Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker To Hold Auditions In AugustP3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Related
Man dies as vehicle strikes Birmingham’s Palisades shopping center
A 78-year-old Birmingham man died Thursday following an incident where his vehicle struck a portion of the Palisades Shopping Center. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the incident happened at about 7:07 p.m. Tuesday. Henry Sykes was the driver and only occupant of a Ford Ranger that struck a...
wbrc.com
Man dies 1 month after car wreck caused by medical episode in B’ham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 6, a man driving a Ford Ranger struck a sidewalk awning support beam on the Palisades Shopping Center property in the 300 block of Palisades Boulevard. Officials say he was experiencing a medical event that caused the car accident. Police identified the driver as...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Injures Several, Snarls Traffic on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Wednesday
A multi-vehicle accident has hospitalized multiple people and snarled traffic on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. A Tuscaloosa Police spokeswoman told the Thread that the northbound lanes of the busy highway were closed just past its intersection with McFarland Boulevard after a collision involving several vehicles. A crashed U-Haul truck...
wbrc.com
Two Birmingham men killed in crash in Autauga County
AUTAUGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after two men from Birmingham were killed in a crash on September 4. Authorities say 24-year-old Miguel A. Hernandez-Lopez and 28-year-old Evangalist A. Alfredo were killed when the Toyota Tundra they were driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Higher water, sewage and garbage fees may be on the way for Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) -Those of you living in Northport, there’s a chance you’re going to pay a little more for your water, sewage, and garbage service. City leaders say it’s time considering it’s been more than a decade since there’s been an increase. We’ll start with water and sewage, which is one bill: $1.50 more per month starting out...and then another $1.50 starting in 2024. So a gradual increase of three dollars over two years.
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less Usage
Two stories from recent news about Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works after outlandish bills leave homeowners both shocked and confused at the billing practices. Electricity meterPhoto by Robert Linder on Unsplash.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy. 278 W
Updated 9/8/22 12:40 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – Local authorities have identified the person who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening as Hannah White. White, a pedestrian, was injured when she was struck by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. White was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities identified the driver as Christopher Hulsey, who was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said Hulsey was stopped on County Road 222 Wednesday night following the crash. Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. –...
Police: Fight led to shooting at Talladega plant
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Northport Mayor delivers huge loads of bottled water in Jackson, Mississippi
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) -10,000 bottles of water! That was the load Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon carried to Jackson, Mississippi, on September 8. Mayor Bobby Herndon says he made the trip in one day. The loads of water represented the giving spirit of Tuscaloosa County to help the folks in Jackson deal with their water crisis. Herndon says he was struck by how large the need was.
wvtm13.com
Hueytown boy dies after being hit by car while riding mini-motorcycle in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Hueytown boy died Tuesday after being hit by a car while riding a mini-motorcycle in Birmingham. The Jefferson County coroner identified the child as 10-year-old Marquis Bell. "The decedent was the rider of a motorcycle mini-bike when struck by a motor vehicle on a public...
wbrc.com
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Periods of rain, with a few rumbles continuing into the morning hours; more scattered storms Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An upper-level low is spinning along the Gulf Coast and slowly moving north. It continues to spread rain and storms north and westward across central Alabama. The heaviest rain tonight has impacted the western part of the state, but numerous showers have developed area wide. This activity will continue to spread north well past midnight, with off and on showers through the early morning. We’ll start Saturday morning off cloudy, with patchy drizzle and widely scattered showers. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the upper 60s and warm into the low to mid 80s tomorrow afternoon. Winds will be southeast at 5 to10 mph.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
15+ Birmingham restaurant closings from this summer + what’s next
Here at Bham Now, we love to share the buzziest new openings in Birmingham—but unfortunately, we also see Birmingham restaurant closings. Whether they’re due to increasing rent prices, staff shortages or just business owners looking for a change, we hate to say goodbye. Here are 15 restaurants that closed in Birmingham this summer and what’s next for the spaces and owners, in no particular order.
wbrc.com
Public works crews prepping in case of local flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a rainy Labor Day and with grounds still saturated from the stormy weekend, you’ve probably noticed some flooding on the streets. But, in between pops of rain is when Birmingham Public Works Crews hit the streets to clean out backed up inlets. They’re doing this to try to prevent local flooding, but with so much rain, there’s only so much they can do.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: 2014 agreement sheds light on stalled church project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The original 2014 agreement between Birmingham and Trinity CME Church sheds light on its mostly tax-funded $1.1 million sanctuary project, which has sat unfinished since 2017. Watch the full report in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
wbrc.com
Pelham City Council revokes Travelodge business license
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a unanimous decision the Pelham City Council voted to revoke the business license for the Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle. The resolution to revoke the license passed 5-0 Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge on...
wbrc.com
Three Birmingham children struck by gunfire over six days
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a period of six days, gunfire in Birmingham has struck three children. Thankfully at this moment, they are all alive, but two remain in a hospital. The most recent occurred on September 7, in the 4100 block of Messer-Airport Highway. Birmingham Police say the victim...
wbrc.com
Sloss Fright Furnace shuts down
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After 22 years in Birmingham, Sloss Fright Furnace has closed its doors. The annual Halloween haunted house announced on its website that it will no longer be produced. The Fright Furnace’s website said that they were told by a board “Fright Furnace in it’s current format...
wbrc.com
BPD launches Operation Silent Night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night. During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items. The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is...
Casey White requests to be transferred to Cullman County Jail
The defense team for Casey White has asked that he be transferred from Donaldson Prison in Bessemer to Cullman County Jail to help prepare for White's upcoming capital murder trial.
Comments / 1