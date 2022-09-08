ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
Ultimate Classic Rock

R.E.M.’s Anger Comes Into Focus on ‘Welcome to the Occupation’

“Listen to me.” There’s a moment at the end of “Welcome to the Occupation,” where Michael Stipe repeats this phrase over and over, sounding more pained and exasperated with every reiteration. Is he singing in place of the occupied, pleading with the world to recognize their plight? Or is he playing the role of occupier, imploring those beneath him to follow orders? Or is he just himself, politically conscious R.E.M. frontman, attempting to draw attention to injustice? “Listen to me.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

How R.E.M.’s ‘Document’ Dragged College Rock Into the Mainstream

It’s the first week of December 1987, and R.E.M. has just finished a tour of Europe and North America, playing to the largest crowds of the group’s career so far. They are on the cover of Rolling Stone, underscored with the declaration “America’s Best Rock 'n' Roll Band.” Their latest album, Document, is fast approaching platinum sales in the U.S. And they have a Top 10 hit.
Ultimate Classic Rock

How R.E.M. Took a Bite out of Dogma With ‘Exhuming McCarthy’

R.E.M.'s most topical album yet just kept getting more intense. "Finest Worksong" opened Document by using the then-current economic situation in America as subtext. "Welcome to the Occupation" took on those who continually wage war in Latin America. Here, the band dives head-long into what they saw as a growing issue in the country's political discourse.
Jesus Christ
Michael Stipe
Steve Berlin
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Billy Joel Escapes Writer’s Block With ‘Pressure’

Billy Joel was about halfway through his eighth studio album, The Nylon Curtain, and sensing the creative strain. He turned that feeling into the album's lead single. "The pressure I was writing about in this song wasn't necessarily music business pressure. It was writing pressure," Joel told MTV's Night School in 1982. "I said, 'I don't have any ideas. It's gone! It's dead! I have nothing, nothing, nothing! There's nothing!'
Ultimate Classic Rock

Chuck Leavell Recalls Rolling Stones’ Tense ’80s Era

Chuck Leavell recalled the “tense” experience of joining the Rolling Stones just when relations between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had reached their lowest ebb. The former Allman Brothers Band pianist became part of the Stones’ lineup 40 years ago, having auditioned the previous year and believed he didn't get the job.
Ultimate Classic Rock

R.E.M.’s ‘Disturbance at the Heron House’ Tackles Orwell and Reagan

In the back half of the ’80s, as R.E.M. was crafting their fourth and fifth albums, the band’s music was becoming more direct. The sounds were sharper and cleaner, with Michael Stipe’s voice pushed to the fore. As listeners were hearing the words more clearly, the singer was writing lyrics that were more comprehensible – at least in comparison to the likes of early chestnuts such as “Sitting Still.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

How R.E.M. Mixed Dreams, TV and Politics on ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It’

“It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” might be great, but it didn’t start with an earthquake, birds and snakes or an aeroplane. The genesis of a song best suited for the book of Revelation was a party that the members of R.E.M. attended just as the band was forming in 1980. Peter Buck and Michael Stipe took a trip to New York City and ended up at an after-show party attended by rock writer Lester Bangs.
Ultimate Classic Rock

How R.E.M. Defied Easy Interpretation With ‘Lightnin’ Hopkins’

R.E.M.'s “Lightnin’ Hopkins” isn’t a song about the musician of the same name. Although the title of the third track on side two of Document shares its moniker with Sam “Lightnin’” Hopkins, spotlights a howled vocal hook and features slide guitar, R.E.M. wasn’t paying any sort of tribute to the Texas bluesman in the song’s lyrics. It merely gained its name because guitarist Peter Buck happened to have a Lightnin’ Hopkins LP with him on the day the band recorded the tune – at least according to Craig Rosen's R.E.M. Inside Out: The Stories Behind Every Song.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

