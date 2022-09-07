Read full article on original website
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Heads to bench Saturday
Rengifo isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Rengifo has recorded hits in six consecutive games, hitting .385 with a triple, a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Placed on injured list
Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Madrigal exited Friday's matchup with a groin issue, and he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Zach McKinstry is starting at second base Saturday against the Giants and should see the majority of the playing time at the keystone during Madrigal's absence.
Reds' Raynel Espinal: Joins big-league club
The Reds selected Espinal's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Espinal will join the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Justin Dunn (illness), who was placed to the COVID-19 injured list. The 30-year-old journeyman has spent time with three organizations this season and had been pitching out of the Louisville rotation of late, posting a 5.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 15.2 innings over his four outings with the affiliate. The Reds will likely deploy Espinal as a starter or primary pitcher out of the bullpen for one of their two doubleheader games with the Pirates on Tuesday.
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine Saturday
Rojas isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies. Rojas is getting a breather after he hit .233 with a home run, a double, five runs, five RBI and two stolen bases over the last eight games. Emmanuel Rivera will start at the hot corner and bat sixth.
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Whiffs five in quality start
Gonzales didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 8-7 win against the Braves, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts in six innings. Gonzales limited Atlanta's potent offense to an Austin Riley solo shot in the third inning and departed in line for his fourth win in five turns with a 6-1 lead. The typically solid Seattle bullpen would go on to surrender six combined runs in the eighth and ninth to eliminate Gonzales from the ledger despite his second-best game score of the campaign at 69. During his last five starts, the 30-year-old has permitted only nine runs and 28 baserunners in 30.1 innings to drop his ERA from 4.18 to 3.89. Gonzales is projected to take the mound again next weekend against the Angels.
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: On bench Saturday
Madrigal (groin) isn't starting Saturday against the Giants. Madrigal was removed from Friday's matchup due to right groin tightness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Zach McKinstry will start at second base and lead off.
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Called up for spot start
The Rays selected Criswell's contract from Triple-A Durham ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Toronto. Since Criswell has pitched exactly between three and four innings in each of his eight outings with Durham since he was claimed off waivers from the Angels in July, the Rays likely won't ask him to pitch more than twice through the order in his 2022 MLB debut. Criswell, who owns a 3.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 27.1 innings with Durham, will likely be sent back to Triple-A following the spot start.
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Collects three hits
Pena went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 7-0 win over Detroit. Pena opened the game's scoring with an RBI single before stealing second base and scoring in the first inning. The rookie infielder later reached base three more times and scored another run in the contest. He's now stolen 10 bases in 12 attempts this season while posting a .253/.288/.411 slash line through 117 games. Pena has gone 18-for-53 (.340) with three extra-base hits over his last 12 appearances.
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals base in four-hit performance
McCarthy went 4-for-6 with a triple, three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a 12-6 victory over the Rockies on Saturday. McCarthy tallied hits in four consecutive at-bats and stole second base in a highly productive start from the number three spot in the lineup. McCarthy punctuated the performance with an RBI triple in the ninth inning. It was his third triple of the season. McCarthy is now slashing an excellent .305/.365/.484 in 80 games played. The 25-year-old has a an enviable success rate on the basepaths as well, having stolen 17 bases in 18 attempts.
Rays' Brendan McKay: Goes on 60-day IL
The Rays transferred McKay (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay's move to the 60-day IL will open up a spot on the 40-man roster and comes as little surprise given that he's set to undergo Tommy John surgery this week. The upcoming procedure is the latest in a long line of arm-related setbacks for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft, who has tossed just 28 total innings at any level since reaching the big leagues in 2019. Given that he'll now be sidelined for both the rest of this season and all of the 2023 campaign, the 27-year-old could be a non-tender candidate this winter.
Angels' Jo Adell: Remains out of lineup
Adell isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Adell has hit just .118 with a solo home run, a double, two runs and eight strikeouts over six games since the start of September. He'll take a seat for a second consecutive game while Mickey Moniak starts in left field and bats seventh.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Out Week 1
Ojulari (calf) is out Sunday against the Titans. Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari was considered doubtful coming into Sunday, so his absence was mostly expected, although he was able to log limited practices all week. In his absence, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should see extra opportunity.
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Lands on IL
La Stella was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to neck spasms, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. There had been no mention of an injury prior to Monday's announcement, though La Stella has been out of the lineup the last few days. The Giants haven't released a timetable for the infielder's return, though as Pavlovic notes, this could potentially end his season with only a few weeks to go.
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Retreats to bench
Winker isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta. Winker is resting after he went 2-for-7 with a double, a run, three walks and a strikeout over the last three games. Sam Haggerty will start in left field and bat seventh.
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Not in Monday's lineup
Hoerner (triceps) isn't starting Monday against the Mets. Hoerner was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants due to right triceps soreness and will be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Christopher Morel will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
Pirates' David Bednar: Requires rehab assignment
Bednar (back) will require a rehab assignment prior to returning from the injured list, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Bednar threw live batting practice Saturday and will ultimately need to spend some time in the minors before he's activated by the Pirates. The team hasn't yet determined the specifics of his rehab assignment, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the right-hander remain sidelined until at least late next week.
Brewers' Matt Bush: To serve as opener
Bush will open Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Bush's longest outing of the season lasted just 1.1 frames Thursday against the Giants, so he figures to work the first inning before turning the ball over to a long reliever. The right-hander owns a 2.70 ERA and 0.70 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over his last 10 outings (10 innings).
Rays' Wander Franco: Takes break Monday
Franco is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Franco is on the bench for the series opener for maintenance purposes after the star infielder returned to action over the weekend following a two-month stint on the injured list. Taylor Walls will step in at shortstop for Franco, who went 4-for-11 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs in his first three games back in the Tampa Bay lineup.
Orioles' Cam Gallagher: Scooped up by O's
The Orioles claimed Gallagher off waivers from the Padres on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Reliever Rico Garcia was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Gallagher, who joins his third organization of the season after opening the year with the Royals. Gallagher should be first in line for a promotion to the big leagues if something happens to one of the two backstops on the Orioles' 40-man active roster, Adley Rutschman and Robinson Chirinos.
