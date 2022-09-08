ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Associated Press

Ionic Mineral Technologies Emerges from Stealth Mode to Scale Domestic Supply of Nano-Silicon for Electric Vehicle Batteries

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a domestic advanced battery materials technology company, today emerges from stealth mode to debut its breakthrough halloysite-derived nano-silicon, Ionisil™, which can be used as a drop-in replacement for graphite in lithium-based batteries. Nearly all automakers are seeking nano-silicon to unlock significantly longer range and faster charging for electric vehicles (EVs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005237/en/ Halloysite’s naturally occurring nanotubular structure enables Ionic Mineral Technologies to take a “top-down” approach to manufacturing nano-silicon. (Photo: Ionic MT)
Nature.com

Fluorescence-based thermal sensing with elastic organic crystals

Operation of temperature sensors over extended temperature ranges, and particularly in extreme conditions, poses challenges with both the mechanical integrity of the sensing material and the operational range of the sensor. With an emissive bendable organic crystalline material, here we propose that organic crystals can be used as mechanically robust and compliant fluorescence-based thermal sensors with wide range of temperature coverage and complete retention of mechanical elasticity. The exemplary material described remains elastically bendable and shows highly linear correlation with the emission wavelength and intensity between 77"‰K to 277"‰K, while it also transduces its own fluorescence in active waveguiding mode. This universal new approach expands the materials available for optical thermal sensing to a vast number of organic crystals as a new class of engineering materials and opens opportunities for the design of lightweight, organic fluorescence-based thermal sensors that can operate under extreme temperature conditions such as are the ones that will be encountered in future space exploration missions.
maritime-executive.com

Japanese Group Overcomes Challenges of Ammonia to Receive Design AiP

A consortium of Japanese companies working on a project supported by the government reports it has made significant progress in the development of the world’s first ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier. The companies are working to develop a design that used the ammonia carried as cargo also as fuel. They are confident that they are overcoming the hurdles required for the first commercial ammonia vessel. They expect to demonstrate the operation of the vessel in 2026.
Nature.com

Conservation of orbital angular momentum and polarization through biological waveguides

A major roadblock to the development of photonic sensors is the scattering associated with many biological systems. We show the conservation of photonic states through optically self-arranged biological waveguides, for the first time, which can be implemented to transmit light through scattering media. The conservation of optical properties of light through biological waveguides allows for the transmission of high bandwidth information with low loss through scattering media. Here, we experimentally demonstrate the conservation of polarization state and orbital angular momentum of light through a self-arranged biological waveguide, several centimeters long, in a sheep red blood cell suspension. We utilize nonlinear optical effects to self-trap cells, which form waveguides at 532Â nm and 780Â nm wavelengths. Moreover, we use the formed waveguide channels to couple and guide probe beams without altering the information. The formed biological waveguides are in a sub-diffusive scattering regime, so the photons' information degrades insignificantly over several centimeters of propagation through the scattering media. Our results show the potential of biological waveguides as a methodology for the development of novel photonic biosensors, biomedical devices that require optical wireless communication, and the development of new approaches to noninvasive biomedical imaging.
Nature.com

Identifying and tailoring C"“N coupling site for efficient urea synthesis over diatomic Fe"“Ni catalyst

Electrocatalytic urea synthesis emerged as the promising alternative of Haber"“Bosch process and industrial urea synthetic protocol. Here, we report that a diatomic catalyst with bonded Fe"“Ni pairs can significantly improve the efficiency of electrochemical urea synthesis. Compared with isolated diatomic and single-atom catalysts, the bonded Fe"“Ni pairs act as the efficient sites for coordinated adsorption and activation of multiple reactants, enhancing the crucial C"“N coupling thermodynamically and kinetically. The performance for urea synthesis up to an order of magnitude higher than those of single-atom and isolated diatomic electrocatalysts, a high urea yield rate of 20.2"‰mmol"‰hâˆ’1 gâˆ’1 with corresponding Faradaic efficiency of 17.8% has been successfully achieved. A total Faradaic efficiency of about 100% for the formation of value-added urea, CO, and NH3 was realized. This work presents an insight into synergistic catalysis towards sustainable urea synthesis via identifying and tailoring the atomic site configurations.
The Associated Press

Velo3D Qualifies M300 Tool Steel for Use in Its Sapphire Family of Printers

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced that M300 tool steel, an ultra-low carbon alloy that delivers very high strength and hardness, is qualified for use in Sapphire printers. Velo3D has already seen extensive interest in the alloy from automotive manufacturers for use in high-pressure die cast inserts, injection molding, and other types of tooling. The first M300 parts printed on a Sapphire printer will be shown at IMTS 2022 in Chicago on Sept. 12-17 in booth #433031. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005184/en/ Engineer evaluating an M300 tool steel print of conformal cooled tooling and high pressure die casting inserts. These types of inserts are widely used to manufacture parts for the automotive industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com

NETZSCH Highlights NEMO® Progressing Cavity Pumps and PERIPRO™ Peristaltic Pumps for Lithium Battery Manufacturing at Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo

Visit Booth 2755 to learn about pulsation-free progressing cavity pump featuring high precision metering and corrosion resistance. NETZSCH Pumps North America, LLC will be highlighting the NEMO® Progressing Cavity Pumps and PERIPRO™ Peristaltic Pumps at the Battery Show/Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, to be held September 13-15, 2022, at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, MI, Booth 2755. Both the NEMO® and PERIPRO™ pumps have the ability to transfer complex fluids and provide accurate and repeatable metered flows of viscous, shear sensitive and solids laden materials which makes them well suited for lithium battery production.
The Associated Press

ClearOne Highlights Aura Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions at CEDIA 2022

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the residential market, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced its return to CEDIA 2022 to showcase its award-winning line of Aura professional grade work-from-home audio and video collaboration solutions at Booth #8039. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005043/en/ The Versa Mediabar combines the elegance and simplicity of a soundbar with the power of ClearOne’s intelligent audio capture and 4K camera technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org

New reaction facilitates drug discovery

Chemists at ETH Zurich have found a facile method that allows a commonly used building block to be directly converted into other types of important compounds. This expands the possibilities of chemical synthesis and facilitates the search for new pharmaceutically active ingredients. Medications are continuously becoming more precise and efficient....
Nature.com

Electrocatalytic hydrogenation of quinolines with water over a fluorine-modified cobalt catalyst

Room temperature and selective hydrogenation of quinolines to 1,2,3,4-tetrahydroquinolines using a safe and clean hydrogen donor catalyzed by cost-effective materials is significant yet challenging because of the difficult activation of quinolines and H2. Here, a fluorine-modified cobalt catalyst is synthesized via electroreduction of a Co(OH)F precursor that exhibits high activity for electrocatalytic hydrogenation of quinolines by using H2O as the hydrogen source to produce 1,2,3,4-tetrahydroquinolines with up to 99% selectivity and 94% isolated yield under ambient conditions. Fluorine surface-sites are shown to enhance the adsorption of quinolines and promote water activation to produce active atomic hydrogen (H*) by forming Fâˆ’-K+(H2O)7 networks. A 1,4/2,3-addition pathway involving H* is proposed through combining experimental and theoretical results. Wide substrate scopes, scalable synthesis of bioactive precursors, facile preparation of deuterated analogues, and the paired synthesis of 1,2,3,4-tetrahydroquinoline and industrially important adiponitrile at a low voltage highlight the promising applications of this methodology.
investing.com

Honda forms partnership to secure supply of battery metals

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co has formed a partnership with trading company Hanwa Co to secure stable supply of metals used in batteries for electrified vehicles, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday. Honda will be able to obtain essential metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium through the partnership...
insideevs.com

Official: BMW To Use Round Battery Cells, 6 Gigafactories Confirmed

BMW Group has released a major announcement regarding lithium-ion batteries for its upcoming next-generation Neue Klasse electric cars, scheduled for 2025. The German manufacturer has officially confirmed the switch from prismatic cells to cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells (as reported in May 2022), optimized for Neue Klasse architecture. According to the...
teslarati.com

Tesla considers building battery-grade lithium refining facility in TX

Tesla is evaluating the possibility of developing a battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility in North America. The company seems to be proactively looking to support its battery manufacturing efforts. Bloomberg found documents suggesting that Tesla applied for tax breaks with the Texas Comptroller’s Office. The public documents show that Tesla...
Nature.com

Specific behavior of transition metal chloride complexes for achieving giant ionic thermoelectric properties

When people are keen to exploring the thermoelectric properties of polymer composite inorganic electrolyte aqueous flexible electronic devices, the complicated chemical configuration of transition metal chloride anion has not been paid attention and reported. Here, we demonstrate a hydrated polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)-cellulosic membrane that relies on the thermal gradient diffusion of transition metal and chloride complexe [CuCl4]2âˆ’ enhanced by copper-coordinated carboxylated cellulose. The PVA-cellulosic membrane exhibits a thermopower of âˆ’26.25"‰mVÂ·Kâˆ’1, rendering it among the best n-type ionic thermoelectric materials under the same conditions. We attribute the enhanced thermally generated voltage to the highly-coordinated configuration of Cu2+ - Clâˆ’, which converts the independent thermal motion of Cu2+ and Clâˆ’ to the higher ion transport heat of [CuCl4]2âˆ’ anion via carboxylated cellulose, while this phenomenon do not occur in the other transition metal chlorides. This specific heat transport behavior of [CuCl4]2âˆ’ has important implications in designing high-quality ionic thermoelectric materials.
