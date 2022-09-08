Read full article on original website
14news.com
Police: 19-year-old found with drugs, a gun, and large amount of cash
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man Friday at a hotel room on Highway 41. It was around 11:15 a.m. at the Ramada Inn. Police say Elijah Lovell was inside the room with pressed Fentanyl pills, Xanax pills, Ecstasy, marijuana, a gun, and a large amount of cash.
wevv.com
Stabbing suspect assaults jail staff in Daviess County, police say
A man is facing charges in Daviess County, Indiana after being taken into custody as a suspect in a stabbing and then assaulting jail staff, according to police. The Washington Police Department says first responders were called to the area of NW 16th Street and and Jackson Street for a stabbing.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after violating a protective order by sending text messages
HELTONVILLE – A Mitchell man was arrested after he violated a protective order by sending text messages. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 71-year-old James Voliva on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 6:09 p.m....
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after ISP detectives find drugs in her home
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after Indiana State Police detectives were granted a search warrant for her home at 522 Oolitic Road on June 29, 2022. Police believed 36-year-old Lindsay Turpin was involved in purchasing and selling illegal drugs. When police arrived around 1...
vincennespbs.org
Sandborn resident arrested for Child Molesting
A Knox County man is charged with Child Molesting. 33-year-old James Harroll of Sandborn was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. He was booked into the jail at 2:05-pm. Bond was set at $15,000. No other information about the alleged crime was released.
wuzr.com
Vincennes Man Arrested on Domestic Battery-Related Charges
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to a residence in the 1200 block of Upper 11th. Authorities arrested 52 year-old Rene Salazar-Garza at the home. Jail records show Garza arrested for criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, along with domestic battery. Garza was booked into the Knox County Jail on $25,000 bond.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after allegedly choking and hitting a pregnant woman
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 11 p.m. to report a woman had been injured during a domestic fight at a home at 2596 South Leatherwood Road. A male reported his...
wbiw.com
A joint investigation lands two Lawrence County residents behind bars on drug charges
LAWRENCE CO. – A lengthy joint drug investigation between the Bedford Police Department, Indiana State Police Bloomington District Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section, and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section concluded on Thursday landing two Lawrence County men behind bars. During the course of their duties, Bedford Police officer...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Brandon Goble, 33, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation of a Law Enforcement Officer. No bond was set. Joshua Jackson, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Resisting Law Enforcement, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond was set.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of domestic battery. On August 28, 2022, at 5:31 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a domestic battery and the woman who was injured had fled the home and was waiting to speak to an officer at a nearby church on SandPit Road.
wevv.com
Attempted murder charge against Evansville man dismissed, court records show
An attempted murder charge that was filed against an Evansville man after a shooting incident along Fulton Avenue has been dropped, court records show. Court records say the attempted murder charge against 32-year-old Randall Hood was dismissed on Thursday. The Indiana courts website doesn't list many details on the case,...
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man Arrested After Trying to Flee
Washington police arrested a man yesterday on drug charges and for resisting law enforcement. Captain Greg Dietsch responded to a call at 306 SE 7th Street for a welfare check. Dietsch observed Joshua Jackson attempting to throw out items from his shorts. When asked to empty out his shorts, Jackson...
wuzr.com
Winslow Woman Arrested for Driving Intoxicated in School Zone
Indiana State Police arrested a Winslow woman yesterday for driving while intoxicated in a school zone. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 37 year-old Anna Watson. Watson allegedly ran a stop sign near Pike Central Middle School, leading to the stop. She was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, meth, and another controlled substance.
vincennespbs.org
Domestic battery charges upgraded to murder
A man facing domestic battery charges is now charged with murder. 55-year-old Kevin Stevenson was arrested last month after allegedly shoving his mother, 83-year-old Etta Stevenson at their residence in Northern Vigo County. She fell and hit her head. The alleged crime took place on August 19th. Ms. Stevenson died...
wevv.com
AUDIO: Woman calls 911, says man armed with gun tried to kidnap her in Evansville
Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping incident that happened in Evansville on Thursday. A police report says Evansville Police Department officers responded to the area of West Louisiana Street and North 7th Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday after a woman told 911 dispatchers that someone tried to kidnap her.
WTHI
Police identify weekend Terre Haute murder victim as search continues for suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a weekend shooting. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Donald Riley, from Terre Haute, was the person killed on 8th Avenue. The shooting happened Saturday night. Terre Haute Police are searching for Richard "Tony" Sandlin in connection...
WTHI
Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
wbiw.com
Bedford police administer two doses of Narcan to save a life, arrest made on drug charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on an arrest warrant on drug charges after Bedford Police officers were called to a home on Tuesday, August 15, 2022, at 1213 7th Street. Police arrested Andrew Endris, 35, on charges of possession of meth in the presence of a minor,...
wrul.com
Curtiss Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Shooting
Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is now facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a former Carmi woman last month in rural Edwards County. Curtiss is being held in the White County Jail in Carmi for Edwards County. He has been formally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class-X felonies, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class-1 felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a Class 2 felony. Curtiss is being held under a $1 million bond pending further court action. The shooting occurred on Sunday, August 21 in rural Edwards County. The victim has been identified as Malinda Williams. Ms. Williams was taken to the hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Ms. Williams stated she received gunshot wounds to the leg, side and chest. If convicted Curtiss faces up to 30 years in prison. The case currently remains under investigation by Edwards County authorities and the Illinois State Police.
JPD ask for help identifying man
The Jasper Police Department (JPD) is attempting to identify an individual and his vehicle so it asked the public for their help.
