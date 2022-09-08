Read full article on original website
WZBJ7/24 will have to be rescanned in September when the network moves to a new frequencyCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Henry County Hometown Hero George Metz returns from helping Ukrainian refugees cross the boarderCheryl E PrestonHenry County, VA
cardinalnews.org
Foresight Health hires former hospital CEO
The former CEO of the shuttered Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County has joined the team at Foresight Health, the newly founded company that purchased the 10-acre property earlier this year. As the director of development, Jeanette Filpi said that she is in charge of making sure that Foresight will meet its goal to reopen the hospital as its first critical access facility in early 2023.
caswellmessenger.com
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region Announces Seven New Board Members
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is pleased to welcome seven new members to its Board of Directors. The members are Howard Graves, Tiffany Hairston, Jennifer Hiltwine, Lisa Johnson-Knight, Kunal Patel, and Sandy Saunders. Angeles Atkinson, who served on the board for many years, rejoins as president. “I am honored to have the opportunity to help The Foundation build on the tremendous momentum of the past twenty-six years, making a positive difference in the lives of so many in our community,” said Angeles Atkinson.
WDBJ7.com
Construction on Danville White Mill set to begin in October
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Progress is being made on the redevelopment of the Danville White Mill. The 600,000 square foot mill was home to 16,000 workers in the 1990′s, but it has been vacant for over a decade. That’s soon going to change as the property was purchased by the...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. residents could be helping the CDC understand the health of the nation
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — The CDC has randomly selected the City of Lynchburg and Campbell county for its National Health and Nutrition Examination survey. The important survey helps guide public health policy, and gives residents a chance to learn more about their own health. The National Health and Nutrition...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lynchburg VA
Lynchburg was originally settled in 1757 by John Lynch, the brother of politician and American revolutionary Charles Lynch, and is the third-oldest city in the state of Virginia. The city is named in honour of John, while the act of lynching is believed to be named for his brother. It...
wfxrtv.com
Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville Virginia Housing Market – 2nd Quarter Update 2022 (Video)
Are you thinking about moving to Danville Virginia? You may want to check out this video by realtor David Totten, because in it he shares with you the Quarter 2 Virginia Housing Market with a focus on Danville Virginia and Pittsylvania County. “We’ll be looking at home sales, active listings and days on market and the economy. We’ll also be discussing some of the economic activity in the area, so you are well informed before and after you move to Danville Virginia. So, if you’re interested in buying, selling, investing or relocating to Danville Virginia or the Pittsylvania County, stay tuned to the end because this video is for you! And. if you have any additional questions about any of the destinations in Danville Virginia, give us a call, shoot us a text, or send us an email! You can even schedule a Zoom meeting with us to meet face-to-face. We’d love to help you navigate the Danville Virginia landscape and housing market so you can get into the home of your dreams and have fun doing it. Use the info below to reach out to our amazing team,” writes Totten.
Virginia Business
Lynchburg apartments sell for $8.15M
The Gish Flats Apartments in Lynchburg have been sold for $8.15 million, Colliers announced Tuesday. The two buildings at 317 5th St. include 66 units. Eight 8 Properties LLC purchased the apartment buildings from Gish Flats LLC. Gish Flats, near downtown Lynchburg, underwent renovations in 2016, according to Colliers. Charles...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville IDA advances White Mill whitewater proposal
The Danville Industrial Development Authority is accepting seven acres of land to provide some recreation at the site of a major renovation project. The property includes the canal portion of the former White Mill on Memorial Drive. The Danville Regional Foundation is pledging nearly a million dollars to convert it into a Whitewater Channel. To get the grant, the city would have to build and operate a whitewater feature for at least 15 years.
WSLS
Bedford County Schools show substantial SOL score increases, expected to be fully accredited
BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools saw substantial increases in their preliminary Standards of Learning (SOL) scores this year. Math, science and history showed higher scores while reading continues to surpass scores across the state. With the increase in scores, the division expects its schools to be fully...
wallstreetwindow.com
Riverside Lanes Opens In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
Yes, what many have been waiting for finally is happening. This week marks the opening of Riverside Lanes in Danville, Virginia. The bowling alley made the announcement on Facebook with the following hours:. Monday: 4pm-10pm. Tuesday: 4pm-10pm. Wednesday: 4pm-10pm. Thursday: 12pm-10pm. Friday: 12pm-12am. Saturday: 10:00am-12am. Sunday: 12pm – 8:00pm.
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville River District Apartment Building Now Up For Sale – Mike Swanson
The business entity 301 Lynn Street LLC is up for sale. It owns the apartment building at 301 Loyal Street. This a renovated old tobacco warehouse built in 1900, but now home to 14 apartment units in one of the hottest real estate areas in Danville, Virginia. The listed price is $375,000 to buy the business. We take a look at the listing in this video.
Roanoke Technology Icon Bonz Hart Passes Away
Regional innovation ecosystem icon and technology leader Bonz Hart has passed away. Hart served at the forefront of the technology industry and was probably most well-known for starting Meridium in Roanoke. He served in various leadership roles with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, including as its first technology entrepreneur president. Hart began his career as a […]
NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Museum has new interim director
The Board of Directors of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History is pleased to welcome Tina Cornely as its interim executive director. An innovative educator and accomplished art historian, museum administrator, and author, Tina Cornely, a Georgia native, has more than 36 years of experience at some of America’s top arts institutions — the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Pérez Art Museum Miami.
wakg.com
Danville Area Training Center Appoints Assistant Director
The Danville Area Training Center has announced their first assistant director. On Wednesday the center announced that Emily Fowler has been appointed to the role after serving in the pre-hospital emergency medicine and transport services for 11 years. According to a release from the center Fowler’s job will consist of working alongside the Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville Area Training Center’s providers. She will also lead on-shift trainings to allow Crew members to receive continuing education hours and training updates without scheduling conflicts.
Henry County Fair returns for its second year
The Henry County Fair is set to take place at the Martinsville Speedway from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Saturday, Sept. 24. Hosted by Henry County Parks and Recreation, the fair includes rides, games, and food provided by Cole Rides. Roger Adams, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, said...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue
ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia International Raceway is hosting this year’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, which is expected to bring over 150,000 people to the area. The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is the second largest rock festival in the country with 186 artists scheduled to perform. The festival...
WDBJ7.com
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
WDBJ7.com
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
