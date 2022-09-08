ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Is Boston Celtics great Bill Russell the greatest team sport athlete we've ever seen?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319iNN_0hmmBPEU00
(AP Photo/David F. Smith)

Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell has been described by some as the greatest athlete of all time. At least in terms of titles, he is the greatest winner of all time. He has 11 NBA championships, 13 All-Star appearances, 5 Most Valuable Player awards, and too many other accolades to count to his name.

But it was not just his raw athleticism, leaping ability and timing that made him such a formidable opponent. His in-depth, detailed understanding of the game at a level far ahead of his peers and his brilliant tactical mind gave Russell an edge at both ends of the court that was unmatched in that era of basketball.

The folks over at the Old Skool B-Ball YouTube Channel put together an excellent tribute video to Russell’s NBA greatness. Give it a watch for yourself to see what made the Louisiana native such a fierce opponent on the court.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality

There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."

For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker reportedly having trouble finding a team for a buyout

Former Boston Celtics floor general Kemba Walker is reportedly having trouble finding a new home to play in per The Athletic’s James Edwards III. The former UConn standout was assumed to be a likely buyout candidate after being traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons after falling out of the rotation in New York but evidently has not found a team willing to sign him, delaying his potential buyout indefinitely.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How did Hall of Fame point guard Dave Bing end up retiring a Boston Celtic?

Who is Dave Bing, how did he end up on the Boston Celtics? A native of Washington, D.C., Bing played his college ball for Syracuse University and was drafted with the second pick of the 1966 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. Bing started his NBA career playing in a city he would one day be elected the mayor of as a candidate of the Democratic Party many years later.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship

On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Thinks The Brooklyn Nets Can Reach The 2023 NBA Finals: "Brooklyn Nets Could Easily Be In The NBA Finals This Upcoming Season If Those Brothers Show Up To Work."

Brooklyn Nets were the focal point of all major talks during the offseason until the last few weeks. Well, to be honest, most were waiting for the eventual downfall of the franchise after the rumors suggested that both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could leave the organization before even playing a single game alongside Ben Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Russell
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers have made big Russell Westbrook decision?

The Los Angeles Lakers have not made any real progress toward trading Russell Westbrook, and the reality is they may not be trying anymore. On the latest episode of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said executives around the NBA believe the Lakers have decided they are not going to trade Westbrook. Instead, Windhorst says they plan to “try and make the best of it” with the star point guard and new head coach Darvin Ham.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks, Jazz could have trade talks around another player?

The New York Knicks may not be about the whole “once bitten, twice shy” thing. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reported this week that the Knicks have expressed interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Gambadoro mentions the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks as other teams interested in the 33-year-old scorer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC offer ‘will impact’ recruitment of 2024 five-star

One of the hottest names in the class of 2024 received an offer from the UNC basketball program earlier this week and it’s one that could have a big impact on his recruitment. Trentyn Flowers, picked up an offer from the Tar Heels to add to his nearly 30 offers. Other programs involved heavily are Oregon, Michigan, Memphis, Oklahoma, Texas, Duke, Maryland and Kansas. According to Rivals national recruiting director Rob Cassidy, the Tar Heels’ offer ‘impacts the recruitment’ of Flowers. “Flowers will play his junior season for Combine Academy, which is based in Lincolnton, N.C., 150 miles away from UNC’s Chapel Hill...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks

The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
Yardbarker

Report: Carmelo Anthony not a priority for the Celtics

Carmelo Anthony may have to wait a little bit longer for his potential 20th season in the NBA. Brian Robb of MassLive reported this week that the Boston Celtics are not expected to have interest in signing the ten-time All-Star Anthony prior to training camp. Robb adds that Anthony is not a priority for Boston, as they would like to give a chance to some of the young guys they already have.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy