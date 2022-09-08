As Seattle educators remain on strike, other school districts in the state reach agreements or face similar movements

Read full article on original website
Seattle superintendent: 'tremendous progress' to end strike
SEATTLE (AP) — On the third day of a teacher strike in Seattle on Friday, picketing staff members at Hazel Wolf K-8 compared their stats. Some had logged 35,000 steps. Jessica Thomashow, a third-grade teacher, noted that she’d walked the equivalent of a half-marathon each day. “The first day was rough,” said Carrie Widener, a special education teacher. “You can’t imagine what it does to your body to walk up and down the sidewalk for eight hours. But your body adjusts, and we feel strongly about what we’re doing.” The strike — over issues that include class size, support for special education students and those who are learning English, and pay — has delayed the start of school since Wednesday for some 49,000 students. But Superintendent Brent Jones said in a video message to families Friday that Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association had made “tremendous progress” toward ending it. The sides were prepared to bargain through the weekend, and a decision on whether to begin classes Monday was expected over the weekend.
Washington state school district goes on strike
Educators in a Washington school district went on strike Friday due to the teachers' union and the Ridgefield School District being at loggerheads following months of collective bargaining negotiations.
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
thestand.org
Strike updates | Emergency ending | $31M for Laxman | 4 insane boys
► From KOMO — Seattle Public Schools classes canceled for a third day as teachers strike marches on — As they did on Thursday, teachers plan to picket again Friday around Seattle as contract negotiations continue between the union and the district. The Stand (Sept. 8) — 6,000...
WA Superintendent calls on legislature to provide free school meals to all students
OLYMPIA, Wash.– Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is proposing to provide school meals at no cost to all Washington students. Thursday’s announcement would fill in the gaps left when a federal waiver program went away. “This is very straightforward. We are asking the legislature to have Washington state...
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest School District Goes on Strike, Delaying Start of School for Thousands
Teachers of the largest school district in Washington are on strike on what should have been the first day of classes after rejecting a deal that would have kept them working in classrooms. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) could not come to an agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS), which...
washington.edu
Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told
In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
Washington state adds strict requirements for school resource officers
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When Carly Cappetto took the oath with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, she knew she wanted to do something positive. So when Cappetto had the opportunity to work in the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO), she jumped at the chance. "I don't look at...
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
It’s Official–OSPI Wants Free Meals for All K-12 Students
Chris Reykdal, the Superintendent of Public Instruction in WA state, basically wants to extend the current Federal free meal program that was in effect during COVID, except the state will foot the bill. OSPI introduces a proposal for free meals for all K-12 public school students in WA. During the...
seattlemedium.com
Harrell Announces Three Finalists For Chief Of Police
Three finalists will participate in a televised candidate question and answer session on September 15 to answer community questions. On Thursday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the three finalists for the next permanent Chief of the Seattle Police Department: Interim Seattle Chief of Police Adrian Diaz, Seattle Assistant Chief of Police Eric Greening, and Tucson Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Hall.
KOMO News
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
KOMO News
Inslee announces end to Washington's COVID emergency orders
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The remaining COVID-19 emergency orders are finally set to expire. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he is ending the orders and state of emergency by October 31. There were 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders Inslee has put into place since the pandemic started, most are already...
ncwlife.com
University of Washington ranked near bottom for free speech on campus
(The Center Square) — The University of Washington ranks in the lowest 10% among more than 200 universities for freedom of speech. The College Free Speech Rankings 2022-2023 rated the schools based on a survey of nearly 45,000 full-time undergraduate students conducted during the spring semester by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and College Pulse. The survey measured 10 components assessing student perceptions of the freedom of speech on campus and behavior of administrators toward expressions of free speech.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Hot Record
Seattle has tied it record for most 90-degree days in a year. The record for the most 90-degree days in a year in Seattle was originally set in 2015. There is a Heat Advisory in effect until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. It spans from the north near Everett through the southwest interior of western Washington.
KXLY
Air quality alerts issued in Idaho, Washington for the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash.– Environmental officials in Washington and Idaho issued Air Quality Alerts around the Inland Northwest for this weekend. This is in anticipation of some quick changes in weather, more specifically shifting winds. Despite cooler weather than in recent weeks, low humidity is also expected Friday through Sunday which...
Rain falling in Southern California threatening areas of drought-stricken state with possibilities of flash floods
In parts of Southern California that have been severely drought-stricken for months, residents are bracing for a storm that could drop a year's worth of rain -- and cause dangerous flash floods.
seattlemet.com
Yep, Seattle-Area Rents Went Up Again Last Month
August marked the seventh straight month rents went up in the Seattle area, according to the latest Apartment List data. It's no surprise, considering housing prices and the lengths to which some folks will go to purchase a home, but it's eye-opening in context. Since March 2020, when the onset of the pandemic caused prices to plunge, rents are up 17 percent.
q13fox.com
Some King County Metro routes will be reduced or modified starting Sept. 17
SEATTLE - King County Metro bus riders should start checking their bus routes next weekend as some routes will be either reduced or modified. Starting Sept. 17, there will be new schedules. According to the transit agency, the adjusted schedules will improve reliability while also prioritizing service where needs and...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Washington State Department of Ecology proposes rules to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
The Washington Department of Ecology is proposing rules requiring all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in Washington to meet zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standards by 2035. The department is accepting public comments on the proposed regulations through Oct. 19. According to a department news release, Washington will be one of...
