The University of Maryland and the State of Maryland have an abundance of resources for aspiring entrepreneurs. This workshop will provide an overview of the resources and programs, and a suggested path to navigate them in the most efficient way. The workshop is designed for faculty and graduate students building startups based on innovations developed in their university labs and offices. The word "innovation" covers a broad range of new concepts, creations, etc.: data, curriculum, software, methodologies, materials, devices, and many more research results developed at UMD.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO