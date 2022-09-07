Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Related
CBS Sports
Rays' Yu Chang: Designated for assignment
Chang was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The move clears space for Wander Franco (wrist) to return from the injured list. Chang hit a respectable .260/.305/.385 (good for a 102 wRC+) in 36 games this season but still owns a poor 76 wRC+ for his career.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Dealing with arm fatigue
Bautista was unavailable for Friday's game due to arm fatigue, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Orioles held a one-run lead in the ninth inning of Friday's contest and Bautista had not pitched in three days, but the injury would explain why Dillon Tate received the save opportunity instead of the regular closer. Bautista's injury does not sound serious, but it's unclear when he will be available next.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zack Collins: Catches on with Bucs
The Pirates claimed Collins off waivers from the Blue Jays and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Collins joins his third organization after the White Sox previously shipped him to Toronto shortly before Opening Day. With Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk ahead of him in the pecking order at catcher in Toronto, Collins wasn't able to carve out consistent playing time, as he saw action in 26 games with the big club while slashing .194/.266/.417 in 79 plate appearances. Though Collins will report to Triple-A as he joins his new organization, the Pirates could give him a look at the big-league level before long. Neither of the two catchers on the 28-man active roster -- Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman -- profile as long-term solutions at the position.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Mark Appel: Lands on injured list
Appel was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday due to an elbow injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Appel has been in the minors for just over a month, but he's now dealing with an elbow issue that will sideline him for at least a week. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's able to return after a minimal IL stint remains to be seen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Twins' Max Kepler: On bench for nightcap
Kepler (hip) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Kepler was scratched from the lineup Monday due to hip tightness and is absent from the starting nine for both games of Wednesday's twin bill. Kyle Garlick will take over in right field and bat sixth for Minnesota in Game 2.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Offensive explosion in rout
Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in a 14-2 win Thursday in Oakland. Gonzalez singled and scored in the second, doubled and scored in the fifth and smashed a three-run homer in the sixth. It was his first four-hit game of his career and his second game with at least three hits in his last five starts. After struggling with a .198/.282/.339 slash line in 33 games for Triple-A Charlotte before his promotion, the 25-year-old has attacked big-league pitching, posting a .339/.356/.500 line in 15 contests. He's started 11 of Chicago's last 12 games and should continue to see regular playing time over the next couple of weeks.
Yardbarker
Watch: Tommy Edman Walks Off Nationals as Cardinals Complete 9th Inning Comeback
Edman sent a 98-mph, up-and-away fastball from Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan to the left field warning track. Nationals left fielder Alex Call nearly made a spectacular catch, laying out on a full-extension, but missed. Edman's hit cleared the bases and gave the Cardinals the 6-5 victory. Call may have had a better chance of keeping the runner on first from scoring had he not laid out for the ball.
CBS Sports
Twins' Max Kepler: Remains on bench Thursday
Kepler (hip) isn't starting Thursday against the Yankees. Kepler will remain out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to manage a hip injury, though he's appeared off the bench in two of the last three matchups. Kyle Garlick is starting in right field and leading off Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Mets' Starling Marte: Out again for nightcap
Manager Buck Showalter confirmed after the Mets' 5-1 win over the Pirates in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader that Marte (hand) won't be available for the second game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. After exiting Tuesday's loss in the series opener in Pittsburgh when he was hit on the right...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Delivers winning hit
Henderson went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox. Henderson stepped up with a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning, which stood as the game-winning hit. It was his third multi-hit effort in 10 games as a major-leaguer. The infielder is slashing .306/.359/.472 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored, one stolen base and three doubles through 39 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Padres' Juan Soto: Leaves after HBP
Sot was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks after being hit by a pitch in the upper back, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Soto initially remained in the contest after the hit-by-pitch but was lifted a couple innings later. The 23-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the Padres update his status.
CBS Sports
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Heads back to minors
The Giants optioned Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Even though the righty-hitting Johnson started in the outfield in each of the last three games during a lefty-heavy part of the Giants' schedule, San Francisco didn't have room for him on the roster with the team in need of extra relief arm following Tuesday's bullpen day. Luis Ortiz was called up from Triple-A to replace Johnson on the 28-man active roster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Rockies' German Marquez: Torched for nine in no-decision
Marquez gave up nine earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over four plus innings in a 13-10 win over the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision. Marquez came into the fifth inning having only given up one run, but things quickly unraveled...
CBS Sports
Reds' Albert Almora: DFA'd by Cincy
Almora was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday. Almora has a .223/.282/.349 slash line with five home runs, 29 RBI and 26 runs in 64 games for Cincinnati this year, but he's now been removed from the 26-man and 40-man rosters. The 28-year-old could report to Triple-A Louisville or elect free agency if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Angels' Reid Detmers: Pushed off weekend start
Detmers is scheduled to make his next start Monday in Cleveland, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. The Angels had previously confirmed Detmers as their starting pitcher for Sunday's series finale in Houston, but the young southpaw will be bumped back a day in the schedule as a matter of maintenance in his first full season in the big leagues. Additionally, Detmers has already faced Houston three times this season, so the Angels may have wanted to spare him from another potential blowup after he surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings his last time out against the Astros on Sept. 2.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sent back to Triple-A
The Pirates returned Stout to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout is back in the minors after Pittsburgh designated him as its 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets. He appeared in relief in the Pirates' 10-0 loss in Game 2 of the twin bill, striking out one while working around two hits in 1.1 scoreless innings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: On bench Saturday
Madrigal (groin) isn't starting Saturday against the Giants. Madrigal was removed from Friday's matchup due to right groin tightness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Zach McKinstry will start at second base and lead off.
ESPN
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, catcher Yadier Molina tie MLB record for batterymates
ST. LOUIS -- Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 324th career start Thursday, tying the major league mark set by Detroit's Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975. Molina homered twice in the game, which the Cardinals lost 11-6 to the Washington Nationals. Wainwright got a...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in three runs
Cruz went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, one run scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals. Cruz ripped a two-run triple and scored a run in the fifth inning before knocking an RBI single in the eighth. The electrifying rookie is starting to heat up down the stretch; he's now 12-for-30 (.400) with six extra-base hits and seven RBI through seven games this month. However, he's also struck out nine times while not drawing a walk during that stretch after another pair of strikeouts Friday. Cruz's season slash line has improved to .226/.273/.457 through 260 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Shelved with sprained thumb
The Cardinals placed Carlson on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left thumb sprain. Carlson had already moved off the fantasy radar in most redraft leagues after fading into a reserve role in the second half of August, and the thumb injury only further lessens the possibility of him regaining relevance before the season comes to an end. St. Louis called up Alec Burleson from Triple-A Memphis to replace Carlson as an extra outfielder off the bench, but Corey Dickerson, Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar are expected to remain the team's primary starters from left to right in most games.
Comments / 0