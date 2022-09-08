Read full article on original website
Related
How Coal Production Has Changed in America in the Last 20 Years
Despite a slight increase in coal production forecast for 2022, the use of renewable energy sources in the U.S. continues to increase.
South Africa approves Heineken's takeover of Distell with conditions
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Commission approved Heineken's (HEIN.AS) purchase of wine and cider company Distell Group (DGHJ.J) as long as the merged entity invests more than 10 billion rand ($578 million) over five years in the country.
investing.com
Industry leaders to discuss a sustainable increase in mining during IMARC
A greener future will require more mining than ever before, meaning collaboration and the adoption of new technologies across the industry’s entire value chain is no longer an option, but a necessity. This will be among the key challenges being addressed by industry leaders and innovators at the International...
investing.com
Lanthanein Resources kicks off maiden drilling at Lyons Rare Earths Project
Lanthanein Resources Ltd (ASX:LNR) has kicked off its maiden drill program targeting high-grade rare earth element (REE) mineralisation at its Lyons REE Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. The drill program will focus on REEs discovered at the outcropping ironstones and additional interpreted carbonatite intrusives and ironstones undercover...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Used Car Market Has Finally Reached Its Peak, as Prices Fall After Two Record-Breaking Years of Inflation
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- After used car prices rose to all-time highs amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain disruptions – and even held firm amid multiple interest rate hikes this year – the market has finally peaked, according to the monthly Return to Normal index from leading car shopping app CoPilot. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006036/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
investing.com
Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd (HPC)
EU attempting to revive Iran nuclear deal with market staying pessimistic Crude prices could rebound from oversold conditions but stay off 2022 highsBoth Iran, US likely looking... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited is a consumer products company that markets and sells a range of liquid, tablet,...
Australia is failing on electric vehicles. California shows it's possible to pick up the pace
Among the many similarities between California and Australia, both are impacted by bushfires and climate change, and both are home to larger cars and trucks than is the norm in developed countries. They are dissimilar, though, when it comes to electric vehicles and vehicle regulations. While California has been pursuing low-carbon and electric vehicles for decades, Australia has trailed most developed nations. Plug-in electric vehicles accounted for 16% of new light-duty vehicle sales in California in the first half of 2022. In Australia, electric vehicle sales are only 2% of the market, and mostly from one carmaker, Tesla. Australia, a...
investing.com
Australian Shares Start the Week 0.8% Higher
Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 added 56.8 points or 0.8% to 6,951 after the first hour of Monday’s trade, extending gains for the third consecutive session as investors tracked a positive close among U.S. equities on Friday. ASX 200 Futures were pointing 0.9% higher. Among stocks, Materials led the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
British Gas owner Centrica to cap profit to cut energy bills -report
(Reuters) -Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica (LON:CNA) is planning to voluntarily cap profits in an effort to cut household bills, the Guardian newspaper reported on Saturday, citing Chief Executive Chris O'Shea. O'Shea said he was keen for British Gas owner Centrica to become the first company to sign up to...
investing.com
Australian Potash appoints experienced natural resources finance executive as CFO
Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has appointed experienced natural resources finance executive Patrick Leung as chief financial officer. The new CFO brings extensive experience to the company from a 20-year career in banking focused primarily on the natural resources sector and replaces Scott Nicholas in the role. Leung’s most recent role...
investing.com
Antipa Minerals bolsters funds for Minyari Dome drilling with $9 million placement; upcoming $3 million SPP
Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY)'s war chest is bulging following a non-underwritten placement to raise roughly A$9 million before costs through the issue of around 333.7 million fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.027 per share. The placement met with strong demand from international and domestic institutions together with sophisticated and professional...
US News and World Report
South Africa's Economy Dips Back to Pre-Pandemic Size in Q2
PRETORIA (Reuters) -South Africa's economy contracted back to pre-pandemic size in the second quarter, weakened by floods that disrupted operations at a key export hub and the country's worst-ever power cuts, data from the statistics agency showed. The contraction will provide renewed concerns for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who...
With no new windfall tax on energy firms, a cap on nuclear and renewables is urgently needed
Ending the outdated system that links some electricity generators’ revenues to wholesale gas prices could fund UK rescue package
Sunny summer sees Europe hit new solar power high
Long periods of sunshine took solar power generation in Europe to a record high this summer, helping reduce the need for gas imports, according to a report Thursday.Energy think tank Ember said the European Union generated 12% of its electricity from solar power from May to August, up from 9% during the same period last year.Electricity generated from photovoltaic installations narrowly topped the share provided from wind or hydropower, while coming in just below that produced from burning coal.Ember said that without the 99.4 terrawatt hours of electricity provided by solar, the EU would have had to buy 20...
investing.com
Excise duties on petrol, diesel zoomed up despite crude staying below $80
The government's revenue generation through levy of excise duty saw a growth of 126 per cent between 2014-15 and 2021-22. The income growth was 186 per cent during the same period. According to official data provided by the Petroleum Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), excise duty on petrol...
nypressnews.com
Centrica will back profits cap to help 8million energy customers
Chief executive Chris O’Shea said he was keen to become the first company to sign up to renegotiated contracts with the Government. He did not give further details, and declined to say what proportion of Centrica’s profits he was set to relinquish. Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged...
ValueWalk
Energy Lifeline For Business But Challenge Remains Amid Zero-Carbon Concerns
Balm applied to limit scorching energy prices for businesses through temporary equivalent support’ to the household price freeze. Input price inflation and energy costs remain top two main concerns reported by companies with 21% of firms on variable rates for electricity. Pounds lifts on shock and awe bill blitz,...
BBC
Energia to increase gas and electricity prices
Irish energy supplier Energia has announced a rise in its gas and electricity prices, its second price hike of this year. It will see electricity prices rise by 29% and gas prices rise by 39% from Friday, 7 October. The company said the rises will equate to an increase of...
investing.com
India only major country to grow in smart personal audio market
New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) India was the only country that bucked the global negative trend in the smart personal audio shipments in the second quarter (Q2) this year, registering a huge 55 per cent growth. The worldwide smart personal audio shipments fell by 1.7 per cent year on year...
PV Tech
EU generated record 12% of electricity from solar in summer 2022
The European Union (EU) generated a record 12% of its electricity from solar between May and August 2022, a report from think tank Ember has revealed. With solar share records broken in 18 EU member states, the bloc as a whole generated 99.4TWh of solar power this summer, up from 77.7TWh (9% of total electricity generation) in the same period last year.
Comments / 0