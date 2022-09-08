Key questions remain after the death of a second Canada stabbing suspect, who police say might be responsible for 10 victim fatalities

Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
The Suspect Who Allegedly Beheaded His Ex-Girlfriend On The Street Has Been Arrested
The suspect who allegedly beheaded his ex-girlfriend on a street in California has been arrested, police said Friday. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, 27, outside her apartment around 11:50 a.m. Thursday during a domestic dispute in the Bay Area city of San Carlos.
Suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies soon after arrest
TORONTO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve was arrested on Wednesday, then lapsed into unexplained "medical distress" and died soon after at a hospital, police said.
TODAY.com
New details emerge in the death of mom and teacher Eliza Fletcher, suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police searching near a vacant home where the body of Eliza Fletcher was located also found some purple running shorts that appeared to belong to the missing jogger in a discarded trash bag, authorities said. An amended arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News contained the new details of investigators' path...
Skeletal remains of child dubbed 'Baby Girl' by investigators have been identified as a missing Indiana girl. But her death is still a mystery
For decades, investigators in Tennessee affectionately referred to an unidentified girl whose remains were found in 1985 as "Baby Girl" while they worked to find her true identity, according to state authorities.
Woman Beheaded With Sword by Ex in Front of Horrified Onlookers: Police
Counseling is being provided to the sheriff's deputies who arrived at the site of the violent scene.
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A woman was charged with murder after allegedly passing drugs to her incarcerated boyfriend through a kiss at a Tennessee prison. Rachel Dollard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and introduction into a penal facility on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement.
Man accused of killing his parents, teenage sister and 5-year-old niece in Arizona
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A man accused of killing four family members at a home following a domestic dispute told responding authorities to take him to jail, according to court documents released Tuesday. Records also show the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home 10 times in...
buzzfeednews.com
A 37th Person Has Had Their Murder Conviction Overturned Based On Chicago Police Misconduct
In the three years since his release from prison, Gamalier Rivera has gone to work in the shadows of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, rebuilt a quiet life with his girlfriend, and made visits to his parents’ graves. Just as quietly, with a few friends and family members’...
Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
Major update in case of monster who kidnapped a bus full of 26 school kids and buried them alive
A MONSTER who kidnapped a school bus full of children and then buried them alive in what became the largest mass kidnapping in US history has been granted parole after 46 years. Frederick Woods, 70, was 24 years old when he was one of three vile men who hijacked a...
Wisconsin man charged in 1992 double homicide after DNA sample from traffic stop tied him to the crime scene, court document shows
A Wisconsin man was arrested and charged in the 1992 killings of two people after his DNA was obtained during a traffic stop last month and matched evidence from the crime scene, according to a criminal complaint.
Sources Say Canada Stabbing Spree Suspect Made Final ‘Goodbye’ Trip After Rampage
Multiple sources close to the ongoing manhunt for Myles Sanderson, the second suspect in the stabbing rampage that killed 11 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Sunday, say he made a final trip to the city of Regina with the intention of seeing friends and family members there in the hours after the horrific attacks.According to one of the sources source involved in the investigation into the horrific slayings in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Myles Sanderson made a three-hour trip across the wide-open Canadian prairie—in broad daylight, on one of the...
Brianna Grier's family calls for justice at Atlanta funeral after her death in police custody
Grier's father Marvin Grier said his family called the police "for help, not death." The county does not have a behavioral response team.
Suspect arrested over Canada mass stabbing dies from self-inflicted injuries
Myles Sanderson went into ‘medical distress’ after his arrest, and later died in hospital, say police
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. He never made it to the cemetery. As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens’ name and shot him dead, spattering his 18-year-old son’s shirt with blood as horrified loved ones looked.
Bear attacks woman and her dog, is struck by a car, then flees, Oregon police say
A woman in southern Oregon was attacked by a bear Monday night while she was in her back yard, police said. Police in Medford, Oregon, said Tuesday that officers responded to a bear attack report at about 8:40 p.m. Monday. The woman told them that she was in her yard...
Mother Killed Two Young Daughters, Police Say
Officers first received reports about two dead toddlers from a hospital, where 29-year-old Launice Shanique Battle was later arrested.
A local official has been arrested in connection with the death of a Las Vegas journalist, report says
German was found with "stab wounds," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
WATCH: Eliza Fletcher Murder Suspect Spotted Cleaning Out Car After Abduction
Hours after kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher was snatched violently off the street early Friday, a suspect in her abduction and first-degree murder spent more than an hour cleaning the inside of his car, according to surveillance video obtained by Tennessee news station WREG-TV. According to the footage, Cleotha Abston—who would be arrested the next day—pulled up to his brother’s Memphis apartment complex just before 8 a.m. Once there, a distant Abston can be seen lingering inside and around the vehicle, before darting to his brother’s apartment. He comes back out a few minutes later, according to WREG, and then begins to clean the car. A witness told investigators that Abston, in a strange mood, was using a carpet-cleaning product and then washed his clothes inside, court documents obtained by the station showed. Fletcher’s body was found outside a vacant home by Memphis authorities on Monday evening.Read it at WREG-TV
Teacher's Home Firebombed in Targeted Attack, Police Say
Residents in her Georgia neighborhood said they heard loud explosions before seeing the fire.
