ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was shot in the park outside the Roxie Ann Sinkler Rec Center on Grover Street at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Rochester police said there were many shots fired around the park, where there was a small group of men and a child. The man was taken to Strong Hospital in a private car for treatment and he is expected to survive.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO