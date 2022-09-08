Is Boston Celtics great Bill Russell the greatest team sport athlete we've ever seen?

(AP Photo/David F. Smith)

Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell has been described by some as the greatest athlete of all time. At least in terms of titles, he is the greatest winner of all time. He has 11 NBA championships, 13 All-Star appearances, 5 Most Valuable Player awards, and too many other accolades to count to his name.

But it was not just his raw athleticism, leaping ability and timing that made him such a formidable opponent. His in-depth, detailed understanding of the game at a level far ahead of his peers and his brilliant tactical mind gave Russell an edge at both ends of the court that was unmatched in that era of basketball.

The folks over at the Old Skool B-Ball YouTube Channel put together an excellent tribute video to Russell’s NBA greatness. Give it a watch for yourself to see what made the Louisiana native such a fierce opponent on the court.

