Moody to three to nine years in prison and a fine of $3000 in the death of Lisa Dambra. Moody was behind the wheel of a car that jumped the curb on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road in Greece and struck Dambra. Police say moody was speeding.
WHEC TV-10
Man dies after car crashes into St. Paul Street underpass
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 38-year-old has died in a Tuesday morning car crash at the underpass of the St. Paul Street and CSX Railroad, near the Inner Loop. Rochester police first responded at around 1:30 a.m. The car spun around and slammed into the bridge column. Police said there was only one person inside the car.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: RPD ATF gun arrest tactic nets 19 suspects in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’ve wondered what the police are doing to stop the record-breaking gun violence in our city, you just had to watch our investigative reporting. For a month, we’ve told you how the RPD is using the ATF to make some cases federal so that suspects stay in jail after they’re arrested. And today the Rochester Police chief confirmed the reporting.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s gas prices continue falling, now just over $4 per gallon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas prices have fallen by 10 cents or more for the past three weeks in a row. Prices are now $4.03 per gallon, which is down from Rochester’s all-time high of $4.99 set on June 15. Local prices fell by 11 cents...
