ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU eyes overhaul of debt rules as crises pile up

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExE8P_0hmmAQ5000

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Byzantine, politicised or just plain stupid, European Union fiscal rules have been called many names and changed many times. Now the EU is starting another debate to reform them as it faces overlapping crises the rules were not designed to deal with.

EU finance ministers will kick off the debate on Saturday, confronted with high debt after two years of bolstering economies during the COVID-19 pandemic and huge investment needs to prevent the ultimate crisis of climate change. read more

To make things worse, they also face a cost-of-living crisis with record high inflation, soaring energy costs as Russia slashes gas supplies to Europe, and a looming recession that is already draining hundreds of billions from government coffers in various support measures and more is sure to come. read more

EU rules, conceptually rooted in the economically more stable times known as the "Great Moderation" in the 1990s and aimed mainly at safeguarding the value of the euro through curbs on government borrowing, have a hard time coping with all that.

They say public debt must be below 60% of gross domestic product (GDP) and government deficit below 3% of GDP. read more

But the pandemic left many countries with debt well above 100% of GDP, with Greece at around 185% and Italy around 150%, and 2021 deficits often twice the EU limit.

This makes it impossible for many governments to adhere to the EU rule that they should cut debt each year by 1/20th of the difference between its current level and 60% of GDP.

Position papers of France, Italy, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands as well as senior EU officials say the 1/20th rule will therefore have to go - either explicitly, or because governments and the Commission agree not to apply it.

But it is not clear what it could be replaced with. Berlin thinks governments should simply cut their structural deficit every year by at least 0.5% of GDP until they reach balance. That, combined with economic growth, would take care of debt.

"The most probable outcome is that we will get something very similar to the German position in the end," one senior euro zone official involved in the talks said.

DEFICIT CALCULATIONS

Another sticking point is how to deal with the hundreds of billions of public investment, needed to attract even more private cash, to first halve carbon dioxide emissions in Europe by 2030 and then stop them completely by 2050.

France, Italy and Poland argue that the rules should also allow them to deduct from deficit calculations money spent on defence or on achieving technological sovereignty, because these investments will pay off in the future.

Germany does not want specific sectors excluded from EU deficit statistics, but appears open to broadening the existing flexibility for governments which make structural reforms or investments beneficial in the long run. The scope and size of such reform or investment needs to be hammered out.

Also under discussion is the choice of yardsticks to measure the fiscal efforts made as governments seek observable indicators they have influence over, rather than backward looking calculated ones that are often strongly revised. And then there is the controversial problem of enforcement.

While there are fines envisaged for those who break the rules, they have never been used even though countries like Italy, France, Spain or Portugal, blatantly did that.

Talks on the changes are likely to take months, possibly into the second quarter of 2023. The rules will stay suspended next year to give governments leeway to shield economies from the energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

The European Commission will present its proposals on how the framework could be changed in the second half of October, officials said, aiming to publish well after snap elections in Italy on Sept. 25, to avoid making the debate an election issue in the euro zone's third biggest economy.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Mark John and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU eyes individual debt reduction paths for EU countries

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission will present in the second half of October proposed changes to European Union fiscal rules that are likely to offer countries individual debt reduction paths, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Public Debt#Gross Domestic Product#Linus Business#Business Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

King Charles proclaimed monarch, queen's funeral on Sept. 19

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, royal officials said on Saturday, as her son Charles was officially proclaimed Britain's new king in a colourful ceremony laden with pageantry and dating back centuries.
U.K.
Reuters

Reuters

583K+
Followers
353K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy