BREAKING: Graham Potter Verbally Agrees to Become Chelsea Manager

By Charlie Webb
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

Graham Potter now looks set to leave Brighton and Hove Albion to become Chelsea's new manager.

It hasn't even been 24 hours since Thomas Tuchel was sacked but Todd Boehly has already found his successor.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter looks set to join Chelsea in the coming hours/days.

The former Swansea manager reportedly travelled down to London yesterday to discuss terms with Boehly and the Chelsea management.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was also reported earlier today that Potter would not be hosting a press conference for Brighton's Premier League game this weekend against Bournemouth due to Chelsea's interest in him.

Now, the very reliable Matt Law has said that Potter has verbally agreed to become the new head coach of Chelsea.

Law continued by saying all that remains is to complete the formal process and then Potter will be the Blues' new manager.

Early reports are suggesting that Chelsea will have to pay Brighton an exit clause of between £12million - £20million to complete the deal for Potter.

IMAGO / Colorsport

However, if all works out then when we look back on that fee in a few years it will look like a drop in the ocean.

There is no hiding from the fact that this is a huge job for Potter and it will come with a lot of pressure.

Fortunately, Boehly and his consortium look set to back the Englishman and give him time to implement his style at Stamford Bridge.

Will he be as successful as Tuchel? Time will only tell.

