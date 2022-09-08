Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
Scattered storms will start to wind down after sunset tonight
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's shaping up to be a soggy week ahead, especially the second half of the week as a front moves in from the north and stalls across central Florida. This will set the stage for widespread showers and t'storms later this week, good news...
More Storms And Showers For Florida Friday; Eyeing The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, passing showers, and the chance of a storm in the morning. Storms and some showers will move in during the mid to late afternoon, and showers will linger into the evening. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches through the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.
Collapse Causes Road Closure On Treasure Coast
A stretch of Allapattah Road at Warfield Boulevard was shut down on Monday after the collapse was discovered.
Cars scorched by fire at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Dolphins opener
MIAMI - A fiery loss for a few Miami Dolphins fans who attended the season home opener Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Several vehicles were torched when a fire broke out in a remote parking lot outside the football stadium. It happened just after 1 p.m. during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots. Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews put out the fire, no injuries were reported. No word on what started the fire.
I-95 TO CLOSE, GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE, GOING NOWHERE FAST IN BOCA RATON
MAJOR TRAFFIC CHALLENGES EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH, SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You may be going nowhere fast this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across South Palm Beach County if you choose […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Peace, love, and Woodstock party at Elliott Museum in Stuart Thursday
STUART, Fla. — Peace, love, and Woodstock! It’s a blast from the past. The Elliott Museum on Hutchinson Island in Stuart is hosting a totally groooooovy party Thursday night that won't be a bummer. There will be music, dancing, costumes, and food. The fun gets underway at 5:30...
5-year-old who went missing In South Florida found dead
South Florida authorities have located the body of a 5-year-old boy a day after he was reported missing.
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is...
Adam Sandler to perform at Seminole Hard Rock, 3 other Florida stops
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Adam Sandler is touring the Sunshine State this fall. The actor and comedian will make four stops in Florida this November, including a performance near his Boca Raton home. Sandler will perform Nov. 6 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Nov. 7 at the Hertz Arena...
3 People Dead After Shooting at Home in West Park: BSO
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that took place at a home in West Park that left three people dead. BSO investigators said the shooting took place just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Deputies arrived and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Several vehicles catch fire outside Hard Rock Stadium during Miami Dolphins game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Fire units responded to the parking lot outside Hard Rock Stadium after multiple vehicles caught on fire Sunday afternoon. The smoke could be seen from inside the stadium during the first half of the Miami Dolphins season opening game against the New England Patriots. Authorities...
BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
Coming soon: Bacon Bitch to sizzle in West Palm Beach — plus, where is The Blind Monk moving to?
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Filomena’s Bean Coffee, Fort Lauderdale This two-year-old café in Davie’s Shenandoah Square is expanding into the former Dive Bar on State Road A1A on Galt Ocean Mile later this fall. Along with Americanos, espressos and other caffeinated drinks ...
Boy with autism found dead in waterway near Wellington after going missing from home
WELLINGTON — A 5-year-old boy was found dead in a waterway Saturday after going missing from his home nearby, authorities said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Dahud Jolicoeur went missing Saturday from his home on Wood Glen Circle, south of Okeechobee Boulevard near Wellington. The agency...
1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
Palm Beach County school mourns loss of 5-year-old boy found dead in waterway
It was an emotional day Monday at the Palm Beach County school where a 5-year-old boy — who was found dead in a waterway over the weekend — attended.
Woman from Pompano Beach killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Pompano Beach was killed in a crash on I-95 in Delray Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Investigators said for an unknown reason the 54-year-old woman got out of...
Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
Kravis celebrating National Dance Day with free festival
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, there is a free dancing event at the Kravis Center for National Dance Day. Learn new steps, enjoy mini performances by local dance companies and experience an array of dance workshops and demonstrations in everything from Salsa, Hip Hop, and African and Calypso Indian Fusion, to Ballet, Broadway Tap and more. The event happening on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 6:30 p.m. Organizers ask that people preregister for the free event.
2 $1M winning Florida Lottery tickets sold 4 miles apart
Two lucky Florida Lottery players each claimed their own $1 million prize from the 500x the Cash scratch-off game.
