rewind1077.com
Construction costs rise for Ithaca’s new fire station
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s new fire station is going to cost more than anticipated. Officials plan to build the station at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Dryden Road. The current East Hill Fire Station is located on College Avenue – that building will be demolished.
rewind1077.com
Ithaca College, TCAT in talks about restoring routes to campus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College is working with TCAT to restore service. When the fall transit schedule began at the end of August, several routes were reduced to account for driver and mechanic shortages. Reductions in service to Ithaca College were part of the cuts. The college says...
rewind1077.com
Trumansburg seeks to boost village’s walkability
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg officials are applying for a state grant. Mayor Rordan Hart tells WHCU about the New York Forward program. The mayor says the grant would make Trumansburg even more friendly for walkers. If awarded the grant, Mayor Hart says it would connect about one third...
Solar Farm Hearing in Town of Binghamton
A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
Upstate NY yogurt giant Chobani cancels IPO as financial market cools
Norwich, N.Y. — Privately owned Upstate New York Greek yogurt giant Chobani has again canceled plans to go public, a move that could have earned its employees millions of dollars. The Chenango County-based company last week sent a notice to the federal Securities & Exchange Commission saying it was...
wxhc.com
Phase One of APEX Cleanup Complete
In just 17 days of work the Cortland County IDA has done what many haven’t been able to do in years, clean up the former APEX Tool site. The IDA purchased the property earlier this year and began a coordinated effort to have the site properly cleaned after an out of town company tore down the original building, scrapped what they could, and left it a mess.
whcuradio.com
Cortland Mayor: Significant delays in Clinton Avenue, Main Street projects
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Construction on Clinton Avenue in Cortland was delayed this week by heavy rains, which caused a sinkhole. Mayor Scott Steve says they’ve seen other snags. It’s delayed completion of the project by a few weeks. The other big road construction project this year...
Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
NewsChannel 36
Former Nurse: Hero to Zero
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former licensed practical nurse, Shanatha Fazenbaker, said she went from hero to zero after she was forced to quit her job at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center because of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. She said her life has been turned upside down since Governor Kathy Hochul...
ithaca.com
Guthrie City Harbor Part Of Ithaca’s Changing Medical Landscape
The landscape of medical care in Ithaca is changing. For years the city’s needs were served from two poles, both outside the City: on West Hill was the Cayuga Medical Center and its surrounding medical buildings, and in Lansing there was the Guthrie Clinic on Hanshaw Road and Cayuga Medical’s Convenient Care Clinic and surrounding buildings off Warren Road. In February, the Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor location opened on Willow Avenue. Work is continuing on a Cayuga Medical building near GreenStar on Cascadilla Street.
Syracuse medical billing company sued after data hacked involving thousands of patients
Syracuse, N.Y. – A class action lawsuit has been filed against a Syracuse medical billing company recently hit by computer hackers who may have obtained personal information about hundreds of thousands of Central New York patients. The lawsuit against Practice Resources LLC was filed Friday in Onondaga County court...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Steuben County
A $50,000 Powerball ticket that was sold in Steuben County won in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the New York Lottery.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Business Owner Sentenced for Tax Fraud
A former Vestal business owner has been sentenced to 366 days in prison after failing to pay over $322,000 to the IRS. Nezir "Nick" Boljevic previously pleaded guilty to one count of willful failure to pay federal payroll taxes and will spend 12 months and one day in prison, according to the United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York.
chronicle-express.com
Planning to pick apples this fall? Why farmers say NY's hot, dry summer was beneficial
With apple picking season right around the corner, it's easy to wonder how the dry, hot weather experienced throughout the Southern Tier this summer will impact local apple offerings. In June, the average rainfall for the month is 5.33 inches, but in 2022, the Binghamton area saw only 4.59 inches...
whcuradio.com
Legionella bacteria detected at Mental Health Building in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of elevated levels of the Legionella bacteria. The bacteria was detected in a cooling tower at the Mental Health Building on Green Street in Ithaca. Cooling towers can release bacteria into the air near the tower itself. Exposure to the bacteria can cause people to develop Legionnaires’ disease, which can lead to pneumonia. Health officials say the risk to the public in this instance is quite low, but they are required to notify the public due to State Department of Health Guidelines. Integrated Water Management is contracted to manage the tower, they decontaminated it yesterday. They’ll retest it in 3-7 days. If the results remain elevated, further decontamination will be required. The Mental Health Building will remain open due to the low risk.
Horseheads rolls in Week 1 win over Binghamton
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Horseheads beat Binghamton 44-18.
ithaca.com
TC3 Foundation Defaulted On Dormitory Bonds
The Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation has been in default on over $30 million worth of bonds since 2019. The bonds were issued in 2013 to build seven new dormitories at the Dryden campus of Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3). There was approximately a million dollars of bonds due July 1 of each year beginning in 2017, ratcheting up to larger amounts due in 2027.
theithacan.org
Spike in COVID-19 cases at college impacts isolation spaces
As COVID-19 cases spiked the week of Aug. 22 at Ithaca College, some students checked in to Boothroyd Hall to quarantine and discovered that the isolation center had no available rooms. At the peak of the spike Aug. 25, the college’s online COVID-19 Tracking Dashboard reported 55 student cases, which...
2 lawyers and judge died during ex-CNY principal’s 8-year perjury case. She just pleaded, case sealed
Syracuse, NY — A former principal of a Syracuse elementary school has fought for eight years to avoid a criminal conviction after lying to a grand jury about ordering a student placed in an illegal time-out room in 2014. Laura Vieira-Suarez’s long battle to clear her name paid off...
When could it snow in the Twin Tiers?
Fall is fast approaching, and in New York State, that means snow is right around the corner.
