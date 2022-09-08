ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan interested in German market for possible retail market expansion

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YkN1a_0hmm9eug00

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan sees Germany as an "interesting market" for a possible expansion of its consumer business but no decision has yet been made, an executive said on Thursday.

Stefan Behr, the chief executive of JPMorgan in Europe, said the U.S. bank was still focused on the digital-only consumer bank it set up in Britain, its first such foray into that business outside the United States, and that the aim was to eventually expand it elsewhere.

Reuters reported earlier this week that JPMorgan plans to hire a team of retail bankers in Germany as it readies the expansion. read more

Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

