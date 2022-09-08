ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

SQSPCA looking for emergency foster homes after 7 dogs surrendered

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The already overwhelmed Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown now has seven more dogs at the shelter from a suspected animal cruelty case. Last week, the shelter took in several puppies from a hoarding situation and put out a public plea to people able and willing to provide permanent or foster homes.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Two Bodies Recovered From Adirondack Falls

The first of three waterfalls are reached by a 1.9 mile trail. From there two other falls are reached by an unmarked trail another 1.2 miles beyond the first falls. New York State Police interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls. Ranger Thompson, Sheriff Abrams, and Deputy Sheriff Braunius hiked in and confirmed that a 24-year-old Kaydee B. Lyons from Albany and 28-year-old Matthew A. Bank from Scotia were deceased.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, NY
Accidents
State
New Jersey State
Greene County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, NY
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Utv
truecrimedaily

New York teacher's remains found in Massachusetts woods nearly 6 months after going missing

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (TCD) -- Investigators located the remains of a 42-year-old teacher from New York several months after she was reported missing. In a statement, Massachusetts State Police said a civilian walking in a wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee "discovered partial human remains" and contacted police on Thursday, Sept. 1. Numerous law enforcement agencies arrived at the location and said there was a "high likelihood" that the remains were those of Meghan Marohn.
LEE, MA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Why wildfires in the northeast could become more severe

It was a calm, sunny day at the Albany Pine Bush Preserve on Friday morning. Conservationists were busy with a bird banding project as fall migrations get underway. It's hard to imagine this 3,000 acre-plus oasis being the site of a forest fire. But it does happen, and it's set on purpose in an effort to preserve the ecology, plant life and wild life in the area.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9

Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Police: Drunk driver crashes into Ulster County home

An Ulster County woman has been arrested for driving drunk and crashing her car into a home Monday night, police say. Village of Saugerties police say Aimee Marone hit a utility pole and then veered off the road. She eventually slammed into a private home and caused minor damage. Police...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police investigating a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley

State Police investigating a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Pleasant Valley, New York – On September 7, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley. At approximately 5:50 a.m., Troopers responded to State Route...
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Poughkeepsie Man Falls to His Death from Bridge

BEACON – The man killed on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge minutes before 10 p.m. on Tuesday fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway, State Police said on Wednesday. Troopers said Paul Montenero, 29, of the Town of Poughkeepsie got out of his vehicle when it became...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy