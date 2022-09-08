Read full article on original website
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
Packers: 3 bold predictions for season opener vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers kick off their regular season against the Minnesota Vikings, and here are three bold predictions. The Green Bay Packers may have had their way in the NFC North under head coach Matt LaFleur, but the Minnesota Vikings have given them some trouble, with two wins from the previous three meetings.
Browns Rule Greedy Williams OUT Against Panthers, Others Questionable
Cleveland Browns will be without Greedy Williams, as well as potentially some other pieces.
3 bold predictions for Dolphins 2022 season
The Miami Dolphins have posted consecutive winning seasons but neither resulted in a playoff berth. New head coach Mike McDaniel has a talented squad. It was a very active offseason in South Florida. It began with the dismissal of the head coach and the hiring of a fresh face. The Miami Dolphins are now under the guidance of Mike McDaniel. General manager Chris Grier added new offensive weapons for young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The trade for speedster Tyreek Hill and the free-agent addition of wide receiver Cedrick Wilson should open things up all over the field. The offensive line and backfield have a new look as well.
Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1
The Houston Texans’ new-look defense is set to have quite a challenge in Week 1, as it will face the Jonathan Taylor-led Indianapolis Colts rush offense. Taylor had his way against the Texans in the 2021 regular season, recording a combined 288 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in two such games played. Whether it […] The post Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Drew Brees had really bad advice for Texas and Quinn Ewers after injury
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees provided Quinn Ewers a path to return to Texas’ game against Alabama, but that wouldn’t have been a good thing. Brees dealt with shoulder and collarbone issues for much of his career. So, when Quinn Ewers went down with what looked to be a similar injury of his own against Alabama, Brees stepped in with some friendly advice on social media.
Frank Gore Jr. and Southern Miss quietly putting Miami football on upset alert
Of course, Frank Gore Jr. and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles have the Miami Hurricanes on upset alert. Just wait until Frank Gore Jr.’s father hears about this!. Not since Draco Malfoy told his dark lord servant father Lucius about all the shenanigans that Harry Potter boy was up to at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry has a father awaited such important news. That is because Gore’s Southern Miss Golden Eagles have a chance to upset his namesake father’s Miami Hurricanes. Though Southern Miss might lose, it’s all about The U!
What is Packers’ win-loss record vs. Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium?
What is the Green Bay Packers’ win-loss record at U.S. Bank Stadium since the Minnesota Vikings’ new home opened in 2016?. The Green Bay Packers open the 2022 regular season with a tricky road game against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only will they compete against a division rival,...
Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers
Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
Titans want strong start against Giants, new coach Daboll
NEW YORK GIANTS (4-13) at TENNESSEE TITANS (12-6) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Titans by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Giants 9-7; Tennessee 7-9. SERIES RECORD: Tied 6-6. LAST MEETING: Titans 17-0 on Dec. 16, 2018, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. GIANTS OFFENSE: OVERALL...
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers labeled receiver Allen Lazard as doubtful and listed left tackle David Bakhtiari and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins as questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 1 of...
Tua Tagovailoa is set up to succeed and now he has to do it
The Miami Dolphins will kick off their 2022 regular season on Sunday and all eyes are going to be on Tua Tagovailoa, which is where they should be. Tua Tagovailoa has no excuses left. Forget the new offensive system. At this level, QBs should be able to adapt to change. The offensive line is better, the wide receivers are better, the coaching staff supports him, and he is entering his 3rd NFL season.
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson
Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
White Sox vs. Athletics Prediction and Odds for Saturday, September 10th (Chicago's Offense To Stumble In Oakland)
The Chicago White Sox are still fighting for the AL Central crown, making every game in this final month extremely important. The White Sox were able to rally yesterday and sneak out with a win – taking two straight games against the Athletics. Will the White Sox have enough...
Browns CB Greedy Williams Heading to Injured Reserve
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams is set to miss at least four week.
