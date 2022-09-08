ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Must Improve Quickly vs Marshall

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago

Breaking down the areas where Notre Dame must improve the quickest, and taking a first glance look at Marshall

Notre Dame (0-1) certainly didn't start the 2022 season the way it wanted, dropping its opener to Ohio State. Despite the loss the Irish remain in the Top 10 of the national polls, ranking 8th according to the Associated Press and 9th according to the Coaches Poll.

Notre Dame doesn't have time to wallow in self pity with Marshall (1-0) coming to town. Yes, Marshall is a team the Fighting Irish should defeat, but Marshall is also a better football team than Toledo, and we know what kind of test the Rockets proved to be in Notre Dame's home opener a season ago.

In the podcast below, Irish Breakdown discusses the areas where Notre Dame must make the most immediate improvement before then giving a first glance look at Marshall.

We are going to learn a lot about Marcus Freeman and his squad as they have to quickly bounce back from the loss. There are several key areas where Notre Dame must make immediate improvement, which we discuss in the show.

Improved offensive line play is priority number one for Notre Dame. That unit was expected to be a strength of the team this fall, but it struggled mightily against the Buckeyes. Line coach Harry Hiestand will need to get his charges rolling in a hurry.

Notre Dame must also get more aggressive offensively from a game plan, play calling and execution standpoint. Quarterback Tyler Buchner needs to make strides and his playmakers - Chris Tyree , Lorenzo Styles , Braden Lenzy - need to get the ball more, and the horses like Michael Mayer, Audric Estime and Logan Diggs need to get rolling.

In the show we also break down why it's important to get freshman receiver Tobias Merriweather on the field, and to get passes thrown in his direction, immediately.

On defense the focus needs to be on the defensive line getting better, the top players stepping up and playing like stars, and the Irish must continue to tackle better.

