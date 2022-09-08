ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B2Broker Adds cTrader to Its White Label Platform Solutions

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022--

B2Broker is excited to introduce White Label cTrader, a new ready-made platform solution. Using the new product, brokers can access a wide range of features offered by the cTrader platform that can enhance their business growth and offer their customers comprehensive trading services.

B2Broker Adds cTrader to Its White Label Platform Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

About cTrader White Label

White Label cTrader offers a high-end solution that is fully customizable to match your brand. The solution’s wide range of features makes it appealing to both institutions and retail clients.

White Label cTrader has everything businesses need, with B2Broker taking care of integration, customer support, and more. Liquidity, licensing, and many other features are already in the package.

cBroker

cBroker is a back-office tool that facilitates the management of trade inquiries and customer accounts. It tracks all the data flowing through the system, providing complete control over your business.

cTrader Copy

With cTrader Copy, brokers can allow their clients to copy other traders’ deals and provide their own strategies. cTrader Copy lets customers easily choose assets, investment amounts, and risk levels that suit their needs.

Open API

With the cTrader open API, building new tools or integrating existing ones is a breeze. Create an ideal user interface by customizing existing ones (like TradingView) or designing your own. Technical analysis indicators, graphics, and labels are customizable for a perfect trading experience.

Prime of Prime Liquidity Pool

Prime of Prime Liquidity Pool allows brokers to access some of the best prices for financial instruments. Thanks to Tier 1 liquidity, traders can access over a thousand instruments, including 110 FX symbols and 150 crypto CFDs, spanning many asset classes — Forex, metals, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, equities, and ETFs.

B2Broker and cTrader

B2Broker’s White Label cTrader solution offers a complete brokerage business package for both startups and established companies.

“cTrader is a well-known platform with a proven track record of success, and it is used by all the market’s top brokers. A quick search on the Appstore for cTrader will reveal all the major companies that use this platform.

We believe that in today’s ultra-competitive markets, every broker must offer a wide variety of trading platforms to its clients. Otherwise, the broker would lose clients who wish to trade on the cTrader platform. In addition to the traditional trading capabilities provided by the MT platform, cTrader will almost certainly attract a new category of traders and investors.

When it comes to managing your crypto brokerage, and its algo capabilities, cTrader is one of the top solutions on the market.

Since 2021, we have been seeing a growing demand for cTrader among cryptocurrency brokers. Since many cTrader brokers use our liquidity offering, we decided to open a whole new world for brokers that want to grow more sophisticated and cater to traders’ needs, rather than requiring them to use a single platform,” B2Broker CEO Arthur Azizov.

White Label cTrader will have even more updates soon. With more benefits and features on the way, B2Broker is sure to continue impressing the fintech community with its innovative solutions!

PUB: 09/08/2022 05:30 AM/DISC: 09/08/2022 05:32 AM

