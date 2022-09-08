Contemporary American Restaurant and Bar to Make Its Debut in Orlando

The contemporary American restaurant and full-fledged bar Palate Bistro & Bar will soon be making its debut at 3900 Town Center Blvd in Orlando , according to founder and majority owner Tim Powell . The restaurant will be occupying the space of the former Melbourne Seafood Station.

Mr. Powell will run the restaurant alongside a chef partner and an on-site managing partner who he connected with at Jackson’s Bistro in Tampa , a popular 1500 square foot , 500-seat restaurant that serves seafood, salads and steaks.

While Palate’s food menu is still under construction by the chef, the bar will certainly boast full liquor, wine, and beer capacities, featuring craft cocktails, premium whiskey and bourbon, as well as a wide variety of craft and import beers, Mr. Powell tells What Now Orlando .

Palate will boast 3200 square feet and seat up to 155 diners , according to Mr. Powell. The restaurant will offer patio dining and feature large industrial roll-up doors, ideal for amplifying the space. Currently in the construction phase, the restaurant is aiming for a late October opening . A software engineer by trade, this will be Mr. Powell’s debut restaurant. “It’s always been a dream to open a restaurant, so that’s what we’re doing.”

Photo: Google Earth

Photo: Official

