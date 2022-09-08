ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction beginning today on new Warner Middle School building in Xenia

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
XENIA — Groundbreaking is taking place today as Xenia Community Schools is preparing for construction on the new Warner Middle School building where the current building is.

The new school being built will replace the one from 1962 because it no longer has enough room for students, according to the school district.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott reports there are a few serious problems that need updating such as fire systems, air conditioning, plumbing, and heating.

There is a major focus on safety for the new school and upgrades include:

  • Secure entrances- so people have to enter a specific door and be buzzed in to enter.
  • Each grade will have its own safe controlled space to lessen hallway traffic.
  • Door glass and angles installation- this will create a space in each classroom that is not visible from the hallway.
  • Camera upgrades- to better monitor the school.

The building will be able to hold more than 1,000 students, according to the school’s website.

The project has a $36 million budget and since this area will be under construction, there is plan to help the flow of traffic once the project gets underway.

McDermott says drivers will only be allowed to drive one way from Buckskin onto Pawnee Drive and drivers will have no choice but to turn left at the stop sign past the student drop off area and continue straight on Pawnee.

This will create one smooth line for cars to follow and get out.

If visitors or family visit the school, there are only 10 spots and three handicap spots available at the main entrance, according to McDermott.

At some points during the day when construction is going on, there will be restricted access to the front of the school.

McDermott says the construction is all gearing up to a bigger and safe school for students.

