The Miami Dolphins have posted consecutive winning seasons but neither resulted in a playoff berth. New head coach Mike McDaniel has a talented squad. It was a very active offseason in South Florida. It began with the dismissal of the head coach and the hiring of a fresh face. The Miami Dolphins are now under the guidance of Mike McDaniel. General manager Chris Grier added new offensive weapons for young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The trade for speedster Tyreek Hill and the free-agent addition of wide receiver Cedrick Wilson should open things up all over the field. The offensive line and backfield have a new look as well.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO