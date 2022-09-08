ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Startup Guide for University of Maryland Faculty and Graduate Students

The University of Maryland and the State of Maryland have an abundance of resources for aspiring entrepreneurs. This workshop will provide an overview of the resources and programs, and a suggested path to navigate them in the most efficient way. The workshop is designed for faculty and graduate students building startups based on innovations developed in their university labs and offices. The word "innovation" covers a broad range of new concepts, creations, etc.: data, curriculum, software, methodologies, materials, devices, and many more research results developed at UMD.
On-Campus & Part Time Jobs Meetup

The University Career Center & The President's Promise is hosting an On-Campus & Part-Time Jobs Meetup Friday, September 9th from 12 Noon - 2 PM in the Atrium Room at the Adele H. Stamp Student Union. This is an informal event where students can find on-campus or off-campus part-time employment,...
Systemic Racism in America Roundtable

7pm - 8.30pm. In person - Colony Ballroom, Stamp Student Union, University of Maryland, College Park, MD - Masks will be required. Virtual - Please register at: https://umd.zoom.us/webinar/re... This roundtable discussion features the editors, and two contributors, to the volume Systemic Racism in America: Sociological Theory, Education Inequality, and Social...
