Tennis

WMBD/WYZZ

High School Football Recap for Sept. 9, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Final scores for week 3 of the high school football season. Normal West def. Normal Community, 21-4 Bloomington def. Notre Dame, 18-12 Peoria High def. Cahokia, 62-16 Centennial def. Richwoods, 47-13 Danville def. Manual, 49-6 Washington def. Metamora, 44-22 Pekin def. Dunlap, 28-19 East Peoria def. Limestone, 33-20 Morton def. Canton, […]
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores for Friday, September 9

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams from Friday, September 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ in the air Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11pm on Fox 39) NIC-10Belvidere North 31 Boylan 28East 36 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
#Linus School Sports#Lawrenceville School#High School Girls#Mt Zion#Colby#Vernon#North Clay At#Effingham Teutopolis#Newton Mattoon#Lincoln Mahomet#Vandalia High School#Wss Cisne#Dieterich Mulberry Grove#Webber Township Bse At#Chbc High School#Casey High School#Altamont Neoga#Martinsville#Edwards County#Sandoval Tri County At
WCIA

HS Scoreboard (9/8/22)

(WCIA) — Check out scores from local high school teams across Central Illinois, plus highlights from St. Thomas More volleyball vs. Illinois Valley Central. VOLLEYBALL STM 0, IVC 2 Taylorville 2, Charleston 0 Bismark-Henning/ Rossville-Alvin 2, Oakwood 0 Villa Grove 2, Argenta-Oreana 1 Lexington 2, El Paso-Gridley 1 Central A%M 2, Edinburg 0 Pana 2, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
i70sports.com

Vandalia and Ramsey Go 1-2, SEB Goes 0-3 at Montgomery County Invitational

Vandalia and Ramsey each wrapped up pool play at 1-2 while St. Elmo-Brownstown finished 0-3 in pool play on the first day of the Montgomery County Invitational Volleyball Tournament held at Lincolnwood High School and Nokomis High School on Friday evening. At Lincolnwood, Ramsey beat Greenview 25-18, 14-25, 15-6 before...
VANDALIA, IL

