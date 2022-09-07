BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An upper-level low is spinning along the Gulf Coast and slowly moving north. It continues to spread rain and storms north and westward across central Alabama. The heaviest rain tonight has impacted the western part of the state, but numerous showers have developed area wide. This activity will continue to spread north well past midnight, with off and on showers through the early morning. We’ll start Saturday morning off cloudy, with patchy drizzle and widely scattered showers. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the upper 60s and warm into the low to mid 80s tomorrow afternoon. Winds will be southeast at 5 to10 mph.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO