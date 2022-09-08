ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics make it into NBA's 'Top 50 clutch plays of 2021-22' video

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps more than any other play of the entire 2021-22 NBA season — playoffs and regular season combined — a certain clutch play finished by one of the team’s two star wings stands out among the wildest endings to a game in quite some time.

We are not going to name the play or even the series in question, since we want you to guess which play it was. If there was a more clutch shot made by a Boston Celtics player in recent years, we can’t think of one, and there certainly wasn’t one to compare it to last season.

The play in question made it into the NBA’s “Top 50 clutch plays of the 2021-22 season” video; see if you can’t guess which one it is before it shows up in the clip embedded below.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Saquon Barkley carrying Giants to upset of Titans

Penn State fans are familiar with just how much Saquon Barkley can take over a game and put his team on his back. He did that on a few occasions for Penn State before heading off to the NFL. And in Week 1 of the NFL season, Barkley did that for the New York Giants in a surprising upset on the road against the Tennessee Titans, last year’s top seed in the AFC playoffs. Barkley rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown and scored the game-winning two-point conversion as the Giants stunned the Titans in the NFL season opener for both teams. Naturally, Barkley had Twitter talking about his performance, with hopes that this may be a preview of things to come this season for Barkley. Saquon Barkley carried the Giantshttps://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1569105584036749312What it's like for Saquon Barkleyhttps://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1569102606181761024 https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1569103299193839616Barkley gives the Giants a jolthttps://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1569084714195066882Just in awe of that stat linehttps://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1569109301037334528Looking at the stats never gets oldhttps://twitter.com/sn_nfl/status/1569105622569713664Barkley scores the go-ahead two-point conversionhttps://twitter.com/JOSETREVlNO/status/1569106185663422464Barkley gives the Giants the leadhttps://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1569102275779387397It's time to put Barkley's career in proper perspectivehttps://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1569110625233797120Pro Football Focus says Barkley is back!https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1569103168562143233In case you forgot, Saquon Barkley is a big play waiting to happen!https://twitter.com/CBSSports/status/156908545403672985711
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Tony Ferguson after fifth straight loss at UFC 279?

The tough run of results continued for Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 when he was finished by Nate Diaz in the main event. After being shuffled into the headliner on one day’s notice, Ferguson (26-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) went to battle with Diaz (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC) in his return to the welterweight division at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He got caught in a choke in the fourth round and was forced to submit, bringing his losing skid to five fights.
LAS VEGAS, NV
