3 WHIO members to be inducted in Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
Three members of the WHIO family will be inducted tonight into the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

News Center 7 reporter Mike Campbell, WHIO Radio anchor Jason Michaels, and Jackie Roberts, Cox Media Group Regional Traffic Director, are among this year’s class.

Campbell graduated from Cedarville University and has more than 35 years in the business and has won many awards.

Michaels graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1974 and has more than 35 years of experience in the radio business.

Roberts was a radio announcer, reporter, and traffic director at WHIO; she will be inducted posthumously.

Tonight’s induction ceremony is being held at the Dayton Convention Center.

©2022 Cox Media Group

