ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dawnita Wilkerson benefit held at Garvin Park

A benefit was held for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson at Garvin Park on Saturday. Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Entertainment
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Entertainment
My 1053 WJLT

Enjoy Evansville’s Free Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival October 2nd

The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival is a fun, free community event that has something for everyone!. To be totally honest with you, I wasn't familiar with the Lincolnshire neighborhood until I heard about the Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival last year. It turns out the Lincolnshire neighborhood is located from Lincoln to the north, Willow road to the east, Washington Avenue to the South, and Hwy 41 to the west.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margret Rey
Person
Dick Van Dyke
Person
Drew Barrymore
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville ranks among the WORST for cultural diversity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new study has found that Evansville is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country. WalletHub’s study compared just over 500 cities on diversity metrics including ethno-racial, birthplace and linguistic. Of all the cities ranked in the study, Evansville placed in at a measly 418. Source: WalletHub Compared […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation. “We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”
ROCKPORT, IN
My 1053 WJLT

10th Annual Trivia Night to Benefit Jacob’s Village

If you are full of random knowledge, put it to the test for a good cause at the 10th annual Jacob's Village Trivia Night. Since 1999, Jacob's Village has provided affordable and accessible housing for people with disabilities and older adults in the Evansville area. There are currently 35 residents that call Jacob's Village home, and there is a real sense of community where neighbors know neighbors. It's truly a special place. According to Jacob's Village :
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curious George#Museum Hours#Dvd#Engineering#Cmoe#Activit
WTVW

ABK Tracking working to help community

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – It’s been almost a month since the explosion on Weinbach Avenue claimed the lives of three people, and there still hasn’t been a cause released yet but that hasn’t stopped ABK Tracking from wanting to help their community. In an effort to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville church vandalized Thursday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New coffee and ice cream shop set to open in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - People will soon be able to purchase coffee and ice cream at one local business in Henderson. Wille and Sarah Hopper recently bought the building which formally housed the Old National Bank. The shop will serve coffee along with 16 different hard scoop ice cream flavors.
HENDERSON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Downtown Evansville, IN is Going to The Dogs Saturday, September 10, 2022

As the dog days of summer wind down, our friends with the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District have a special day planned for our furry best friends. I think that it is so cute to watch doggies at daycare playing and having the best time ever with other dogs. They really are like little children, and most of them love social time and treats. The Dog Day event in Downtown Evansville will give our dogs a chance to socialize, have some treats, and we (The humans) will get to do some shopping, too.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
PBS
KISS 106

Murphy is an Adoptable Persian Cat in Indiana with Fantastic Social Media Influencer Potential [UPDATE: ADOPTED]

Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.
NEWBURGH, IN
WBKR

Who’s Your Favorite Veterinarian in the Tri-State? Here’s Your Nominees

Let's face it our pets are like family. We want them to live long and healthy lives. That's why it's important to choose a veterinarian you can trust. Where do you receive the highest level of veterinary services? Who has the most knowledgeable doctors, compassionate vet techs, and friendliest staff? It's time to show them some love! #myvetsthebest.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Vote Now For The First-Ever Muttsminster Rescue Dog Show

Forget about those purebred pups they show off on TV. Around here, rescued is our favorite breed and on September 10, 2022, we, along with our other Townsquare Media sister stations, will be celebrating the rescue dogs in our community with the first-ever Muttsminster Rescue Dog Show hosted by Daisy's New Beginnings.
HENDERSON, KY
Shield

Nursing program expands with first fall cohort

The Fall 2022 nursing cohort made history as 20 students became the first fall nursing cohort in USI’s nursing program history. The College of Nursing and Health Professions has expanded the nursing program by adding fall cohorts. Until Fall 2022, students accepted into the nursing program were only able...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy