ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southfloridareporter.com

More Storms And Showers For Florida Friday; Eyeing The Tropics

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, passing showers, and the chance of a storm in the morning. Storms and some showers will move in during the mid to late afternoon, and showers will linger into the evening. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches through the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Cars scorched by fire at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Dolphins opener

MIAMI - A fiery loss for a few Miami Dolphins fans who attended the season home opener Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Several vehicles were torched when a fire broke out in a remote parking lot outside the football stadium. It happened just after 1 p.m. during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots. Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews put out the fire, no injuries were reported. No word on what started the fire. 
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Sunset, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 TO CLOSE, GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE, GOING NOWHERE FAST IN BOCA RATON

MAJOR TRAFFIC CHALLENGES EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH, SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You may be going nowhere fast this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across South Palm Beach County if you choose […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar
NBC Miami

3 People Dead After Shooting at Home in West Park: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that took place at a home in West Park that left three people dead. BSO investigators said the shooting took place just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Deputies arrived and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
WEST PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Bacon Bitch to sizzle in West Palm Beach — plus, where is The Blind Monk moving to?

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Filomena’s Bean Coffee, Fort Lauderdale This two-year-old café in Davie’s Shenandoah Square is expanding into the former Dive Bar on State Road A1A on Galt Ocean Mile later this fall. Along with Americanos, espressos and other caffeinated drinks ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Woman from Pompano Beach killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Pompano Beach was killed in a crash on I-95 in Delray Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Investigators said for an unknown reason the 54-year-old woman got out of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Kravis celebrating National Dance Day with free festival

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, there is a free dancing event at the Kravis Center for National Dance Day. Learn new steps, enjoy mini performances by local dance companies and experience an array of dance workshops and demonstrations in everything from Salsa, Hip Hop, and African and Calypso Indian Fusion, to Ballet, Broadway Tap and more. The event happening on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 6:30 p.m. Organizers ask that people preregister for the free event.
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy