ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

British-Ghanaian gaming collective offers safe haven for players of diversity

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x79vR_0hmmA0Sb00

ACCRA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A keypad-locked door in Ghana's capital Accra hid a neon-lit hall of flickering processors, clicking keyboards and excited voices. The young crowd erupted as brother beat sister in a tight-fought but good-spirited round of Mortal Kombat.

British-Ghanaian gamer Annabel Ashalley-Anthony smiled at her brother Adam, after the tournament match at a gaming hub organized by Melanin Gamers, a collective she hopes will change the video game landscape.

Four years ago, Ashalley-Anthony and her two brothers established a crew of video game enthusiasts dedicated to providing a safe space for online gamers of diverse ethnicities, sexual orientations and gender identities.

Melanin Gamers has accrued more than 4,000 members worldwide since then, and has hosted tournaments sponsored by industry giants like Electronic Arts (EA.O) and Ubisoft (UBIP.PA).

After her brother Alan was harassed online for the color of his skin, Ashalley-Anthony made it her mission to build a community where people could play together away from the racism, misogyny and homophobia sometimes associated with online games.

"Why is it always like, 'Oh, someone's saying something, better mute your mic'? 'Turn your camera off so no one knows,'" she said.

"All of these things are things the victim has to do because of the bully. So I thought, why not get rid of the bully?"

Less than 4.5% of the world's gamers lived in sub-Saharan Africa last year, market data from Statista showed. But cheaper data costs could help the market grow 12% annually through 2026, according to research firm Mordor Intelligence.

Ghana is one of the countries leading the way. The West African nation had the continent's second highest per-capita gaming population in 2021, with 27% of citizens actively playing, according to Esports analytics leader Newzoo.

The country's only two gaming hubs opened in the past year on the back of this boost in popularity, each serving as tournament and meeting points for some Melanin Gamers events.

Showing Ghanaians that there are viable career options in gaming is as much a part of the Melanin Gamers mission as anything else, British-born Ashalley-Anthony said.

One member doing just that is Ghanaian-Nigerian streamer Ritalucia Henry-Andoh. She makes around $100 per month streaming and commentating on video games, and aims to make it her full-time job by the end of the year.

She hosted her own tournament last month, featuring Melanin Gamers and others from Ghana and around the world.

"White, black, male, female, trans, non-binary - whatever you are, we will accept you because we're a crew of accepting people who are finding more accepting people," she said.

"Gaming is for everyone, and I think we should do more to be kinder."

(This story corrects spelling of name Ashalley-Anthony)

Reporting by Cooper Inveen and Francis Kokoroko, Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Save 15% on FIFA 23 with this pre-order deal from Currys

Now that FIFA 23 is just around the corner, it’s an excellent time to start shopping the best deals on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. As the game is set for a late-September release, EA Sports has gradually been revealing new information about the upcoming title, such as an overhaul to FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Moments, as well as an updated chemistry system between players. There is even an integrated story mode for top players such as cover star Kylian Mbappé, which will give players a chance to play through scenarios and complete challenges in condensed matches....
FIFA
The Conversation U.S.

Charles III faces challenges at home, abroad – and even in defining what it means to be king

Charles III became the King of the United Kingdom on Sept. 8, 2022, having spent almost all of his 73 years preparing for this role, watching the example of his mother, Elizabeth II. Yet, he faces an uncertain course as monarch. The legacy of Charles’ mother is complex. While her presence was a source of stability, the societies over which the British monarchy rules – both in the U.K.‘s four home nations and 14 additional countries in the Commonwealth – changed much over the 70 years of her reign. Charles will have to make new choices about what it means to be...
U.K.
Reuters

China's festival travel drops amid COVID curbs

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The number of journeys taken during China's three-day mid-Autumn festival dropped by more than a third compared with last year, a state media report said on Monday, as the country's zero-COVID policy discouraged people from travelling.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Games#Gaming#Diversity#Keyboards#Video Game#British Ghanaian#Accra#Mortal Kombat#Electronic Arts#Sub Saharan
Reuters

Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

OROZMANI, Georgia, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Archaeologists in Georgia have found a 1.8-million-year-old tooth belonging to an early species of human which they say cements the region as the home of one of the earliest prehistoric human settlements in Europe, possibly anywhere outside Africa.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

586K+
Followers
354K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy