ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains

Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
STOCKS
960 The Ref

Wall Street futures modestly higher after ECB rate hike

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street moved higher before the opening bell after the European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase to combat record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing the 19 countries that use the euro currency toward recession. The bank’s 25-member governing...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Interest Rates#Us Federal Reserve#Bankruptcies#Cryptocurrency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Crypto Market Drops#Fed#Coingecko#Btc#The Us Federal Reserve
investing.com

Beware Of Fed Pivot Complacency

There seems to be a disconcerting shift in assumptions about interest rates and markets. More specifically, a broadening complacency about the implications of a Fed pivot –defined as a halting of rate hikes or the start of easing in Fed policy. The growing expectation that once Fed tightening is...
MARKETS
investing.com

Recession Signals Abound As U.S. Fed Hikes Rates

At the Jackson Hole Summit, Jerome Powell made it clear the Federal Reserve remains focused on combatting inflation despite recession signals rising in tandem. To wit:. “Restoring price stability will take some time and requires using our tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into better balance. Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions. While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Fed's 'soft landing' hopes alive as it edges toward another big rate hike

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is "strongly committed" to fighting inflation and remains hopeful that can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior campaigns to control surging prices, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday, in remarks echoed by other U.S. central bankers as they mull another potentially outsized interest rate increase.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
STOCKS
investing.com

OFS Credit Earnings Beat, Revenue Inline In Q3

Investing.com - OFS Credit reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. OFS Credit announced earnings per share of $0.54 on revenue of $6.05M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.57 on revenue of $6.05M. OFS Credit shares are down...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!

Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
STOCKS
investing.com

What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday

The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Fed, Still on Inflation Offense, Will Raise 0.75 Point: Goldman

The Federal Reserve is making clear its determination to stamp out inflation with hefty interest-rate hikes. “We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Sept. 8. “My colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will keep at it.”
BUSINESS
CNBC

European markets close higher after ECB rate hike; Stoxx 600 up 0.5%

European markets closed higher Thursday, hours after the European Central Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise. Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed following Wall Street's solid rebound rally overnight in the best day since Aug. 10 for all three averages. U.S. markets were higher in mid-morning trade. Investors...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy