WTHI
A new mining facility is set to open in Sullivan County - but not the kind of mining you might think
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A new mining facility is coming to Sullivan County, but it might not be the type of mining you are used to seeing. Cryptocurrency popularity is higher than it has ever been. Recently, Sullivan County announced a partnership that will invest $50 million to bring crypto mining to the county.
wbaa.org
AES Indiana accepts 2,500 petitions calling for the closure of Petersburg coal plant
Activists gathered outside of AES Indiana’s office in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday to demand the energy company close its Petersburg coal plant. They say the plant is one of the largest air and water polluters in the state and that renewables would be cheaper and cleaner. AES Indiana is in...
wuzr.com
INDOT: Oaktown U-Turn Intersections Doing the Job
Indiana Department of Transportation crews are considering the U-turn intersections at Oaktown as a success. The alternate intersection setup affects two intersections — one at Freelandville Road and one at old U.S. 41 at the north edge of Oaktown. The alternate traffic regulators were put in to improve safety...
wevv.com
Toyota looking to fill positions in Princeton for new SUV lines
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in Princeton, Indiana, is looking to add new members to its team. Toyota says it's currently looking to hire new Industrial Automation Maintenance Team Members. A job listing from Toyota says it's looking to fill those positions with the addition of its two all-new SUV lines...
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 29 to September 2
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 29, 2022 to September 2, 2022. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed spilling and adulterated food on walk-in shelves. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and inside of ice machine.
wuzr.com
Town of Dugger Gets OCRA Planning Grant
The Town of Dugger will get $90,000 in state funding for a community planning grant. The funding comes from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, or OCRA. Dugger is one of four communities to get the funding, and the only one from this area. The planning grant is for improvements to the town’s water infrastructure. The money will help complete a study of potential issues and opportunities in their water system. The study grant could lead to various projects to improve the City’s water services.
witzamfm.com
California Woman Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant
Jasper– Julia Taylor has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of- state workers to move to Dubois County.
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
spencercountyonline.com
Miss Dale Fall Festival 2022
The Dale Fall Festival Scholarship Queen Pageant was held Sunday, September 4th, in the Heritage Hills High School auditorium. There, the event’s judges and spectators shared the opportunity to witness eight poised, articulate, talented and confident ladies take the stage to compete!. The contestants participated in multiple activities to...
14news.com
Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - More than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out after an incident at Toyota Boshoku Wednesday night. We’re told the facility was evacuated as well. The Princeton Fire Chief says crews were working on an addition to the building when...
14news.com
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
wuzr.com
VFD Puts Out Small Fire at Long John Silver’s in Vincennes
Vincennes Fire crews were called to Long John Silver’s on Sixth Street this morning to put out a small fire inside the structure. Just after ten a-m, firemen found and extinguished the small blaze. No damage was reported from the fire. Crews stayed on the scene for about 45 minutes to clear smoke from the building, and ensure no further problems.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – September 7, 2022
Failure to Stop at Train Signal: James E. Holman, $141. Speeding: Emma E. Wininger; Madonna S. Mathies; George D. Bryant; Sterling J. Kiefer; David W. Whippo; Dylan A. Ring; Jeremy S. Blake; Christian M. Williams; Carol J. Breitweiser; Thomas A. Verkamp, $141. Driving While Suspended: Douglas K. McWilliams; Ciara B....
Princeton, Indiana Teen Captures Possible Bear Sighting in Snapchat Video
Back in June of 2021, some residents of Warrick and Vanderburgh counties caught video footage of a black bear. Many people thought this was a hoax at first because we don't usually see bears around the Tri-State. Well, it was very real and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed it in a release.
WIBC.com
From California to Indiana: 12 Parcels of Drugs Came FedEx, Man Sentenced
BLOOMFIELD, Ind.—From California to Indiana, several shipments of drugs last year led to the arrest of Christopher Wrought of Vincennes. The evidence wrought an 11-year sentence in federal prison for trafficking drugs. The feds say Wrought got on a bus in Bloomington in April 2021, and rode all the...
Murphy is an Adoptable Persian Cat in Indiana with Fantastic Social Media Influencer Potential [UPDATE: ADOPTED]
Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – September 7, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Kimberly K. Risse; Javin M. France; Montez D. Malone; Michal Pradac; Garrett M. French. Julie A. Purcell; Benjamin M. Gies; Francisco Marquez, Jr.; Luke A. Willis; David W. Brock; Christopher L. Vickers; Priti D. Haria; Tara L. Bishop; Bryson M. Rowley; Elizabeth Felico; Dylan H. Sexton; Carrie A. Merrill; Derrick G. Hagedorn; Samantha N. List; Lap T. Hoang; Kevin L. Hall; Tyler A. Schartung; Aiden Janda; Kristen A. Blikken; Damekia S. Barnes; Audra E. Stump; Shea J. Guyer; David L. Strogner; Rylan L. Duncan; Robert M. Yusico; Edward R. Embry; Marla G. Dilger; Jason C. Willett; Chirag Patel; Arlaina A. Heming; Dennis M. Brumfield; Jacob R. Green; John D. Ellington; Jennifer L. Whitlock; Silas G. Schaefer; Jacob R. Hickman.
Court Docs: Vincennes man mailed meth to Indiana from California
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine trafficking charges. According to release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Christopher Wrought’s charges stemmed from an investigation that started in April 2021. The release stated that […]
newsnowdc.com
John F. Opel, 59, Jasper
John F. Opel, 59, of Jasper, died Tuesday, September 6, at his home. He was born in Jasper July 31, 1963, to Virgil and Margaret (Stratman) Opel. John was a graduate of Jasper High School, a long-time employee of Jasper Engines and Transmissions, and a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper. He volunteered at the West Baden Hotel as a docent and at the Dubois County Museum.
