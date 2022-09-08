Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
Stocks could see an outsized rally later this year and into 2023 if markets follow election-cycle history, BofA says
Markets typically rebound after a September slump, but stocks tend to rally even more in midterm-election years, Bank of America said. The month of October across all years is positive 59.6% of the time, with average returns of 0.50%. During midterm election years, October is in the green 65.2% of...
Wall Street futures modestly higher after ECB rate hike
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street moved higher before the opening bell after the European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase to combat record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing the 19 countries that use the euro currency toward recession. The bank’s 25-member governing...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Fed is making a big mistake with its outsized interest rate hikes as inflation turns into deflation, Ark's Cathie Wood says
Cathie Wood believes the Fed has gone too far in its bid to tame inflation via interest rate hikes. She argues that the Fed is overly focused on lagging indicators that show inflation, while leading indicators show signs of deflation. "Even the oil price has dropped more than 35% from...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
investing.com
Goldman Raises Fed Forecast After WSJ Hint of Another 75 bps Rate Hike this Month
Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, now expects to see an even more aggressive Fed in the coming months after the Wall Street Journal journalist, Nick Timiraos, run a piece yesterday that the central bank is likely to raise its benchmark rate by 75 basis points later this month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Beware Of Fed Pivot Complacency
There seems to be a disconcerting shift in assumptions about interest rates and markets. More specifically, a broadening complacency about the implications of a Fed pivot –defined as a halting of rate hikes or the start of easing in Fed policy. The growing expectation that once Fed tightening is...
msn.com
Dow climbs over 250 points, Nasdaq aims to break historic losing streak as investors assess Fed Brainard’s speech, await Beige Book
U.S. stocks traded higher in early afternoon on Wednesday as investors assessed remarks by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and other senior Fed officials, while awaiting the release of the latest Fed-compiled Beige Book. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267 points, or 0.8%, to 31,413.
investing.com
Recession Signals Abound As U.S. Fed Hikes Rates
At the Jackson Hole Summit, Jerome Powell made it clear the Federal Reserve remains focused on combatting inflation despite recession signals rising in tandem. To wit:. “Restoring price stability will take some time and requires using our tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into better balance. Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions. While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”
investing.com
Ethereum Is 'Blue Chip Blockchain,' Could See Significant Value Boost: Canaccord Analysts
Cryptocurrency Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the smart contract ecosystem were sized up by Canaccord Genuity in a new note. Here’s a look at where analysts Michael Graham and Joseph Vafi see future value in them. Fifth Wave Of Computing: Web1 offered the ability to consumer data with companies like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fed's 'soft landing' hopes alive as it edges toward another big rate hike
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is "strongly committed" to fighting inflation and remains hopeful that can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior campaigns to control surging prices, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday, in remarks echoed by other U.S. central bankers as they mull another potentially outsized interest rate increase.
investing.com
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
investing.com
OFS Credit Earnings Beat, Revenue Inline In Q3
Investing.com - OFS Credit reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. OFS Credit announced earnings per share of $0.54 on revenue of $6.05M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.57 on revenue of $6.05M. OFS Credit shares are down...
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
investing.com
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
Fed, Still on Inflation Offense, Will Raise 0.75 Point: Goldman
The Federal Reserve is making clear its determination to stamp out inflation with hefty interest-rate hikes. “We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Sept. 8. “My colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will keep at it.”
CNBC
European markets close higher after ECB rate hike; Stoxx 600 up 0.5%
European markets closed higher Thursday, hours after the European Central Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise. Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed following Wall Street's solid rebound rally overnight in the best day since Aug. 10 for all three averages. U.S. markets were higher in mid-morning trade. Investors...
Comments / 0