Seattle, WA

As Seattle educators remain on strike, other school districts in the state reach agreements or face similar movements

By Paradise Afshar, Aya Elamroussi
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
The Associated Press

Seattle superintendent: 'tremendous progress' to end strike

SEATTLE (AP) — On the third day of a teacher strike in Seattle on Friday, picketing staff members at Hazel Wolf K-8 compared their stats. Some had logged 35,000 steps. Jessica Thomashow, a third-grade teacher, noted that she’d walked the equivalent of a half-marathon each day. “The first day was rough,” said Carrie Widener, a special education teacher. “You can’t imagine what it does to your body to walk up and down the sidewalk for eight hours. But your body adjusts, and we feel strongly about what we’re doing.” The strike — over issues that include class size, support for special education students and those who are learning English, and pay — has delayed the start of school since Wednesday for some 49,000 students. But Superintendent Brent Jones said in a video message to families Friday that Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association had made “tremendous progress” toward ending it. The sides were prepared to bargain through the weekend, and a decision on whether to begin classes Monday was expected over the weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA
washington.edu

Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told

In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
SEATTLE, WA
KREM2

Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
SPOKANE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Harrell Announces Three Finalists For Chief Of Police

Three finalists will participate in a televised candidate question and answer session on September 15 to answer community questions. On Thursday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the three finalists for the next permanent Chief of the Seattle Police Department: Interim Seattle Chief of Police Adrian Diaz, Seattle Assistant Chief of Police Eric Greening, and Tucson Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Hall.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Inslee announces end to Washington's COVID emergency orders

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The remaining COVID-19 emergency orders are finally set to expire. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he is ending the orders and state of emergency by October 31. There were 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders Inslee has put into place since the pandemic started, most are already...
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

University of Washington ranked near bottom for free speech on campus

(The Center Square) — The University of Washington ranks in the lowest 10% among more than 200 universities for freedom of speech. The College Free Speech Rankings 2022-2023 rated the schools based on a survey of nearly 45,000 full-time undergraduate students conducted during the spring semester by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and College Pulse. The survey measured 10 components assessing student perceptions of the freedom of speech on campus and behavior of administrators toward expressions of free speech.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s Hot Record

Seattle has tied it record for most 90-degree days in a year. The record for the most 90-degree days in a year in Seattle was originally set in 2015. There is a Heat Advisory in effect until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. It spans from the north near Everett through the southwest interior of western Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

Air quality alerts issued in Idaho, Washington for the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash.– Environmental officials in Washington and Idaho issued Air Quality Alerts around the Inland Northwest for this weekend. This is in anticipation of some quick changes in weather, more specifically shifting winds. Despite cooler weather than in recent weeks, low humidity is also expected Friday through Sunday which...
IDAHO STATE
seattlemet.com

Yep, Seattle-Area Rents Went Up Again Last Month

August marked the seventh straight month rents went up in the Seattle area, according to the latest Apartment List data. It's no surprise, considering housing prices and the lengths to which some folks will go to purchase a home, but it's eye-opening in context. Since March 2020, when the onset of the pandemic caused prices to plunge, rents are up 17 percent.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Some King County Metro routes will be reduced or modified starting Sept. 17

SEATTLE - King County Metro bus riders should start checking their bus routes next weekend as some routes will be either reduced or modified. Starting Sept. 17, there will be new schedules. According to the transit agency, the adjusted schedules will improve reliability while also prioritizing service where needs and...
SEATTLE, WA
