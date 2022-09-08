Boston Celtics make it into NBA's 'Top 50 clutch plays of 2021-22' video

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps more than any other play of the entire 2021-22 NBA season — playoffs and regular season combined — a certain clutch play finished by one of the team’s two star wings stands out among the wildest endings to a game in quite some time.

We are not going to name the play or even the series in question, since we want you to guess which play it was. If there was a more clutch shot made by a Boston Celtics player in recent years, we can’t think of one, and there certainly wasn’t one to compare it to last season.

The play in question made it into the NBA’s “Top 50 clutch plays of the 2021-22 season” video; see if you can’t guess which one it is before it shows up in the clip embedded below.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi