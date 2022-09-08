Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Suspect in Wednesday Morning High Speed Chase Now Charged
(KNSI) — The suspect accused of trying to break into a business and leading police on a high-speed chase has officially been charged. According to court documents, the Waite Park Police Department was called to an amateur radio station on the 400 block of 4th Street North at 12:14 a.m. on September 7th for a suspicious vehicle and a possible burglary. Police say they saw a vehicle driving away from the building and attempted to stop the driver, identified as Patrick John Pribyl, but he drove off, reaching speeds of over 100 miles an hour.
kduz.com
Michigan Man Charged in Stearns Co Road Rage Shooting
A Michigan man has been charged in connection to a road rage shooting in Stearns County that left a man injured Tuesday evening. Twenty-three-year-old Shannon Stefan Woods is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Documents say Woods and another man were driving in separate vehicles on Interstate 94 in...
Man shot in nose during I-94 road rage incident near St. Cloud
A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident on I-94 in Stearns County Tuesday evening. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call at 7:40 p.m. from a driver on westbound I-94 who said another driver had fired at and hit his vehicle near mile marker 154 – between St. Joseph and Avon.
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Suffers Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash
A Brainerd man was sent to the hospital after suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on September 8th, Matthew Bordwell of Brainerd was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 210 without a helmet. Bordwell lost control of the motorcycle, slid on the pavement, and crashed near the intersection of Highway 210 and Ash Avenue in Oak Lake Township. Bordwell sustained a head injury after being thrown from the vehicle.
Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
boreal.org
Kayaker Thieves Booked On Felony Charges
Photo: (Mugshots of Veches, Ciera Brenay and Longfield, Justin Anthony via Wright County Sheriff's Office), KSTP. Two suspects have been booked in connection to the robbery of a kayaker traveling the full length of the Mississippi River. Manny Forge was paddling the Mississippi from Lake Itasca down to the...
knsiradio.com
Police: Burglary Suspect Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends Near St. Joe
(KNSI) – Charges are pending against a suspected burglar from St. Cloud after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase that ended near Saint Joseph. On Tuesday, the Waite Park Police Department was called to the 400-block of 4th Street North at 12:14 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle and a possible burglary in progress. Arriving officers found a stolen U-Haul trailer from St. Cloud and the suspect vehicle. Police say they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away at a high rate of speed, heading west on County Road 75/ Division Street.
patriotnewsmn.com
Vehicle crashes into BL home, cuts gas line
On Monday evening at about 8:17, Big Lake police officers were called to respond to a vehicle crash at 4644 Pond View Circle. The vehicle in question had crashed through the residence after the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting a “burnout.”. Upon arrival, it was discovered...
St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase
WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County
SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Palm Street Northwest and 326th Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township. Multiple 911 callers said that there were people trapped in their vehicles following the crash.Investigators believe a pickup truck swerved into the opposing traffic lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus -- which then spun out into a ditch -- and striking a Hyundai.The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old Ham Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The status of the driver of the Dodge was not available.The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries. Investigators say that he showed signs of alcohol consumption and an alcohol container was among the evidence collected on the scene.The driver was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center, where, after a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed. He's since been moved to North Memorial Medical Center.The Minnesota State Patrol has begun a reconstruction of the crash.
knsiradio.com
Two Charged In Clearwater Kayaker Theft
(KNSI) – Two people have been charged with several felonies after stealing from a kayaker in late August. Manny Forge was attempting to ride the full length of the Mississippi River, from the headwaters of Lake Itasca to New Orleans, Louisiana, and the Gulf of Mexico. When he stopped...
84-Year-old Woman Killed in ATV Rollover Near Monticello
MONTICELL0 -- A Monticello woman died in an ATV rollover. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a rural area in Monticello Township. Eighty-four-year-old Elizabeth Ross was driving the ATV along the edge of a soybean field, which is also along a steep...
willmarradio.com
Sauk Centre woman hurt in chain reaction crash
(Sauk Centre MN-) A Sauk Centre woman was hurt in a chain-reaction crash on Highway 71 in Todd County yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just after 1 p.m. in Stowe Prairie Township when two northbound semis crashed and eventually involved a van and a mini van. 56-year-old Brenda Middendorf was the driver of the minivan, and she was taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Body of missing Zimmerman man recovered in northern MN
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a Zimmerman man was found Tuesday after he was was reported missing on Sept. 5. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m., not far from where his vehicle was located off rural Turtle Creek Road.
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in drowning near Brainerd
(Brainerd, MN)--The man who drowned on Labor Day at the NorthStar Camp in Brainerd is identified as 30-year-old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Garcia was a staff member with a group of students on a weekend retreat. Deputies say Garcia went underwater and was pulled to shore by a student. First responders tried to save him, but Garcia later died in a Brainerd hospital.
knsiradio.com
One Killed in Highway 15 Crash
(KNSI) – The Minnesota State Patrol says a 22-year-old Monticello man was killed when he rolled his pickup truck on Monday. According to the crash report, the man was driving south on Highway 15 near County Road 27 in Meeker County and went off the road to the right. They say he overcorrected, and the truck rolled. The man was not wearing a seatbelt. His name has not yet been released.
kduz.com
Authorities Release the Name of Hutchinson Man That Drowned
Authorities have released the name of the Hutchinson man that died Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Alan Garcia. Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on...
willmarradio.com
Garbage truck burns near Panda Garden in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Fire destroyed a garbage truck in a parking lot near several businesses on South First Street in Willmar this morning. The Willmar Fire Department says at approximately 5:21 a.m. they were called to the 1300 block of 1st St. S on the report of a garage truck on fire. A West Central sanitation garbage truck was on fire near the Panda Garden Restaurant, and video of the incident showed flames billowing 30 feet in the air. Fire Crews applied water and firefighting foam from three hose lines as well as applying water from the ladder truck. Fire crews remained on scene until approximately 7:15 am. No one was hurt and the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time.
redlakenationnews.com
Trial begins for man accused of harassing Cold Spring family due to race
ST. CLOUD - A Stearns County jury will decide in the coming days whether a 33-year-old Cold Spring man is guilty of stalking and assaulting a Cold Spring family because of their race. "What brings us all together today is hate, rage, jealousy and attack," said Assistant Stearns County Attorney...
Authorities ID school staff member who died on weekend retreat with students
Authorities have identified the school staff member who died over the weekend at a student retreat in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Alan Garcia was with a group of students at the North Star Camp when he went underwater at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. A student...
