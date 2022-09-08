Read full article on original website
Related
Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
wevv.com
Dawnita Wilkerson benefit held at Garvin Park
A benefit was held for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson at Garvin Park on Saturday. Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson.
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Official Munchie Map
During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. The day we've waited a year for is finally here. The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map is now available!
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enjoy Evansville’s Free Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival October 2nd
The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival is a fun, free community event that has something for everyone!. To be totally honest with you, I wasn't familiar with the Lincolnshire neighborhood until I heard about the Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival last year. It turns out the Lincolnshire neighborhood is located from Lincoln to the north, Willow road to the east, Washington Avenue to the South, and Hwy 41 to the west.
Here’s When The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Muchie Map Will Be Released
During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. Don't worry, the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map will be available soon. Fundraiser. The West...
Warrick County Indiana Humane Society Hosting Low Cost Vaccine Clinic
Juggling all of the finances can be a challenge, especially with the cost of goods and services continuing to climb but as pet owners, we still have to make the care of our beloved pets a top priority. Fortunately, there are some ways to save a little cash when it comes to pet vaccines.
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here’s How To Put A Little Free Library in Your Yard in Ky & Indiana
Have you heard of the Little Free Library? Here is what the national organization says it is;. Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world. Studies show that children who do not...
Evansville ranks among the WORST for cultural diversity
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new study has found that Evansville is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country. WalletHub’s study compared just over 500 cities on diversity metrics including ethno-racial, birthplace and linguistic. Of all the cities ranked in the study, Evansville placed in at a measly 418. Source: WalletHub Compared […]
14news.com
Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation. “We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”
10th Annual Trivia Night to Benefit Jacob’s Village
If you are full of random knowledge, put it to the test for a good cause at the 10th annual Jacob's Village Trivia Night. Since 1999, Jacob's Village has provided affordable and accessible housing for people with disabilities and older adults in the Evansville area. There are currently 35 residents that call Jacob's Village home, and there is a real sense of community where neighbors know neighbors. It's truly a special place. According to Jacob's Village :
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVW
ABK Tracking working to help community
EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – It’s been almost a month since the explosion on Weinbach Avenue claimed the lives of three people, and there still hasn’t been a cause released yet but that hasn’t stopped ABK Tracking from wanting to help their community. In an effort to...
14news.com
Evansville church vandalized Thursday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
14news.com
New coffee and ice cream shop set to open in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - People will soon be able to purchase coffee and ice cream at one local business in Henderson. Wille and Sarah Hopper recently bought the building which formally housed the Old National Bank. The shop will serve coffee along with 16 different hard scoop ice cream flavors.
Downtown Evansville, IN is Going to The Dogs Saturday, September 10, 2022
As the dog days of summer wind down, our friends with the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District have a special day planned for our furry best friends. I think that it is so cute to watch doggies at daycare playing and having the best time ever with other dogs. They really are like little children, and most of them love social time and treats. The Dog Day event in Downtown Evansville will give our dogs a chance to socialize, have some treats, and we (The humans) will get to do some shopping, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murphy is an Adoptable Persian Cat in Indiana with Fantastic Social Media Influencer Potential [UPDATE: ADOPTED]
Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.
Who’s Your Favorite Veterinarian in the Tri-State? Here’s Your Nominees
Let's face it our pets are like family. We want them to live long and healthy lives. That's why it's important to choose a veterinarian you can trust. Where do you receive the highest level of veterinary services? Who has the most knowledgeable doctors, compassionate vet techs, and friendliest staff? It's time to show them some love! #myvetsthebest.
Vote Now For The First-Ever Muttsminster Rescue Dog Show
Forget about those purebred pups they show off on TV. Around here, rescued is our favorite breed and on September 10, 2022, we, along with our other Townsquare Media sister stations, will be celebrating the rescue dogs in our community with the first-ever Muttsminster Rescue Dog Show hosted by Daisy's New Beginnings.
Shield
Nursing program expands with first fall cohort
The Fall 2022 nursing cohort made history as 20 students became the first fall nursing cohort in USI’s nursing program history. The College of Nursing and Health Professions has expanded the nursing program by adding fall cohorts. Until Fall 2022, students accepted into the nursing program were only able...
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0