High School Football Recap for Sept. 9, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Final scores for week 3 of the high school football season. Normal West def. Normal Community, 21-4 Bloomington def. Notre Dame, 18-12 Peoria High def. Cahokia, 62-16 Centennial def. Richwoods, 47-13 Danville def. Manual, 49-6 Washington def. Metamora, 44-22 Pekin def. Dunlap, 28-19 East Peoria def. Limestone, 33-20 Morton def. Canton, […]
Illinois high school football Week 3: Schedule, scores around the Peoria area
The Illinois High School Association's football season continues this weekend across the state. Here is a look at the scores from Week 3 games in and around Peoria. Scores will be updated throughout the weekend. Looking for the full season schedule? Find that here. Looking for Week 2? That's here Looking for Week...
Rockford area football scores for Friday, September 9
ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams from Friday, September 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ in the air Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11pm on Fox 39) NIC-10Belvidere North 31 Boylan 28East 36 […]
O’Fallon, East St. Louis face long road trips during full slate of Week 3 games
Did your team get a W on Friday night? Lots of action on the gridiron in the metro-east.
HS Scoreboard (9/8/22)
(WCIA) — Check out scores from local high school teams across Central Illinois, plus highlights from St. Thomas More volleyball vs. Illinois Valley Central. VOLLEYBALL STM 0, IVC 2 Taylorville 2, Charleston 0 Bismark-Henning/ Rossville-Alvin 2, Oakwood 0 Villa Grove 2, Argenta-Oreana 1 Lexington 2, El Paso-Gridley 1 Central A%M 2, Edinburg 0 Pana 2, […]
Vandalia and Ramsey Go 1-2, SEB Goes 0-3 at Montgomery County Invitational
Vandalia and Ramsey each wrapped up pool play at 1-2 while St. Elmo-Brownstown finished 0-3 in pool play on the first day of the Montgomery County Invitational Volleyball Tournament held at Lincolnwood High School and Nokomis High School on Friday evening. At Lincolnwood, Ramsey beat Greenview 25-18, 14-25, 15-6 before...
Top Plays: Vote for the best video highlight from metro-east high school sports week 2
A look at the biggest varsity high school football plays in and around southwestern Illinois. Vote here for our football play of the week.
