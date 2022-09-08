ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple lovers in some Asian countries to pay more for iPhone 14

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday kept prices for its latest iPhone stable in the United States, but raised prices in some Asian countries where currencies have dropped against the dollar in the past year. read more

Buyers of the basic iPhone 14 in Japan - where the yen has slumped 24% since September - will pay 20% more than they did for the iPhone 13 when it was launched a year ago at 99,800 yen ($692.81).

The iPhone 13 currently costs 107,800 yen in Japan. Earlier this year, Apple hiked the price of the model by nearly a fifth to 117,800 yen after the yen weakened. read more

The dollar's strength is the biggest risk to Apple's earnings, Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note.

"Demand for Apple remains strong in the U.S. and Europe, while Japan is likely under pressure given recent price increases and limited subsidies," they said.

Shares of Apple were trading slightly lower amid a decline in the broader market.

In China, though, Apple's third-largest market after the United States, the company priced the iPhone 14 at 5,999 yuan ($862.42) - the same as the iPhone 13 launch price - despite a 7% drop in the currency.

Analysts have said Apple should brace for a weakening of demand in China, where the economy has been hurt by a series of COVID-19 lockdowns that have squeezed consumer spending.

Apple's April-June quarterly revenue in Greater China fell 1% after a streak of strong quarters in the region. read more

The company had previously announced discounts on iPhones in China, where the iPhone 13 is now available at 5,399 yuan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ccyhE_0hmm8yHl00

($1 = 144.0500 yen)

($1 = 6.9560 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Reuters bureaux; writing by Sayantani Ghosh; editing by Jason Neely and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11

If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sayantani Ghosh
The Verge

Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup

While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Iphones#Smart Phone#Ios#Asian#Greater China
CNET

New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Singapore
Country
China
CNET

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022

Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
CELL PHONES
CBS News

Apple maintains starting prices for iPhone 14 and other new products

Apple's latest line-up of iPhones will boast better cameras, faster processors and a longer lasting battery — all at the same prices as last year's models, despite inflationary pressure that has driven up the cost of many other everyday items. That pricing decision, revealed Wednesday during Apple's first in-person...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: Has Apple undercut itself?

Apple has announced the iPhone 14, and we can almost guarantee that it’ll be the most popular smartphone of the next 12 months. But how does it compare to the iPhone 12? That might sound like an odd comparison to make, but with Apple keeping the older phone around for another year, it could be just the cost-effective alternative that this cash-strapped world needs.
BUSINESS
Road & Track

The iPhone 14 May Have Just Changed Overlanding Forever

Overlanding and backpacking are two incredible hobbies, offering the opportunity to truly disconnect from the world and have educational, emotional, and replenishing experiences with nature. Yet this is also the biggest reason people scorn any sort of outdoor adventure. In a world where we are all connected in a dozen different ways, severing every lifeline is, to some, paralyzing. Apple may have just solved this issue.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Reuters

583K+
Followers
353K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy